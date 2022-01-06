Best Kenmore vacuum

Which Kenmore vacuums are best?

Kenmore is known for its quality appliances and has produced high-quality vacuum cleaners for over 80 years. As vacuum cleaners have evolved over time, Kenmore has adapted with the changes, and has some of the latest features to look for in a vacuum whether you’re looking for a canister vacuum, stick vacuum, robotic vacuum and more. With different designs, colors, and accessories to choose from, there is a Kenmore vacuum that will be an ideal fit for your home. If you’re looking for a vacuum that is lightweight and easy to empty, the Kenmore 22614 is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Kenmore vacuum

Bagged vs. bagless

Traditional vacuums used a bag in the device’s canister to store dust and other collected objects, but now more modern vacuums are using a bagless design. Bagged models typically have to have the bags replaced after frequent uses, which can cost extra money. Bags can also be more difficult to empty than bagless models that simply have an easy-empty canister. However, some people prefer bagged models because the bag can keep dust stored more securely and reduce the risk of particles spreading to different parts of the appliance. The bag can also serve as an extra filter when cleaning.

Type of vacuum

The common types of vacuums include stick, canister, upright, and robotic. Stick and upright models have a built-in storage unit that can be more convenient than canister vacuums. Stick vacuums will be more slimmer and lightweight than upright models. For heavy duty cleaning, you’ll want a canister vacuum, as the canister is much larger than ones on stick and upright models. Then for something easy to operate and can work on its own, there are robotic vacuums that can slide under tight spaces such as under couches.

What to look for in a quality Kenmore vacuum

HEPA filter

High-efficiency particulate air filters, or HEPA filters, are one of the best types of filters you can find in vacuums, air purifiers, and other devices. These filters can remove at least 99.997 percent of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and other harmful airborne particles from applied areas. HEPA filters have become a must-have in vacuums now, and many Kenmore vacuums are built with this filtration technology.

Dual motor

Residential vacuums typically used to use one motor, while dual-motor models were commonly used by commercial entities. Single motor generally involves the vacuum using one motor to power the brush and the suction of the device. Dual motors use two motors, where one is designated for the brush, and the other is for the suction. Having a dual-motor vacuum is more effective because you have motors focusing on their own separate operations, while a single-motor model would have to do both tasks. Single-motor vacuums may be cheaper than dual motors, but you’ll want the latter if you have pets in your home.

Retractable cord/cordless

If you don’t need a canister vacuum, and want something more simple such as a stick or upright model, look for vacuums that are wireless, as you won’t have to deal with cords and they’re much easier to operate. It will be more difficult to find canister vacuums that are wireless, but there are models that have retractable cords, reducing the risk of tangling cords while vacuuming.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kenmore vacuum

Kenmore vacuums can range from $100-$500, where stick and robot vacuums can range in the $100-$200 range. Upright vacuums may cost in the $200-$300 range, featuring different attachments that you can use. Then, for more heavy-duty use, the canister vacuums will cost $300-$500, and those will be great for heavily dusty carpets and pet dander.

Kenmore vacuum FAQ

How long do Kenmore vacuums last?

A. It’s suggested that the typical vacuum can last up to an average of eight years. With proper maintenance, a Kenmore vacuum could last that long or longer. The lifespan of a Kenmore vacuum can be shorter or longer depending on the type of vacuum.

Is it worth repairing a vacuum cleaner?

A. It depends on how much repairs will cost and how much you purchased the vacuum for. If you purchased a vacuum for $100 and you have to pay a $75 repair fee to fix it, then it would make sense to just buy a brand new vacuum, especially if you had the device for more than a year. However, if the repair fee is a minor fee and you haven’t had the vacuum for a long time, then you can pay for the repair fees. It’s recommended that if a vacuum cleaner is over five years old, it’s not worth being repaired. If you feel confident that you can repair a vacuum cleaner on your own, be precisely clear on what specific parts you’re fixing and that you have the proper equipment to repair it. Not having the proper knowledge of what you’re fixing in a vacuum can result in damaging the appliance even further.

What’s the best Kenmore vacuum to buy?

Top Kenmore vacuum

Kenmore 22614

What you need to know: Using the adjustable wand and the 24 feet retractable cord, this vacuum has enough length to travel long distances around your home.

What you’ll love: The canister is bagless and filterless, so you can empty the vacuum with ease. However the HEPA filter system makes sure to trap debris, dander, dust and other possible allergies.

What you should consider: The vacuum can be loud when in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kenmore vacuum for the money

Kenmore DS4020

What you need to know: One of Kenmore’s lightest vacuums, this stick model can be used to reach high place areas that need cleaning.

What you’ll love: This appliance is packed with high-tech features, such as LED headlights, and a battery status meter when you need to recharge it.

What you should consider: There is no stand included to store the vacuum. The stick body is detachable so you can use the other accessory head for tight areas such as your car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kenmore 31510

What you need to know: Control this vacuum with your phone or let it roam on its own, either way this robotic vacuum works on carpet and hard floors.

What you’ll love: The anti-bump sensor will prevent the robot from repeatedly bumping into objects when vacuuming. There are also anti-cliff sensors which will keep the device from falling off of stairs or other raised platforms.

What you should consider: There is no mapping technology built in the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

