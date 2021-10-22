Preparing for a hurricane emergency

Having the right emergency kit is essential during hurricanes or strong storms.

Which preparation for a hurricane emergency is best?

A hurricane is a tropical storm that generates winds with speeds of up to 150 mph and can pour 2 trillion gallons of water on impacted areas per day.

The hurricane-preparation steps below are essential if you want be ready if or when one heads your way.

Here are a few steps you can take to prepare for a hurricane

Be sure you are signed up for local emergency alert services.

Clear out any debris near your home and make sure you stow away any items like chairs or tables that could get blown around.

Keep sensitive documents and other valuables in a fireproof and waterproof safe.

Identify your local evacuation sites.

Practice an evacuation so that all members of your family know what to do if the worst happens.

You should make an emergency kit that contains the following

Cash

Toiletries

Flashlights and batteries

Medication

Be sure to keep your bag in an easy-to-access place.

During a hurricane, you should follow these steps

Stay inside if you are not told to evacuate.

Local authorities may instruct you to turn off utilities. If they do not, turn your refrigerator to its coldest setting.

If strong winds occur, take cover under a strong, sturdy object.

After a hurricane, stay inside until otherwise instructed by authorities. Take plenty of photos of any damage to property or belongings.

