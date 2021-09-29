Best bathroom flooring

To add a unique twist, consider using different size tiles for bathroom floors. For example, mix hexagonal and octagonal tiles with 2-inch or smaller mosaic tiles.

Which bathroom flooring is best?

Changing a house’s flooring is a huge transformation in itself. With different materials, patterns and colors, the options are endless. Bathrooms are a key feature of any house. When remodeling, they are often a top priority. Flooring in a bathroom is usually attractive and durable, showcasing a homeowner’s style.

If you are looking for cheap yet high-quality bathroom flooring, the Merola Tile Cassis Arte Blue Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile is the top choice.

What to know before you buy bathroom flooring

Material

Understanding what material is suitable for bathroom floors is a must. Additionally, the material should be waterproof-resistant or fully waterproof. Ceramic or porcelain tile is the most popular because it’s waterproof, tough and available in numerous designs, patterns and colors. They are also generally less expensive than other hard surface choices. Porcelain tile, specifically, absorbs less water than any other ceramic material. Ceramic and porcelain are also easy to clean. Natural stone tile is another great option because they’re waterproof and resilient to wear. This material is made in a number of gorgeous granites, marbles and limestones but does come at a higher price.

A less expensive option is waterproof vinyl. A great feature of this material is that it is designed to look like stone, wood planks and ceramic tile. Waterproof vinyl is also extremely durable and scratch-resistant. Stained concrete is another stunning material for bathroom flooring. It adds a unique look and is available in a variety of colors and patterns. However, it needs to be properly sealed and finished with a non-slip additive to ensure safety and durability.

Easy maintenance

When choosing bathroom flooring, you’ll want to choose a material that’s easy to maintain. For this reason, tile or porcelain is a great option but may need special attention to grout lines. Vinyl flooring is easy to clean, waterproof and gorgeous. Whatever material you choose, decide on flooring that won’t show discoloration due to cleaning products.

Easy installation

Whether you’re installing your own bathroom floor or hiring a professional, it should be easy to install. Tile flooring is a beautiful option that isn’t extremely labor-intensive or requires a lot of time to install. Vinyl flooring also doesn’t require a lot of time, but the ease of installation depends on if you need to remove the current flooring. In any case, before installation, measure the bathroom floor because it will indicate how much material you’ll need and if you’ll have to hire a professional.

What to look for in quality bathroom flooring

Design

Flooring is a fun way to express your style, especially in bathrooms. Whatever material you choose, make sure it’s waterproof or water-resistant. For a classic design, choose colorful penny tiles or lattice-patterned squares. Black-and-white tiles that create a retro setting are contemporary. Adding a pop of color makes any bathroom floor unique and exciting. If choosing a solid color or simple pattern, rugs are a great way to jazz up a bathroom.

Tile size

Tile size is an important element to consider when deciding on a bathroom floor. While there is no set rule, there are many suggestions. For example, ceramic and porcelain tiles are made in a variety of sizes, ranging from tiny mosaic tiles to large tiles sized 30 inches by 15 inches. A general rule of thumb for bathroom floors is choosing tiles that are a 1-inch to 12-inch square. Tiles that are 12 inches by 12 inches are commonly used for bathroom floors due to their easy cut. Additionally, this size means you’ll end up with a pretty even number of full-size tiles, even in the smallest bathrooms. For small powder rooms, 4-inch by 4-inch tiles are a lovely inviting choice.

Color scheme

Before choosing any bathroom flooring, determine a color scheme. A great way to start is by choosing cabinets and vanity colors first. For a different approach, think about the overall mood you want your bathroom to evoke. Once that’s determined, it will narrow down color choices. Utilizing color wheels is great because space is usually limited in bathrooms, so color clashes are accentuated. For a classic look, stick with neutral colors. They have a calming and serene mood. However, neutral colors can sometimes be boring, so adding bright shower curtains and towels is a great way to spruce it up.

How much you can expect to spend on bathroom flooring

Bathroom flooring typically costs around $2 per square foot. Ceramic and porcelain tile is on the luxurious end, priced around $10 per square foot. While this is costly, the material is more durable. Vinyl flooring on the opposing end is less expensive, costing between $0.50 and $2 per square foot.

Bathroom flooring FAQ

Do I need waterproof bathroom flooring?

A. Yes, bathroom flooring should always be water-resistant or fully waterproof because it is the main wet area in any household. It’s important to do so to prevent injuries. Additionally, waterproof bathroom flooring will make sure water doesn’t get into the substructure of a house and cause significant structural damage.

What flooring looks best in bathrooms?

A. While it is simply a preference, the most common type of flooring in bathrooms is tile, specifically ceramic. This material is waterproof, resilient and is usually less expensive. Additionally, there is an overabundance of options to choose from.

What is the easiest flooring to install in a bathroom?

A. Vinyl sheet is the easiest flooring to install and replace, lasting up to 15 years. It is also inexpensive and waterproof.

What’s the best bathroom flooring to buy?

Top bathroom flooring

Merola Tile Cassis Arte Blue Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile

What you need to know: This textured square porcelain tile is a timeless beauty and perfect for those wanting bathroom floors to look natural but with a twist.

What you’ll love: Available in 10 prints, each is compiled of realistic woodgrains that add texture. This impermeable tile absorbs less than 0.5% and is completely frost-resistant.

What you should consider: The price is on the luxurious side.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top bathroom flooring for the money

Lifeproof Sterling Oak Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

What you need to know: Available in over 20 finishes, this bathroom flooring is a great choice if you’re on a budget.

What you’ll love: This antimicrobial flooring is extremely resistant to water, preventing mold and mildew from forming. Additionally, the pre-attached underlayment provides extra comfort while preventing scratches and stains.

What you should consider: Reviews state that when installing, the material doesn’t always stay “locked.”

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Daltile Restore Mist Honed Marble Mosaic Tile

What you need to know: This flooring is perfect for those wanting to create a modern bathroom look.

What you’ll love: With a honed finish, this hexagon marble mosaic tile is unique, waterproof and a great complement to bathroom counters and cabinets.

What you should consider: The color variation may be too extreme.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.