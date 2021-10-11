Never put your steam iron into storage with any water left in the reservoir tank. Leaving water inside could allow for leakage, which can damage the iron and its internal pieces.

Which BLACK + DECKER steam irons are best?

There’s simply no better look than freshly ironed, wrinkle-free clothing. Whether you’re on the way to a job interview, party or want to be the best dressed at the office, a good steam iron is irreplaceable. With the BLACK+DECKER brand, you can rest assured that any steam iron will get the job done right.

The best BLACK+DECKER steam iron is the BLACK+DECKER Allure Professional Steam Iron. An incredibly well-built steam iron, this BLACK+DECKER option will not only last you for years, but it also has independent steam and temperature controls.

What to know before you buy a BLACK+DECKER steam iron

Corded vs. cordless

BLACK+DECKER offers two power options for their steam irons: corded and cordless.

Corded: Corded steam irons plug into a wall outlet. They get hotter and stay hot much better than cordless options, giving them a more consistent ironing.

Cordless: Cordless models can be used anywhere and run on a rechargeable battery. They are more maneuverable as well, thanks to not having a cord poking out of them.

Wattage

The wattage of your BLACK+DECKER steam iron determines how quickly it can heat up and the maximum temperature it can reach. Higher wattages are also better for thicker fabrics. BLACK+DECKER steam irons are typically available in models between 1,200-1,700 watts.

Soleplate

The soleplate is the flat bottom end of the steam iron that contacts your fabrics. BLACK+DECKER offers steam irons with ceramic, stainless steel, aluminum and other nonstick material soleplates. Stainless steel and ceramic cost more but glide far easier and tend to be more durable than aluminum or other nonstick soleplates.

What to look for in a quality BLACK+DECKER steam iron

Vertical steam

Certain models of BLACK+DECKER steam irons have a vertical steam feature that turns your iron into a steamer by allowing you to hold the steam iron several inches away from the fabric to release wrinkles. It’s perfect for delicate materials or hanging objects, like curtains.

Auto-cleaning system

Another excellent feature that isn’t included in all BLACK+DECKER steam irons is the auto-clean system. This system automatically removes the mineral deposits and dirt that can build up inside your steam iron, though it isn’t as effective in areas with harder water.

How much you can expect to spend on a BLACK+DECKER steam iron

BLACK+DECKER may be a well-known, top-quality brand, but you don’t have to pay through the nose to acquire one. A basic BLACK+DECKER steam iron will only cost around $15-$30, with excellent mid-range options opening up between $30-$45. Their best of the best options are available between $45-$60.

BLACK+DECKER steam iron FAQ

Is there a particular type of water I should use with a BLACK+DECKER steam iron?

A. Generally speaking, it’s perfectly fine to use your run-of-the-mill tap water with a BLACK+DECKER steam iron. That said, make sure to double-check the manufacturer’s instructions to be safe. Some models might be more sensitive to particles in the water, especially if the tap water in your area is much harder than most. To be safe, you can always stick to using distilled water with your steam iron.

What is the best way to clean the soleplate on my BLACK+DECKER steam iron?

A. First of all, make doubly sure that the steam iron is unplugged and completely cool to the touch. Once this is ensured, use a non-abrasive cloth soaked in a mixture of water and mild dish soap to gently wipe the soleplate clean. Use a second cloth with only water to rinse. Finally, dry your steam iron with a third cloth. Never use sponges, brushes or any other abrasive cleaner, as you could damage the soleplate.

What’s the best BLACK+DECKER steam iron to buy?

Top BLACK+DECKER steam iron

BLACK+DECKER Allure Professional Steam Iron

What you need to know: If you need a durable and top-tier steam iron, then look no further than the Allure from BLACK+DECKER.

What you’ll love: Auto shutoff and auto-clean help make cleaning easy and lower the risk of any accidents occuring.

What you should consider: It’s very difficult to see into the reservoir to see how much water is actually inside it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top BLACK+DECKER steam iron for the money

BLACK+DECKER Easy Steam Compact Iron

What you need to know: An excellent, affordable option, this model gets the job done well and has a few extra features for good measure.

What you’ll love: A nonstick soleplate moves easily over fabrics, and the anti-drip plus Smart Steam makes regulating the amount of water a dream.

What you should consider: There’s no on or off button. You have to either unplug the steam iron or allow the auto-shutoff to trigger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

BLACK+DECKER Vitessa Advanced Steam Iron

What you need to know: A wonderfully convenient and very evenly heated and steamed option that looks incredibly sleek.

What you’ll love: This steam iron can be used both vertically and horizontally. Plus, it has a retractable cord for easy storage.

What you should consider: The water reservoir can be surprisingly difficult to both open and fill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

