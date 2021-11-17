Best wireless security camera system with remote viewing

To ensure that you always have the correct coverage on an area, you must check the camera placement often. Also, do sporadic emergency tests to know the complete system is working as intended.

Which wireless security camera systems with remote viewing are best?

Keeping your family safe at home often requires an alarm system or some security cameras. When you are out of town though, you can’t always be sure if your possessions are safe from burglaries.

The best thing to do then is to get a security camera system that allows you to remotely view the footage in real-time. A wireless system gives you access from anywhere in the world, and the Zosi Wireless Security Camera System is perfect for that.

What to know before you buy a wireless security camera system with remote viewing

Constant and stable connection

A wireless security camera system works by transmitting the signals from the camera over the internet to where it is being viewed. For that reason, you must have stable and fast internet service. If you lose connection for whatever reason, you won’t be able to view the security feed. It is always good to consider the distance the cameras will be from the router. The further away they are, the weaker the signal is. You might need to get a Wi-Fi extender to boost the broadcast.

Battery power for continued use

Together with having reliable internet, the camera will only perform their duties if they are powered. Most wireless security cameras operate on rechargeable batteries, but you must make sure that they remain charged. Others will have you replace the batteries, so you must know the lifespan of them.

Clarity of the footage

We have all seen the grainy footage from sub-par cameras, and it can seriously hamper an investigation if something went wrong. Consider what the cameras will be pointing towards, and keep in mind the camera’s resolution to see things clearly. You might not need a 4K camera in the alley, but you definitely want to be able to see people’s faces clearly on the front porch.

What to look for in a quality wireless security camera system with remote viewing

Storage capacity for recordings

Wireless security cameras don’t have their own storage, so the captured footage needs to be stored elsewhere. A good quality wireless security system will come with a big enough hard drive to safely keep the video files for a few days. This will help when you want to review footage.

Two-way audio for increased security

It might seem like a weird thing to do, but if you can talk to intruders through the security system, there is a chance that they won’t get away with much. To do that, a two-way audio system is needed. Most wireless security cameras will have one-way audio where you can listen to what’s happening. But two-way allows you to broadcast sounds to the wireless cameras.

Easy installation

The great thing about a wireless security camera system is that you aren’t bound to the limitations of unsightly cables and wires. But, the system needs to be easy to install. A good quality security system will require a few tools to affix the cameras where they need to be and will make it convenient to relocate if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless security camera system with remote viewing

The average price of a wireless security camera system will depend on several factors, but mainly the resolution of the cameras, how many cameras are included, and any additional functions. A simple one-camera setup retails for around $50, but a complete system with a hard drive included can retail for as much as $400.

Wireless security camera system FAQ

What connection do you need to view with cameras?

A. Wireless security cameras can connect to 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi systems to broadcast a feed. To view the footage, systems can be connected to through Wi-Fi but will also support 4G, 5G, LTE connections.

How many cameras will you need?

A. That will depend on the area size that you want to keep an eye on, and the angle of the camera lens. A good starting point for general home security is to have one camera for the front door or yard and to have a second camera for the garage or backyard.

What are the best wireless security camera systems with remote viewing to buy?

Top wireless security camera system with remote viewing

Zosi Wireless Security Camera System

What you need to know: A robust system that will cover your entire property.

What you’ll love: This complete wireless security system includes eight cameras and a DVR with a 1-terabyte hard drive for storing the footage. The cameras need to be individually powered through an adapter but connect to the DVR through an internet connection. The resolution of the footage is 1080p and features an infrared night vision mode as well.

What you should consider: This camera system uses analog technology and needs to be connected to the included DVR to function.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless security camera system with remote viewing for the money

Boavision 360-degree wireless camera

What you need to know: A compact wireless camera that’s perfect for a large area.

What you’ll love: If you are looking for a small camera to cover a large area, this model could be for you. Mounting it onto a wall through four screws, it can pan and tilt a full 360-degrees and records footage in 1080p resolution. It also doubles up as a floodlight, since it has 10 light-emitting diodes with motion sensors that can trigger a loud alarm. The wireless camera is capable of color and black and white night vision modes.

What you should consider: The security camera system can’t connect to 5GHz networks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blink Outdoor security camera

What you need to know: Small and weather-proof, it’s the perfect security option.

What you’ll love: Blink is an Amazon company, which brings with it a certain degree of quality. This wireless security camera system is sold as a three-camera kit, and with the included batteries it will last about two years. The Outdoor cameras are designed to withstand rough weather and are waterproof. The system also works with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can set up custom motion zones with notifications.

What you should consider: You need a Blink subscription if you want to save or share video clips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

