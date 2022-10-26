Following Amazon’s lead, this is Wayfair’s second flagship savings event in 2022. The first Way Day of 2022 took place on April 27 and 28.

Everything you need to know about October’s Way Day

More and more retailers are opening their holiday shopping window earlier. Target’s holiday deals began on Oct. 6 and Amazon had its first ever Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12. Not to be outdone, Wayfair, the company that has just what you need, is holding its Way Day today and tomorrow. At this event, everything from area rugs to pet pens will be on sale. To help navigate through an entire site full of discounts, we’ve compiled some of the best deals.

What does Wayfair sell?

If it’s for the house, chances are you’ll find it at Wayfair. The company specializes in everything that has to do with your home, including furniture, decor, rugs, bedding, cookware, outdoor furniture, storage, pet essentials, wall art, appliances and more.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is a 48-hour global sales event that kicks off at 12 a.m. ET on Oct. 26. Besides low prices and incentives to sign up for a Wayfair credit card, deal sleuths get fast and free delivery on everything they purchase. At this event, Wayfair promises discounts as deep as 80% off. During the sale, top brands-such as Cuisinart, Kohler and Dyson-will be on sale, along with specialty brands- such as Birch Lane, AllModern and Wayfair Professional.

10 top Way Day deals

Beachcrest Home Ravenna Adirondack Chair: 68% Off

This set of two weather-resistant patio chairs is made from UV-resistant recycled plastic. The wood-like texture adds appeal, and the chairs come in a wide variety of colors. Sold by Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer: 44% Off

The PowerXL air fryer uses one-touch technology to quickly fry up your favorite comfort foods using less fat. It’s large enough to cook an 8-pound turkey in just 35 minutes. Sold by Wayfair

Sand & Stable Sofia 30-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set: 48% Off

Want that coastal farmhouse look for your bathroom? This beautiful slatted vanity is made from wood and comes in a neutral tone that fits any decor. It arrives fully assembled and ready to install. Sold by Wayfair

Kingston Brass Heritage Bridge Faucet with Side Spray: 47% Off

This matte black faucet is 13 inches high and features a rustic design with a swivel spout. It comes with a side sprayer, so it requires four holes for installation. Sold by Wayfair

Dyna-Glo Offset Charcoal Smoker: 33% Off

This Dyna-Glo smoker is for individuals who love to spend time outdoors. It has six height-adjustable cooking grates that offer a total of 1,890 square inches of cooking space. Sold by Wayfair

Sand and Stable Beckham Stainless Steel Plug-in Swing Arm Sconce: 56% Off

If you need a little more light in your home, this single-light swing arm fixture is a solid buy. It’s dimmable and has an adjustable arm so you can aim it exactly where you need it. Sold by Wayfair

Archie and Oscar Littell Pet Crate: 47% Off

Often, pet crates are rather unsightly. This stylish model fits in with your decor. It’s made with reclaimed wood and plastic and has a removable tabletop and a secure front latch. Sold by Wayfair

Sand and Stable York Ceramic Tray: 68% Off

This handcrafted tray is made from ceramic with inlaid capiz shells to give the item a coastal flair. The raised edges prevent objects from falling off, and it’s a spacious 24 by 15 inches. Sold by Wayfair

Birch Lane Sonny Earthenware Dinnerware: 66% Off

Birch Lane’s dinnerware is both fashionable and functional. The 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and four mugs. It has an earthen blue and cream colored floral design. Sold by Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Boyland Power Loom Performance Blue/Yellow Rug: 86% Off

This colorful area rug features an abstract design. It’s made from polypropylene, is 8 feet long, 2.5 feet wide and has a 0.38-inch pile height. Sold by Wayfair

