Best robotic vacuum

Global robotic vacuum market revenues totaled nearly $3.4 billion in 2016, according to industry analyst TechSci Research.

Which robotic vacuum is best?

Robotic vacuums are designed to clean a space as thoroughly as possible. Once you activate a robotic vacuum, it starts cleaning instantly. After the robotic vacuum is done, it returns to its charging station.

Our top pick, iRobot Roomba 980, includes smart features and is user-friendly.

What to know before you buy a robotic vacuum

Floor type

Robotic vacuums generally perform great on all types of surfaces. If you have linoleum or tile floors, however, tiny surface gaps sometimes interrupt a robotic vacuum while it’s cleaning. Meanwhile, low-end robotic vacuums rarely work on low-pile carpet. Some may also struggle going from hardwood floor to high-pile carpet.

Home or office layout

Sometimes, large lips between rooms help hide seams between two types of surfaces, but they may also cause a robotic vacuum to stop working. To manage this issue, purchase a robotic vacuum that can seamlessly move from one room to the next, regardless of surface or bumps.

Battery life

Top-of-the-line robotic vacuums may clean up to two hours on a single charge. A large battery usually indicates a robotic vacuum can clean a spacious home or office on a single charge.

Surface debris

If you regularly clean up pet hair, kids’ spills and assorted surface debris, choose a heavy-duty robotic vacuum designed to help you instantly handle these issues.

What to look for in a quality robotic vacuum

Mobile app

Certain robotic vacuums work in conjunction with a mobile app. That way, you can download an app onto your smartphone or tablet and use it to control your robotic vacuum from any location at any time.

Voice control

If you own an Amazon Echo or other smart speaker, you may use be able to use your speaker to control your robotic vacuum with your voice.

Smart sensors

Some robotic vacuums include smart sensors to navigate carpets and floors and adapt to furniture and other potential obstacles.

Drop sensing

Thanks to a robotic vacuum that includes drop sensing technology, you can reduce the risk that your vacuum will fall down stairs or off ledges.

How much you can expect to spend on a robotic vacuum

Set a budget before you shop for a robotic vacuum. Robotic vacuum prices range from $200-$1,000. Basic robotic vacuums are usually priced at $200-$500. These vacuums tend to be simple to use and provide excellent choices in apartments, condos and other compact spaces.

Middle-of-the-pack robotic vacuums are typically priced at $500-$750. These vacuums are intended for use on a variety of surfaces and run for one hour or longer on a single charge.

High-end robotic vacuums are priced up to $1,000. These vacuums commonly offer a large dust bin, a self-cleaning brush roll, an anti-scratch tempered glass cover and other premium features.

Other important details

The ideal robotic vacuum varies based on the size of your space. Some robotic vacuums can clean up to 3,000 square feet at once. Additionally, if your home has a lot of nooks and crannies, you’ll want to look for a vacuum that can operate in tight spaces.

Robotic vacuums FAQ

Can you use a robotic vacuum at the same time your pet is home?

A. It depends on your pet. To find out if your pet is comfortable with a robotic vacuum, run the device and watch his or her reaction to it. If you believe your pet might attack your robotic vacuum or fears it, err on the side of caution by running the device when your pet is outside.

Can you program a robotic vacuum to run on its own at a set time each day?

A. Some robotic vacuums can be programmed and allow you to set up a regular cleaning schedule. Once you set up your cleaning schedule, your robotic vacuum will start to clean your space based on your specifications. You can also adjust your robotic vacuum cleaning schedule at your convenience.

If you buy a robotic vacuum, will you ever need to vacuum again?

A. A robotic vacuum may provide a viable substitute to standard vacuuming. If you purchase a quality robotic vacuum, you may significantly cut down on the time it takes to clean your home or office space. However, robotic vacuums can’t go up and down stairs, so you’ll still have to pull out your regular vacuum occasionally.

What’s the best robotic vacuum to buy?

Top robotic vacuum

iRobot Roomba 980

What you need to know: This robotic vacuum includes smart features and a user-friendly design, and as a result, takes the guesswork out of vacuuming.

What you’ll love: It includes the iRobot HOME App, so you can customize your cleaning preferences. It provides convenient Clean Map reports and cleaning status updates and captures 99% of allergens.

What you should consider: It requires a clear line of sight to locate its charging station.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robotic vacuum for the money

Eufy RoboVac 11 Power Boost

What you need to know: This budget-friendly robotic vacuum features an ultra-thin design, spacious dust bin, and other outstanding features.

What you’ll love: It delivers up to 100 minutes of suction on a single charge and operates quietly in comparison to similar models. It works great to clean up pet hair.

What you should consider: Sometimes it fails to detect potential obstacles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Neato Robotics D6

What you need to know: This robotic vacuum effortlessly moves from room to room and cleans close to walls and in corners.

What you’ll love: Covering up to 3,000 square feet of space per cleaning cycle, it includes a side edge cleaning brush to help you clean all areas of your home or office. It features a smart mapping and navigation system that helps prevent the vacuum from bumping into furniture and walls.

What you should consider: It may need to be recharged multiple times to complete a large cleanup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

