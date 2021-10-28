Best blackout blinds

An additional benefit of blackout blinds is ensuring an added layer of privacy for users.

Which blackout blinds are best?

For many, it is difficult to get a peaceful night’s rest with the constant light filtering through windows thanks to streetlights and the occasional passing car. This is why investing in blackout blinds is an excellent option. Blackout blinds work by absorbing light so that light will not pass through them, making it far easier to get both privacy and all-encompassing sleep each night.

What to know before you buy blackout blinds

Light filtering vs. room darkening

Just like blackout curtains, several degrees of darkness can be granted by blackout blinds. Because of this, there are several options for blackout blinds, including both light filtering and room darkening options. Light filtering blinds are capable of absorbing up to 95% of light. By contrast, room darkening blinds are capable of absorbing approximately 95-99% of light. Complete blackout blinds should cut out light filtration by 100%.

Benefits of blackout blinds

Blackout blinds are great for those who have trouble sleeping due to a sensitivity to light, such as the light pollution that filters through windows thanks to passing cars and streetlights. As a result, blackout blinds can ensure a good night’s rest for many. Additionally, they can keep rooms cooler and help lower air conditioning costs, especially during hotter seasons.

Installation

Before purchasing blackout blinds, it will be essential to measure the blinds to ensure they fit the exact dimensions of your windows. This way, you will not have excess light spilling out around the sides of the blinds or have extra fabric dangling below the window. Pay particular attention to sizing charts when purchasing blinds to avoid this.

What you should look for in quality blackout blinds

Types of blackout blinds

There are five distinct types of blackout blinds. These include roller, roman, vertical, day & night and skylight blinds. Roller blinds are the most common type of blinds and are minimalist blinds on a roller that move up and down on a cassette. Roman blinds are a single strip of fabric folded in layers as the blinds are raised and lowered. Vertical blinds are made with vertical strips that help block out light, creating a textured blind style. Day and night blinds are made from layers of alternating fabrics, allowing them to be versatile for all hours. Skylight blinds have a side rail that connects to the blinds’ material, so they do not hang.

Motorized blinds

Motorized blinds automate raising and lowering blinds with the touch of a button, typically from the convenience of remote control. These are particularly useful for windows that are harder to reach, such as windows at the top of high ceilings. However, they are also a way to add a little bit of luxury to any room, from the bedroom to an entertainment room/loft.

Materials

Most blackout blinds will be made from either a cellular or woven polyester material, which helps quickly block daylight and sunshine. However, there are a few other material options that blackout blinds can come in, such as insulating liners made from extra-thick paper or cellular plastic.

How much you can expect to spend on blackout blinds

The most affordable blackout blinds will cost under $30. These blinds may be closer to light filtering than complete blackout blinds, and may be made from thinner polyester materials. Mid-tier blackout blinds will cost between $30-$60 and be made from more durable materials. The most expensive blackout blinds will cost more than $60 and be for large windows or have additional features such as a remote control for motorized blinds.

Blackout blinds FAQ

Can I purchase blackout blinds in different colors other than black?

A. Yes. Blackout blinds can come in various colors, making them perfect for matching the aesthetic style of any living or bedroom.

Which type of blackout blinds are best?

A. Much like choosing the color of your blinds, deciding on the type of blackout blinds you desire comes down to a matter of preference. Roller blinds offer a classic look, while Roman and vertical blinds offer a more elegant and sleek look. Day & night blinds are remarkable for their versatility, while skylight blinds work best for skylights.

What are the best blackout blinds to buy?

Top blackout blinds

Cellular Shades Cordless Blackout Honeycomb Blinds

What you need to know: These cellular blackout blinds by SBARTAR offer 100% blackout and UV rejection thanks to their unique blackout liner attached to the inside of their cellular blinds.

What you’ll love: They are easy to pull up and down and can be set at any height. Additionally, they are available in over ten different colors.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that it can be a hassle to adjust their height daily.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top blackout blinds for the money

Redi Shade Original Blackout Pleated Paper Shade

What you need to know: These blackout shades offer 99% UV protection and are made from durable paper.

What you’ll love: You do not need any tools to install, with a simple trim, peel and stick installation process.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that they do not work well in hot climates as the adhesive can fail over time.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Persilux Blackout Zebra Blinds

What you need to know: These blackout blinds by Persilux are made from 100% imported polyester, ensuring 90% blackout capabilities while also being waterproof and dustproof.

What you’ll love: They are easy to install and can be upgraded to include a weighted bottom rail to help prevent the fabric from fraying.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that they are not as blackout as some other blind options.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

SEEYE Blackout Roller Shades Window Blinds

What you need to know: These blackout blinds by SEEYE are crafted from 100% polyester, offering up blackout protection from sunlight.

What you’ll love: Its polyester construction is waterproof, anti-static and dustproof.

What you should consider: Some users have reported difficulty finding accurate sizing options for particular window sizes.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown Room Darkening Mini Blind

What you need to know: These Achim Home darkening blinds offer durable construction paired with an easy to control raising and lowering shade.

What you’ll love: It has a PVC construction that helps resist warping and sagging. It is also available in five colors.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned difficulty installing these blinds due to unclear instructions.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.