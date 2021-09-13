Best drop slot safe

Biometric and keypad drop slot safes rely on batteries for power, but don’t worry if they run out — a master key is provided for emergency access.

WHICH DROP SLOT SAFES ARE BEST?

A drop slot safe offers secure storage for all kinds of valuable items that can be safely retained for collection later — whether it’s cash, car rental keys, or paperwork dropped off outside working hours.

There are sizes and security methods to suit a variety of needs, so we’ve looked into the details in order to help you decide which is best for your situation.

To learn more about drop slot safes and get started with your search, continue reading our buying guide. Among our recommendations is our favorite, the DuraBox Through-The-Door Locking Drop Box. It provides good versatility, and it fits through the door for an added layer of security.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A DROP SLOT SAFE

Size

Size is a major factor, and there are two aspects to consider. First is the size of item you need to secure (and thus the slot dimensions). Second is the quantity of those items and their combined size. You have plenty of choices, but, for the latter, it’s important to check internal dimensions as well as the external dimensions.

Access

You should consider who will drop things off in your drop slot safe, and who needs to collect them. There are a few access methods.

Slot

At home or in offices, a small safe for valuables that has an additional slot for quick drop-off of cash or documents gives lots of versatility. In retail environments, where you’re dealing with cash, checks and credit card receipts for example, a simple strongbox that fits under a counter might be best. For hotels and rental establishments, a through-the-door safe makes it easy for customers to deposit keys and other items outside normal hours.

Lock

When it comes time to collect the secured items, there are several access methods. A simple key may be all that’s needed if the contents aren’t of great value. Twin keys — like with bank safety deposit boxes, require two people to be present. A keypad or biometric (fingerprint) lock makes it easy to control who has access. The latter offers greatest versatility, and biometrics means never having to worry about lost keys or forgotten PIN codes.

Divider

You may also want to think about whether you need a divider inside. Some models have a top section for deposited items and a lower section for other storage. There might be a single door or two doors, which can be used to control both how items are stored and who has access to which items.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY DROP SLOT SAFE

From a security point of view, you should look at how sturdy a drop slot safe is. There’s little value in having advanced locking systems if the door can easily be levered open with a crowbar. High-security models have hardened steel bolts that go from the door into the frame. The best models have bolts on the hinge side as well as the opening. Most small to medium drop slot safes come with hardware to fix them to a wall or floor so a thief can’t simply walk off with the whole thing.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A DROP SLOT SAFE

The cheapest drop slot safes we found are under $100 and are well suited to homes and offices. There’s a wide range of retail and commercial models between $100-$300 with a variety of access methods, though the largest and most secure can top $600.

DROP SLOT SAFES FAQ

Q. If the safe has a large slot, could someone get their hand in?

A. They might, but they wouldn’t be able to get it out again. You can push bulkier items through, but a baffle or defensive jaws prevent removal.

Q. What’s the difference between pressed steel and solid steel?

A. Pressed steel is often folded to make it look thick — but the walls or door of the safe may actually be hollow. That’s perfectly adequate in many cases and keeps costs down, but the greatest resistance to cutting or drilling will come from a thick, solid steel safe.

WHAT’S THE BEST DROP SLOT SAFE TO BUY?

Top drop slot safe

DuraBox’s Through-The-Door Locking Drop Box

Our take: A secure container for day and night deposit of papers and small items

What we like: Simple but effective method for all kinds of drop off: cash, rental keys, paperwork, etc. Tough steel case. Easy access for authorized persons. Various fixing options.

What we dislike: Security baffle means you can’t put in items to the maximum slot size.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top drop slot safe for the money

SentrySafe’s Depository Safe

Our take: Budget-friendly option for point-of-sale or document drop-off.

What we like: Solid, durable case with minimal gaps and continuous hinge, making it difficult to pry. “Anti-fishing” hopper stops theft of stored items. Two keys required for access.

What we dislike: Lock tumblers have been known to fail, preventing access or closure.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

SereneLife’s Drop Box Safe Box

Our take: Very affordable multi-function safe for home and office use.

What we like: Good option for money or documents and storage of other valuables. Digital code or key access. Can be wall or floor mounted. Low battery warning. Batteries included.

What we dislike: Quality control varies. Modest physical protection (steel is under an 1/8 of an inch thick).

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

