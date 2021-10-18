For the best results, place your fabric flat, keeping it free from wrinkling or bunching.

Which lint remover is best?

To keep your clothing, furniture, bedding and other fabrics from pilling and collecting lint, a powerful lint remover is a valuable tool. More substantial and reliable than an average manual lint roller, lint removers are designed to restore fabric to its original appearance.

Before choosing the best lint remover for your needs, consider the size, power source, grip comfort and other important aspects. The House of Wonderful Wonder Lint Electric Sweater Shaver is a powerful and versatile model, making it a top choice.

What to know before you buy a lint remover

How does a lint remover work?

Lint removers are motorized tools that feature a moving blade attached to a covered shaving surface. The blades are designed to shave off any excess lint and pilling, providing you with a clean and smooth area. While they do contain blades, lint removers are still relatively safe to use, as you won’t be directly exposed to any sharp edges during use.

Lint remover vs. lint roller

While not everyone is familiar with a lint remover, most of us have had some experience using a lint roller to remove fuzz and hair from clothing.

Lint rollers often utilize a peelable sticky roll that is swiped over specific areas to remove lint and small debris. However, lint rollers are not ideal for removing pilling. Lint removers physically cut off stuck-on pilling and other hard to remove pieces, providing a thorough and deeper clean.

Power source

Unlike a manual lint roller, a lint remover will require a power source in order to operate. Some may need to be plugged directly into an outlet, offering superior power in many cases. Other lint removers will be run on disposable or rechargeable batteries, which makes them more portable and convenient, but requires you to regularly charge or replace the batteries.

What to look for in a quality lint remover

Power

You likely won’t need excessive power to remove lint from your jackets or pants, but you’ll want a model that has enough juice to keep your belongings looking fresh and lint-free. The best lint removers should have a motor sporting at least 3 watts of power.

Handle

Like most handheld devices, having an ergonomic grip will make operating your lint remover easier and more comfortable, especially when using it for extended periods. Try to choose a lint remover with an easy-to-grip handle to achieve the best results.

Lint collection

As the lint is removed by the device it is usually stored in an attached compartment. Once the compartment fills up, you’ll need to empty it before continuing. The best lint removers feature clear or semi-transparent waste bins which allow you to accurately monitor the amount of lint that has collected.

Size

Most lint removers are highly compact, but some can be smaller than others. Whether or not you opt for a larger model or a smaller one is dependent on personal preference. Overall weight should also be considered, as some people will prefer a lighter model when using on a daily basis.

Blades

In general, most lint removers will feature three distinct blades. A greater number of blades yields a closer shave, effectively removing more lint. More advanced models are likely to feature up to six blades.

Cutting depth

To ensure proper performance on a variety of surfaces, you’ll want to invest in a lint remover that comes equipped with adjustable cutting depth options. This will allow you to safely remove lint and pilling from a number of different items and materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a lint remover

Although more costly than cheap lint rollers, lint removers are not an overly expensive accessory, with most falling in the $10-$40 range. For a midrange lint remover expect to pay $15-$25.

Lint remover FAQ

Are lint removers safe for all fabrics?

A. Lint removers can be used on a number of common clothing and household fabrics including cotton, wool, linen, Lycra and even cashmere when used gently. If you are unsure about a fabric, it is best to first test the lint remover on an inconspicuous area.

Do you need to replace the blades on a lint remover?

A. After repeated use, you’ll likely want to replace the blades in order to prevent them from dulling and underperforming. Some models will come with replacement blades, while other replacements can be purchased separately.

What’s the best lint remover to buy?

Top lint remover

House of Wonderful Wonder Lint Electric Sweater Shaver

What you need to know: A powerful model, it will work on countless materials and fabrics.

What you’ll love: Whether it’s clothing, bedding, curtains or furniture, this lint remover has a 2.5-inch shaving head that can effortlessly have your items looking brand new in no time. Complete with spare blades and a large waste bin compartment, this model is easy to use and hold.

What you should consider: It is slightly more expensive than other comparable models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lint remover for the money

Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer

What you need to know: As far as budget-friendly models go, this lint remover offers a durable design combined with impressive functionality.

What you’ll love: With an ergonomic grip and three separate depth settings, you can return any fabric to its original state. Powered by two AA batteries, this Conair model is ideal for travel or using while on the go.

What you should consider: The lint storage compartment can fill up rather quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rowenta Portable Lint Remover

What you need to know: Slightly less powerful than other lint removers, this model can still handle light to moderate tasks with ease.

What you’ll love: Users appreciate the lightweight design, convenient handle and travel-friendly size. The included cleaning brush makes it easy to clean and maintain, while the four depth settings are suitable for even the most delicate fabrics.

What you should consider: If you plan on removing any heavy lint or pilling, this may not be the best option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

