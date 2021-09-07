Best LED candle

LED lights won’t heat up like incandescent bulbs. Their plastic flames are safe to touch, and LED candles are safe to use inside bags, decorations, display cases and even pumpkins.

Which LED candle is best?

If you want to add a gentle glow to your space, LED candles are a safe alternative to burning regular wax candles. LED candles come in many sizes and shapes that mimic the real thing. They can offer hundreds of hours of mood lighting without needing a single match. High-quality LED candles can effortlessly elevate weddings, backyard gatherings and holiday events. If you’re shopping for the best set of LED candles for your home, the set of 9 Enpornk Flameless Candles is the top choice for any occasion.

What to know before you buy an LED candle

Before you checkout with your new favorite LED candles, be sure you know a few basics like dimensions, how many sets you want, what batteries they’ll take and whether you’ll use them inside or outside. For instance, if you’re planning a sunset pool party and want floating tea lights, you’ll need waterproof lights that won’t short out when they touch the water. To learn more, check out the complete LED candle buying guide from BestReviews.

Size

Many LED candles come in shapes and sizes similar to real wax candles. You can find votives, tea lights, pillars and tapered LED candles. If you plan to use your LED candles inside candle holders, measure the spaces you plan to use them, so you know your LED candles will fit properly.

Sets

Buying LED candles in pairs, sets or packs is especially useful if you want to use them as event decorations or if you want matching candles across various locations. You can usually find tea lights and votive candles in sets of 12, 24 or 36. Larger LED candles may come in pairs, sets of three or a large set of candles in varying heights.

Design

LED candles come with a few different design options that can help enhance the realism of the electric candle. The LED candle flames can be found in a range of colors, such as a warm white, yellow or deep amber. Some flames sit deep within the candle, so you can’t see the plastic flame, while other flames are exposed, making the LED element more obvious. The casing is generally plastic, but some have a real wax exterior that’s deceptively convincing. Since tea lights and votives are so small, they are generally all plastic. You can also find candles with realistic curves around the edges, mimicking the way real wax candles melt.

Power

Most LED candles have an on/off switch on the bottom of each candle. In some cases, the switch also offers alternative modes, like flickering or color changing. You can also find LED candles with remote controls, making turning a whole set on and off much easier and allowing you to set timers and change other specific settings.

Batteries

LED candles are battery-operated. Smaller lights, such as tea lights and votive candles, usually have a small compartment at the bottom for cell batteries. You may need one or two batteries for each light, depending on the model. For pillars and tapers, you’ll need AA, AAA or D batteries, depending on the make and model.

Battery life for your LED candles depends on the brand of batteries you use, how often you use the candles and how fresh the batteries are when you install them. Smaller LED candles will likely burn bright for 24-50 hours before dimming while larger candles can last hundreds of hours before burning out.

Indoor vs. outdoor use

LED candles that are safe to use outdoors are labeled waterproof, rainproof or weatherproof and are safe for both indoor and outdoor use. Any other candles should only be used indoors for safety reasons.

Solar LED lights are a great option if you’re looking for lights to use exclusively outside in a garden, patio or outdoor environment. The attached solar panel recharges batteries during the day for a nighttime glow.

What to look for in quality LED candles

Flame

The LED candle flame can be exposed or hidden. It can be a small, flame-shaped piece of plastic that reflects light, a 3D cap that sits atop an LED light or a light that sits deep below the top of the candle so it only emits a glow.

Color

Most LED candles feature a cream or ivory color scheme to look like real wax candles. If you want the ability to change colors, look for specific color-changing LED candles or ones with additional features and settings with a remote control. Colored LED candles are great for adding a fun vibe to social events.

Timer

Some LED candles offer a timer setting, so you can set them to turn on or off at dedicated times.

Remote control

A remote control is a coveted tool that helps you manage your LED glow by simply pressing a few buttons. Some sets of candles come with a remote control for easier handling. A remote can help you power on and off candles faster to save energy, as well as change flame modes, change colors, adjust the timer settings and even adjust the brightness of your candles.

How much you can expect to spend on LED candles

You can find most sets of LED candles for $10-$20, with more and less expensive options available depending on the number of candles, realistic design elements and additional features.

LED candle FAQ

Can LED candles melt or burn?

A. The only LED candles you need to worry about melting are those with real paraffin wax on the exterior of the candle design. Keep those away from sources of heat or direct sunlight, as they can actually melt.

Is it safe to touch LED candle flames?

A. Yes. LED lights won’t heat up like incandescent bulbs. They’re safe to touch and use inside bags, decorations, display cases and pumpkins.

What’s the best LED candle to buy?

Top LED candle

Enpornk Flameless Candles, Set of 9

What you need to know: This set of LED pillar candles offers a beautiful replica of realistic candles with a warm, yellow glow.

What you’ll love: This set of nine candles look impressively realistic with rounded edges and hidden flames, and the variety of heights lets you customize your arrangement. A remote control lets you adjust the timer, brightness and flicker settings from afar.

What you should consider: Batteries aren’t included, and if you use the timer setting, the batteries won’t last as long as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LED candle for the money

Homemory Battery Operated Tea Lights, Set of 12

What you need to know: These plastic tea lights offer a realistic flickering glow and wavy top for a natural look.

What you’ll love: This set of 12 tea lights can last for over 100 hours and have a simple on/off switch on the bottom. They’re guaranteed to work straight out of the box, making setup even easier if you’re ordering them for an event.

What you should consider: The fully plastic build and exposed flame design may draw away from the realistic look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Antizer Flameless Candles, Set of 3

What you need to know: These real wax pillar candles are convincingly natural with a faux-drip design.

What you’ll love: The candles come in a set of three with varying heights. The set comes with a remote control with timer settings, brightness adjustments and flickering styles. The candles take two AA batteries, and the lights can last hundreds of hours.

What you should consider: Batteries aren’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews.

