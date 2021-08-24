Best vacuum cleaner under $100

To get the most out of vacuuming, spend time dusting your furniture, ceiling fan, shelves and curtains before you start vacuuming. This will ensure that dust doesn’t quickly accumulate again after you vacuum.

Which vacuum cleaner under $100 is best?

Shopping for a vacuum cleaner on a budget? You can get all the functions you need in a vacuum cleaner for under $100. Many vacuum cleaners under $100 are designed to accommodate all the cleaning priorities of those living in small apartments, dorms or those simply sticking to a tight budget without compromising value and suction ability.

While vacuums with many high-tech features, such as fully automatic smart vacuums, can quickly add up to as much as $450, inexpensive vacuums work just as well for keeping floors, including carpets and rugs dust- and dirt-free.

When selecting a budget vacuum under $100, don’t sacrifice high suction. Instead, select a smaller scale version of a high-power vacuum, like the Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, which cleans just as well as a high-end brand at a fraction of the cost.

What to know before you buy a vacuum cleaner

Vacuum types

For full-sized vacuum cleaners, choose between a stick vacuum, a canister vacuum, and an upright vacuum cleaner.

Stick vacuums are more lightweight and less powerful than ordinary vacuum cleaners. Their slim profile makes them ideal for storing in small spaces and highly portable, but they only function well on hardwood floors or very slim carpets because they lack much pickup power.

Canister vacuums are ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, and even budget canister vacuums have a surprising amount of suction. They’re also widely considered quieter than upright vacuums.

Upright vacuums are ideal for people whose priority is cleaning large areas quickly.

Bagged vs. bagless

Bagged vacuums deposit suctioned dirt into a bag, which needs to be periodically removed, tossed and replaced. Bagged vacuums are highly desirable for some because they protect the vacuum’s motor from large particles, ensuring its longevity. They also collect and secure dust, making them a good choice for users with allergies.

Bagless vacuums are becoming increasingly popular, however, and have their own perks. One major benefit is that they produce less waste than bagged vacuums. Another advantage is that you can watch as the dust cup collects dirt, which means you’ll always know when it’s time to dump it.

Corded vs. cordless

Corded vacuums must be plugged into an outlet for power. Ideally, select a model that boasts a long cord to avoid feeling limited while vacuuming and changing plugs frequently.

Cordless vacuums are convenient in that they are easily maneuverable and can be used anywhere, but you’ll need to be sure to keep it charged between uses, as it can quickly run out of battery.

Weight

Stick vacuums are the lightest, slimmest models. Some upright vacuums under $100 are light enough to easily maneuver and carry up and down the steps. Check the weight of the vacuum you’re considering to determine if it’s light enough for you. Generally, a vacuum over 15 pounds will be too heavy for some users to maneuver easily.

Noise

Opt for a quieter model if you share a household with multiple people and are concerned about noisiness when vacuuming. Stick vacuums have compact motors and tend to make the least amount of noise.

What to look for in a quality vacuum cleaner

Extended cord reach

Look for a vacuum with a cord of at least 25-30 feet. This will ensure you’re able to clean an entire room without feeling too restricted or having to switch outlets frequently.

Extended hose reach

Look for a vacuum cleaner under $100 which features a hose that can be extended to reach up to 6 feet. This will allow you to clean messes behind furniture or suck up cobwebs on walls, for example.

Attachments

Vacuum cleaners under $100 may not feature the many attachments of high-end brands, but they should at least feature a crevice tool for accessing messes in tight spaces and a brush tool for working pet hair out of upholstery.

Multiple surface switch

Switching between carpets and hardwood floors requires a vacuum that features an adjustable height. Look for a vacuum that features an easy-to-reach switch to move seamlessly between cleaning multiple surfaces.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget vacuum cleaner

Small, handheld vacuum cleaners will cost $30-$50. Stick vacuums cost as little as $35. For $50-$100, you can find full-sized budget vacuums with an array of attachments.

Vacuum cleaner under $100 FAQ

Q. What kinds of cleaning jobs is a stick vacuum best used for?

A. Stick vacuums work best on wood or composite flooring or very slim carpets. You won’t have a lot of luck vacuuming a thick shag rug with a stick vacuum, but they’re perfect for transporting around your whole house to tackle small messes.

Q. Why isn’t my vacuum cleaner sucking as well anymore?

A. This usually means the filter in your vacuum cleaner needs to be cleaned. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions included with your vacuum on how you’ll know when you should clean your vacuum’s filter.

Vacuum cleaner under $100 tips

Always pick up large pieces of debris before you vacuum to avoid clogging or damaging your vacuum by sucking them up.

To deep-clean your floors with a vacuum cleaner, be sure to vacuum over the same area multiple times. This will ensure your floor is thoroughly cleaned and that you aren’t leaving dust or pet hair behind.

Always dust the surfaces high up in your home first, such as shelves and blinds. This will ensure that after you vacuum, more dust doesn’t quickly settle on your clean floors.

What’s the best vacuum cleaner under $100 to buy?

Top vacuum cleaner under $100

Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This vacuum cleaner is proof that a budget vacuum cleaner can compete with the suction of a high-end model while still being quiet to use.

What you’ll love: A powerful motor makes this vacuum cleaner perfect for handling dirt and debris on multiple surfaces. Features a large-capacity, easy-to-clean dirt cup and an easy-access filter. Includes multiple attachments.

What you should consider: This model is heavier than some other budget vacuum cleaners and may be difficult to maneuver or carry up flights of steps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Secondary vacuum cleaner under $100

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: A powerful and versatile vacuum at a good price.

What you’ll love: A wide-nozzle vacuum cleaner that covers a wide area with high pickup power. Works well on carpet and hardwood because of its adjustable height. Compact, easy to store, and designed to be easy to clean. Features a larger dust cup than many other models.

What you should consider: When in use, this vacuum cleaner is louder than some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shark Navigator Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: A light, 10.6-pound sturdy vacuum that works well on hardwood and carpets.

What you’ll love: Features enough power to suck up dirt and pet hair from carpets, upholstery and floors. This budget model features multiple attachments. Adjustable height. Includes an easily removable dust cup and blockage-preventing technology.

What you should consider: While its lightness makes it user-friendly for many customers, it also means it’s pretty easy to tip over, especially when attachments are connected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.