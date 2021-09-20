Best keyless entry door lock

Smart locks are convenient and highly customizable, but they can also be hacked. Offline options like mechanical and electronic keypad locks avoid this potential issue.

Which keyless entry door locks are best?

A keyless entry door lock is a simple and sophisticated way to secure your home and control who can enter. In addition, it eliminates the need to keep your keys on you at all times. Some may be operated with a remote fob, while others feature a pin pad or smartphone application integration. The features and programmability of keyless entry door locks vary greatly. To learn more about keyless entry door locks, continue reading our buying guide. Our top pick, the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt, stands out for its sleek design and home-security integration.

What to know before you buy a keyless entry door lock

Types

Keyless entry door locks can be broken down into four types, each of which has its own interface, programmability, and price range:

Mechanical keypad locks have a keypad with metal buttons and a deadbolt. Everything inside the keypad is operated mechanically. This means there’s no need to worry about dead batteries keeping you out of your home. In addition, these are the most affordable option.

have a keypad with metal buttons and a deadbolt. Everything inside the keypad is operated mechanically. This means there’s no need to worry about dead batteries keeping you out of your home. In addition, these are the most affordable option. Electronic keypad locks work similarly to mechanical models, with a pin pad that grants access to your home for anyone with the code. The main difference, aside from the battery-powered design, is that electronic models can often hold several codes, allowing you to give temporary access to select people. These are generally moderately priced.

work similarly to mechanical models, with a pin pad that grants access to your home for anyone with the code. The main difference, aside from the battery-powered design, is that electronic models can often hold several codes, allowing you to give temporary access to select people. These are generally moderately priced. Smart locks use an app on your smartphone to unlock and monitor access. The number of customizable options allows you to use your smart lock in a variety of ways. In addition, you may be able to pair your lock with your home-security system. These locks can be fairly expensive.

use an app on your smartphone to unlock and monitor access. The number of customizable options allows you to use your smart lock in a variety of ways. In addition, you may be able to pair your lock with your home-security system. These locks can be fairly expensive. Biometric locks are smart locks that use fingerprint recognition to unlock the door. Most models can store dozens of fingerprints, allowing you to easily decide who has access to your home. These are generally the most expensive option.

What to look for in a quality keyless entry door lock

Keyless entry door locks vary in their security features, power source, and other functions that may help you choose one model rather than another.

Though not all keyless entry door locks can integrate with your home-security system, some may have built-in alarms that activate in the event of tampering.

If you would rather avoid the headache of replacing batteries regularly, a solar-powered lock may suit your needs. You will need a lock that can be placed in direct sunlight, however.

Other common features include key fobs or key cards, which can grant access to your home without requiring users to memorize a code. These are generally a good option for children. Another entry method that is popular among more-expensive models is proximity entry, which can detect your smartphone or key fob and unlock the door automatically.

How much you can expect to spend on a keyless entry door lock

Mechanical and electronic keypad locks typically cost from $40-$200, with more expensive models offering more features like additional codes. Smart locks and biometric locks cost anywhere from $120-$250 and can vary greatly in their included features, like proximity entry and home security–system integration.

Keyless entry door lock FAQ

Will I be locked out if the battery of my keyless entry door lock dies?

A. Yes, and you may need to call a locksmith to gain entry to your home. To prevent this extremely frustrating situation, don’t ignore your lock when it starts beeping to indicate a low battery. You can also simply change the battery at regular intervals whether or not the low-battery indicator is going off.

Can keyless entry door locks be damaged by weather?

A. They can, particularly smart locks and biometric locks. If your lock will be exposed to the elements, look for a model with a durable design that can withstand a bit of water.

What are the best keyless entry door locks to buy?

Top keyless entry door lock

Schlage Z-Wave Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt With Built-In Alarm

Our take: Though installation is difficult, this is the best keyless entry door lock for synchronizing with your home security system.

What we like: With the ability to program as many as 30 codes and to integrate with Alexa for voice commands, this is a highly customizable smart lock with a sleek interface.

What you should consider: The battery life can be lacking.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top keyless entry door lock for the money

Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt Featuring SmartKey

Our take: For a more straightforward option, this electronic keypad is affordable and reliable.

What we like: The keyhole eliminates the possibility of being locked out, as long as you have your key. The installation is hassle-free.

What you should consider: Replacing the batteries can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Signstek Keyless Digital Electronic Security Door Lock

Our take: This popular, low-cost option has a durable and solid design.

What we like: Installation is straightforward, and this lock works with standard doors. If your door is exposed to the elements, this model should hold up over time.

What you should consider: Some customers have experienced technical issues after several months.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McPherson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.