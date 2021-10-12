25 products that will upgrade your home or kitchen for $50 or less

These affordable products are sure to give your kitchen (and other rooms) a welcome refresh without breaking the bank.

Which products for under $50 are best to upgrade your home?

If you think it’s impossible to make home improvements without a substantial financial investment, think again. These products are sure to refresh your kitchen (and other rooms) without straining your budget.

All these products are available at a discounted price, so it’s the time to invest in that air fryer you’ve had your eye on or to finally make your home smart with the addition of an Echo.

Best kitchen products for under $50

Air fryers are must-haves in any kitchen’s small appliance collection, which is why the Instant Pot Vortex Mini model is our spotlight deal. It’s currently available for $49.95, an unbeatable price for a product from a trusted brand.

Sold by Macy’s

Tableau Alabaster 13″ Platter

The Tableau Alabaster Platter is currently discounted so it is definitely the time to buy it. Although its beautiful tinted glass looks delicate, it is dishwasher safe. The 13”x 13” size makes it perfect for serving groups.

Sold by Macy’s

Martha Stewart Essentials Collection Set of 2 Food Storage Canisters

You can store coffee, sugar, flour, and other items on your kitchen counter in style when you have eye-catching canisters. These food storage must-haves can be boring, but not the duo from the Martha Stewart Essentials Collection that are crafted in sleek stainless steel.

Sold by Macy’s

Noritake® Hammock Wood 2-Piece Salad Serving Set

A pretty serving set will accent your table for special occasions like the upcoming holidays. Noritake offers a 2-piece set with an original design that will definitely make an impression on your guests.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Secura Electric Wine Opener

Don’t struggle the next time you need to pop the cork on your favorite bottle of wine — let the Secura Electric Wine Opener do the work for you instead. This handy gadget is powered by batteries and can remove corks with the touch of a button, no struggling required.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee 12-cup Coffee Maker

Sure, all of the modern coffee makers that produce coffeehouse-worthy brews are exciting, but you don’t have to strain your budget to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee. Mr. Coffee’s affordable model can brew 12 steaming mugs full and even be paused during the brewing cycle on mornings you just can’t wait for your first cup.

Sold by Amazon

Pyrex 8-piece Mixing Bowl Set

Prepare, serve, and store — there’s a lot of kitchen tasks you can accomplish in Pyrex mixing bowls, and the fact that they can be used in the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher makes them all the more versatile. This 8-piece set includes bowls of various sizes and matching lids.

Sold by Macy’s

Bezrat Waterfall Edition Wine Glasses, Set of 6

Don’t settle for mismatched, chipped, or broken wine glasses when you can update your set affordably with Bezrat’s Waterfall Edition glasses. You’ll get a set of six glasses with classic stemware design with ridges for a contemporary look that will step up your hosting game.

Sold by Amazon

Oster 2-Slice Toaster

A toaster doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to do a good job. That’s why we like the Oster 2-Slice model, with its wide slots and simple manual controls — just like the one you remember at grandma’s house.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener

The edges of opened can tops can be dangerous, but not when you use a can opener like the Hamilton Beach electric-powered Smooth Touch that cuts along the sides of cans for lids and doesn’t leave them jagged and sharp.

Sold by Amazon

2017 Covalli Barolo DOCG

Take a break, relax, and put your wine glasses to good use with this Covalli Barolo DOCG that’s marked down from $40 to $24 on Wine Access. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the fruity notes and perfect acidity.

Sold by Wine Access

NINESTARS Step-on Trash Can Combo

Chances are you don’t give your trash cans much thought, but they can be quite detracting from home decor if they look unsightly. You can update your trash receptacles with this NINESTARS combo that comes with 8-gallon and half-gallon cans constructed in stainless steel with foot pedals.

Sold by Amazon

Best bathroom products for under $50

Martex Cotton 24-Pc. Solid 13″ x 13″ Washcloth Set

It’s always a good idea to have extra washcloths on hand, and the Martex 24-piece set will provide enough for any busy household.

Sold by Macy’s

Tommy Bahama Isla Set of 2 Bath Rugs

A soft bath rug makes all the difference when you hop out of the shower or tub. You can get two by Tommy Bahama that are made of absorbent cotton with a tufted design that look as good as they feel under foot.

Sold by Amazon

Best home electronics for under $50

Shark Steam Mop

You probably know about Shark’s well-engineered vacuums, but did you know the company also makes an affordable steam mop? It features a lightweight build, 18-foot power cord, and generous water tank.

Sold by Amazon

andily Space Heater

Chilly weather is fast approaching, and sometimes you need a little extra help warming up cold spaces. The andily Space Heater has a compact design and can easily be used on a desk or nightstand.

Sold by Amazon

DOSS SoundBox Tough Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker for a low price, check out the DOSS SoundBox. Touch control, 12-hour battery life, and a rich, balanced sound make it well worth the affordable price.

Sold by Amazon

All The Rages Lime Lights Stick Lamp

A trendy light can do more than illuminate a room, like the Lime Lights Stick Lamp that sports a contemporary design sure to generate compliments. It even has a USB port built into the base for charging your devices.

Sold by Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum

When it comes to small messes in tight spaces, dragging out a full-sized vacuum can be a challenge. The BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum solves this frustration, because it’s cordless yet powerful and weighs less than three pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

From music to podcasts, weather to news, and much more – the Echo Dot smart speaker will deliver without you needing to lift a finger, because it’s Alexa-enabled. What’s more, the fourth-gen model features better sound quality and more design options than previous models.

Sold by Amazon

GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector

It’s not always possible to plug in the devices you use without adding extra outlets. GE’s 6-Outlet Surge Protector is basic, yet has a built-in circuit breaker to protect your expensive electronics from power surges.

Sold by Amazon

Best home textile products for under $50

Jaipur Living Square Linen Pillow Cover & Insert

Giving an old or drab couch new life is easy with accent pillows like the one by Nikki Chu. We love that the zippered shell is made of 100% linen and can easily be removed for laundering.

Sold by Wayfair

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

The nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug is an affordable accent piece that can add a bit of style to any room. It’s crafted of durable fibers that are easy to clean, so it will stand up to the wear and tear of foot traffic.

Sold by Amazon

Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow

Shoulders, back, hips, knees — if you’re prone to pressure point pain in any of these areas when you sleep, a body pillow may be the answer. The fiber fill encased in a 100% cotton shell makes the Utopia Bedding Body Pillow super cuddly, plus the 54-inch length is perfect for holding onto.

Sold by Amazon

SuperSliders XL for Carpet, 4-Pack

Moving furniture can be a pain, but slipping furniture sliders under large pieces can make all the difference. You can get a 4-pack of extra large SuperSliders for only $10.99, a huge discount off the usual $19.99 price. Each slider has a soft surface that protects furniture and a smooth, plastic side that glides easily over carpet.

Sold by Amazon

