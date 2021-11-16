Best high-end steam iron

The metal iron was first introduced in China about 1,000 years ago; however, research shows people used heated rocks to smooth out animal hides as far back as 40,000 years ago.

Which high-end steam irons are best?

There are different types of steamers and sprays that can remove wrinkles from clothes, but very few things are as effective as a high-quality steam iron.

Cheap models don’t always last, so if you’re looking for a reliable high-end steam iron, you want to find one that’s powerful, easy to adjust, ready to use quickly, has a large water tank and is easy to refill. CHI Professional Clothing Iron is an excellent choice for these reasons and more.

What to know before you buy a high-end steam iron

Soleplate

This is the metal base of the iron, and while the ironing board provides the necessary support, the soleplate is what distributes the steam, while relying on weight and pressure to remove wrinkles.

Soleplates are made from different materials, with the most popular being stainless steel. Anodized aluminum soleplates are often found in less expensive models. Some are given ceramic, titanium or nonstick coatings to enhance strength and performance.

Steam holes

Most high-end steam irons have many small holes of varying shapes and sizes, which is what allows them to both heat up quickly and accurately regulate temperature. Some have as many as 300 to 400 steam holes.

Weight

The average steam iron weighs about 3.3 pounds, but what often makes high-end steam irons more effective is the added weight that comes with a stronger soleplate made from more quality material. If you know weight is a potential issue and aren’t able to test out the actual product, double-check how much the iron weighs.

What to look for in a quality high-end steam iron

Settings

Being able to easily adjust the settings on your iron makes the ironing process much easier. These settings allow you to control the amount of steam, and some can also be set for specific fabric types to make sure you don’t damage your clothes when ironing.

Safety

Steam irons can be extremely dangerous, especially if you have young children or pets, which is why most high-end steam irons have an automatic shut-off feature, so you don’t have to worry about leaving the iron on by accident. Some even shut off if tipped over or left on the soleplate for too long.

Cordless options

Most steam irons have a cord that you plug into an electrical socket, but there are cordless models that charge from their own charging station. Cordless irons are more convenient and mobile, but depending on the style and the brand, they might not be able to retain heat as well as corded irons.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end steam iron

Although there are plenty of budget-friendly options for steam irons, a high-end or professional model can cost you $75-$150. The pricing depends on the brand, materials, features and benefits of the specific model.

High-end steam iron FAQ

Can I use a steam iron without water?

A. Yes. If you remove the water from a steam iron, it will function as a dry iron. Some fabrics can break down when exposed to steam or cause issues with certain dyes in the clothing, making a dry iron the best way to press.

How long should my steam iron last?

A. Most high-end steam irons should last 10-20 years. However, over two decades, there’s a strong chance there will be major advances in technology, so you may choose to upgrade before the end of the lifespan of your iron.

What’s the best way to maintain my steam iron?

A. Try using distilled water, or water that doesn’t contain heavy metals, if you want to prolong the life of your steam iron. You should empty the water after each use so the iron can dry out. This can help prevent hard water buildup. You can also clean your steam iron using white vinegar.

What are the best high-end steam irons to buy?

Top high-end steam iron

CHI Professional Clothing Iron

What you need to know: This steam iron allows you to select precise temperatures. The titanium-infused soleplate provides powerful steam that delivers professional results.

What you’ll love: Loaded with 300 steam holes and temperature settings for multiple fabric types, this high-end steam iron provides a fast and effective way to remove wrinkles from clothes. Lightweight and ergonomic, the titanium-infused ceramic soleplate makes it ultra-strong, while the chrome accents and design details provide a modern look.

What you should consider: The limited lifetime warranty doesn’t cover the shipping fees to replace a defective iron.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end steam iron for the money

Sunbeam Steam Master Iron

What you need to know: This wrinkle-blasting, 1,400-watt steam iron is ideal for garments, drapery and upholstery.

What you’ll love: The variable steam levels allow you to effectively iron different varieties of fabrics. The professional-style stainless steel pointed soleplate is perfect for more difficult areas of pressing, such as pleats and around buttons.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that this steam iron is heavier than others, so you should test it out to make sure the grip and weight are comfortable to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rowenta DW-6080 Eco-Intelligence Iron

What you need to know: Support the environment with the first eco-intelligent iron that’s 25% more energy-efficient than most models while still providing a high level of performance.

What you’ll love: This eco-friendly steam iron is loaded with 1,700 watts of power and 400 microholes to offer professional-level output at three setting levels: dry, eco and boost. The ergonomic handle has been designed for both righties and lefties, while the stainless steel soleplate pointed tip makes it easy to iron difficult-to-reach places.

What you should consider: The dial can be hard to read.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

