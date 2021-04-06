Best garden storage options

Some people cultivate mint, lavender or rosemary gardens around sheds and deck boxes because they naturally repel insects and animals.

Maximize garden storage with these essential pieces

If you have a growing collection of landscaping equipment, gardening tools or pool toys, it might be time to reassess your garden storage options.

Garden storage options are often seen as alternatives to packing your garage or basement with tools and gear. Investing in deck boxes or sheds, for example, is an easy way to keep these pieces tidy and accessible.

Ready to learn more about your options for outdoor organization? To help you find the right garden storage pieces, we’re sharing this overview of popular options.

What do I need to know about garden storage options?

Garden storage capacity

Before comparing your options for garden storage, take stock of the items you intend to store.

Once you have a firm understanding of your inventory, it’s much easier to select a storage unit with the right capacity. Undersized storage units won’t solve your problem, and units that are too big can become challenging to manage. Ideally, opt for a garden storage option with slightly more room than you need to account for future purchases.

Garden storage footprint

When you’ve decided on the ideal capacity in a garden storage unit, you’ll be able to envision its footprint. Here’s a rough breakdown of what to expect with popular options:

It comes as no surprise that sheds have the most extensive footprints. Smaller ones measure 2 feet by 6 feet, whereas bigger sheds can be 10 feet by 12 feet.

Deck boxes and outdoor storage chests usually take up less space. However, they can be as large as 3 feet by 10 feet, which is about the same size as a four-seat sofa.

Portable options, like garden carts, have the smallest footprints at an average of 2 feet by 4 feet. They take up about as much space as a wheelbarrow or shopping cart.

Garden storage organization

Many garden storage options are spacious units that don’t offer much in the way of organization. As a result, you’ll need to get creative when designing your organizational system.

For example, in a woodshed, you might be able to mount garden tool organizers or shelves. On the other hand, deck boxes or outdoor chests may benefit from a series of smaller containers or storage totes.

Garden storage portability

Some consumers are partial to portable garden storage solutions, especially if they have larger yards and need to tote around tools or materials.

Sheds aren’t portable, but you might be surprised to find that some deck boxes are easy to move or have wheels. The most portable garden storage options, however, are garden carts and trolleys.

Budget

Affordable garden carts and deck boxes cost $150 or less. Large-capacity deck boxes run between $200-$600. If you have your eyes on a shed, be prepared to spend anywhere from $300-$3,500.

Best sheds for garden storage

Sheds are ideal for storing large garden equipment, including manual and electric landscaping tools. Some people invest in sheds to store pool equipment, outdoor games or recreational vehicles like ATVs.

One of the downsides of opting for a shed is that you may need a permit to build it. Local ordinances vary, so you will need to research allowable structures on your property.

Traditional sheds are often preferred for storing more prominent pieces of garden equipment. We like this 7 x 7-foot shed by Rubbermaid, which is made of heavy-duty resin. It can hold a riding mower or a wealth of landscaping equipment.

Some consumers invest in horizontal sheds to store trash and recycling bins, though they’re also used to store frequently-used garden equipment. Horizontal sheds are seen on patios or pool areas to hold pool equipment or firewood.

For those pressed for assembly time, ShelterLogic Shed-In-A-Box is a solid choice. It’s covered in a tri-layer ripstop material that is waterproof and UV-treated. The versatile design is ideal for storing large garden or farming equipment.

Best deck boxes for garden storage

Deck boxes are popular for storing a modest amount of items, such as handheld gardening tools, bags of soil, hoses or irrigation equipment. They’re often placed in out-of-the-way areas, like the far side of a patio or the side of a house.

Deck boxes aren’t the most secure garden storage option, and critters and other unwanted visitors might find their way inside them.

We like the dynamic design of deck boxes, like this one from Suncast. It boasts a 72-gallon capacity and holds garden supplies, firewood or pool gear. There are also small deck boxes, which can store small garden tools or patio furniture cushions.

Many consumers gravitate toward storage benches since they double as outdoor seating. Their capacities are comparable to deck boxes; only they have better curb appeal to blend with patio furniture.

Best portable garden storage options

If you’re looking for portable garden storage, you’ll find a wide variety of garden carts and trolleys. They usually have large wheels with deep treads to traverse mixed ground. Given their compact designs, you can park many garden carts and trolleys in sheds or garages.

It’s essential to have realistic expectations when you invest in these portable storage options. Their capacities are relatively limited, so you’ll only be able to tote around essentials with them.

The rugged design of Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Utility Cart has a 1,000-pound capacity. It’s ideal for storing and moving heavier garden and landscaping equipment. Some gardeners use it to hold planters during relocation projects.

This folding garden cart remains a customer favorite to hold everyday garden and hand tools. It doesn’t take up much space, so it’s easy to load it up and park it in a garage or shed. The cart has a series of outer pockets that keep tools and water bottles accessible.

Novice gardeners might not have many tools, but the few they have can stay organized in a simple garden tool tote. These totes are lightweight and easy to carry, plus they last through several years of use.

Other garden storage solutions

If you’re looking for additional garden storage solutions, here are a few more recommendations:

A hideaway hose reel keeps garden hoses out of the way when they’re not in use.

A utility bucket lends itself to several garden storage applications, from storing tools to holding soil or fertilizer.

A corner tool rack keeps full-length garden tools organized in sheds or garages.

A set of reusable gear ties makes quick work of rolling up the cords and cables of electric garden and landscaping equipment.

A small craft organizer with dividers works well as a portable seed organizer.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

