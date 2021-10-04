Best robot vacuum for carpets

One easy way to ensure the effectiveness of a robot vacuum in the long term is to clean the brushes so no debris gets stuck on them.

Which robot vacuums for carpets are best?

Keeping spaces at home clean can be a tough task for busy people. Especially in carpeted homes, where crumbs and dirt get stuck deep into the fabric, it can be hard to commit so much time and effort into vacuuming everything out. Robot vacuums are the best way to handle dirty floors without lifting a finger. There are several different brands and models of robot vacuums and several of them are designed specifically for carpeted floors. Finding the right model with the right features at the right price will likely be difficult but is not impossible.

Features to consider before buying

Battery life

One of the biggest factors to keep in mind when buying a robot vacuum is the battery life on the device. Many vacuums can cover hundreds of square feet in a room without needing to charge, leading to faster overall cleanings. However, for smaller spaces like an apartment, battery life will be a less important feature with the actual cleaning ability being the only thing worth noting.

Hazard avoidance and mapping technology

Especially for floors with tables, couches or other items, having a robot vacuum that can avoid falling downstairs or getting damaged by hitting an obstacle can be important. Many robot vacuums have mapping technology that will eventually be able to perfectly navigate a room without bumping into anything.

Wireless connection to a phone

Another feature that can make a big difference especially for users who are not home often is a wireless connection to a smartphone. Many robot vacuums come with apps to be able to monitor the device and receive notifications for possible issues. Many phone apps can also help users schedule specific times for the robot vacuum even away from home.

Ability to empty dust bin by itself

Many robot vacuums come with docking stations that have a larger dust bin that can handle several loads of rubbish before needing to be emptied. So, some robot vacuums will automatically empty their own dustbins when docked making it easier to use multiple times.

Price range

The price of a robot vacuum can vary drastically with lower-end options costing between $100-$200, while the higher-end device can cost easily up to $1,000 if not much more. Depending on what features are important to the user, there is usually a high-quality option that fits any budget.

Best robot vacuum for carpets

Top robot vacuum for carpets

iRobot Roomba S9 (9150) Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: This is one of the highest quality robot vacuums on the market built to deep clean the floors of any space.

What you’ll love: The three-stage cleaning system helps bring up deep debris to the surface and suck it away for a more thorough clean. The device is also built with smart mapping and an easy connection to voice assistants.

What you should consider: Despite the high price point, the robot vacuum will require many parts to be replaced over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum for carpets for the money

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

What you need to know: This is an affordable and effective robot vacuum that works on both hardwood and carpet.

What you’ll love: The robot vacuum comes with infrared technology to keep it from bumping into obstacles. The device also comes with a remote control that can set timers and power levels along with other special settings.

What you should consider: The replaceable filters and lack of coverage mapping can be an issue to many buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is another high-quality robot vacuum that still fits a more conservative budget.

What you’ll love: The device comes with a connected app that shows cleaning history, can help schedule cleans by room and comes with different cleaning settings. The robot vacuum has a battery life of up to 200 minutes.

What you should consider: The brushes sometimes push debris from the edges into the center of the carpet instead of fully sucking it up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: This is an extremely high-quality robot vacuum built to handle multiple surfaces without issue.

What you’ll love: The robot vacuum is designed to empty itself at its base where a larger storage container stands, reducing the need for user intervention. The memory and mapping technology allows for the vacuum to recharge and then pick up from exactly where it left off.

What you should consider: Some users have had difficulty getting it to map out the entire house while others complain about its relatively loud engine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

What you need to know: This is a powerful robot vacuum equipped with solid technological features without a massive price tag.

What you’ll love: The Lidar navigation and mapping build a complete virtual home space to ensure better floor coverage. The smart control app adds scheduling and room by room cleaning abilities at 3,000Pa suction capacity.

What you should consider: The mapping technology only accounts for one floor making it hard to use in a multistory house.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop

What you need to know: This is a well-built robot vacuum with mapping technology and mopping abilities for hard surfaces as well as strong suction on carpet.

What you’ll love: The self-emptying bin allows for up to 30 days of autonomous operations without needing to be cleaned and emptied by the user. The 200-minute battery life is nearly the best available.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the bin not fully emptying when docked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Neato Robotics Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: This is a robot vacuum built to handle even high-pile carpet without an issue.

What you’ll love: Equipped with Lidar mapping and memory, the device will be able to provide full coverage of any space. The user can also set no-go areas from the phone app. The HEPA filter will remove allergens from living spaces.

What you should consider: The vacuum only has a battery life of 70 minutes, which is lower than many competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

