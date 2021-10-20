Best cordless vacuum for hardwood floors

A cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning small areas and hard-to-reach places. It can also come with a range of attachments for furniture, drapes and staircases.

Which cordless vacuums for hardwood floors are best?

Hardwood floors are becoming increasingly popular. However, they need to be carefully looked after and cleaned regularly in order to keep them in good condition. Dirt and grit can easily scratch the surface or cause it to become dull, which is why it’s a good idea to have a cordless vacuum at hand to quickly deal with messes.

Choosing the Ideal cordless vacuum will depend on the size of your floor area and the additional features you require. The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile option with a powerful motor and up to 60 minutes of run time. It features a convenient docking station that recharges the battery and holds various attachments.

What to know before you buy a cordless vacuum for hardwood floors

Types

There are two main types of cordless vacuums: a compact handheld vacuum ideal for cleaning small areas and soft furnishings and a larger stick vacuum with a long attachment and adjustable head that’s suitable for cleaning the whole house. Alternatively, modern robotic vacuums function independently and use sensors to navigate around the room.

Uses

Cordless vacuums are highly versatile, depending on their size and power. A compact handheld model can also be used to vacuum furniture, curtains and staircases. Stick models often come with various attachments for vacuuming different surfaces and include a brush head for lifting debris from cracks and corners.

Power

The power of the motor and the subsequent size of the battery affect performance. Larger batteries mean a longer run time between charges. Most modern cordless appliances use lithium-ion batteries that can last up to an hour. Older NiCad batteries are cheaper but tend to lose power much quicker.

What to look for in a quality cordless vacuum for hardwood floors

Capacity

Handheld vacuums generally have a small dust receptacle that needs emptying after each use. Stick vacuums are usually larger and require emptying less frequently. Robotic vacuums have a very small dust container of around 0.6 liters and must be emptied on a regular basis.

Storage

Most cordless vacuums are compact and don’t take up much storage space. Some have a collapsible design, whereas others include a wall-mounted bracket that also acts as a charger. Robotic vacuums automatically return to their docking station when the battery needs recharging.

Extra features

The most advanced cordless vacuums have additional useful features. However, these often increase the price of the product. Some vacuums feature a range of attachments for cleaning different surfaces and some have hypoallergenic filters that capture dust particles and pollen. For hardwood floors, look for a model with a multi-purpose brush head that automatically adjusts to carpets and hard floors.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless vacuum for hardwood floors

There are several handheld vacuums available for under $100. However, these often have low power and short run times. For a high-quality option with a powerful motor and battery, expect to pay up to $600.

Cordless vacuum for hardwood floors FAQ

Can I use a cordless vacuum while it is charging?

A. It isn’t advisable to use any kind of battery-operated appliance while your cordless vacuum is charging, as this can damage the battery’s power holding capabilities. Additionally, allowing the vacuum to fully charge between uses will prolong the battery life.

Are 2-in-1 cordless vacuums useful?

A. 2-in-1 vacuums convert from a stick model to a handheld vacuum and provide versatility. Generally, however, they tend to have less power than a regular vacuum and are more likely to break, since they have more moving parts.

Will cordless vacuums scratch a hardwood floor?

A. This depends on the type of vacuum. A model with an adjustable brush head can be set up so that only the soft bristles make contact with the floor. If a vacuum has hard plastic attachments, vigorous use could potentially cause damage to your floors. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions prior to use to avoid damaged floors.

What are the best cordless vacuums for hardwood floors to buy?

Top cordless vacuum for hardwood floors

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: A powerful machine that has a unique head attachment that automatically adjusts to carpets or hard floors.

What you’ll love: This vacuum includes seven lithium-ion batteries and boasts a 60-minute run time. It also features a useful docking station that mounts on the wall and recharges the batteries during storage.

What you should consider: It takes over 4 hours to fully charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top cordless vacuum for hardwood floors for the money

Bissell Adapt Ion 2 in 1 Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: A budget-friendly vacuum that has a removable handheld cleaner for small items or hard to reach areas.

What you’ll love: It has a two-position handle that collapses for compact storage. It includes a swiveling head for maneuvering around furniture and several other attachments for upholstery and curtains. This product is primarily designed to clean pet messes.

What you should consider: It has a relatively short run time of just 15 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity

What you need to know: A fully automated vacuum that can be scheduled to clean floors on a daily basis and has built-in sensors that adjust to carpets or hard floors.

What you’ll love: This vacuum can connect to smart devices for setting up the cleaning routine and can be voice-activated via Google and Alexa. It can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

What you should consider: It has a low internal capacity and frequently needs emptying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Gillespie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.