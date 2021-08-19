Best small box fan

Buying an extension cord can help maneuver the smaller box fan to where it is needed most without being limited by the length of the regular power cord.

Which small box fan is best?

One of the most energy-efficient ways to cool down a room or office is by a fan. Of the many different types of fans on the market today, the box fan remains an enduring classic for all situations. With a cheap yet powerful motor, the box fan is excellent for solid circulation without spending much money. A box fan at a smaller size may be the best choice for those with a more confined area of space. However, finding the right box fan at the right size with the right amount of power can be challenging.

Features to consider before buying a small box fan

Before buying a small box fan, there are several important factors to keep in mind to ensure you buy the best possible product.

Power

One of the most critical factors in buying a small box fan is its power when circulating air. Box fans generally have powerful motors which help the blades push air throughout a room. However, many smaller box fans reduce the power of the motor to make the cutbacks in size.

Noise level

Another key feature of any box fan is the amount of noise it emits. Many box fans can be incredibly noisy, especially at the highest level of power. However, with smaller box fans, in particular, it is easier to find one that is almost virtually silent at lower speed levels. However, it is also important to pay attention to certain box fans that make more noise over time.

Speed settings

While some box fans simply turn on or off, slightly higher-quality ones have multiple speed settings to fit different situations. Most box fans have around three different settings, though many available on the market have anywhere between five and eight. The differences in speed levels can help cool off an entire room on high or just quietly circulate air on low.

Remote control and other features

Remote controls for box fans can help users who are less mobile or simply want to stay put and control the fans’ speed setting and power from anywhere in a room. Additionally, some box fans come with other features such as sleep timers, energy efficiency modes or decreasing fan speed. These additional features can be helpful but do not come standard on most box fans.

Size

When looking for a small box fan, the term can sometimes be relative. Many box fans come in sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches down to 4 to 5 inches. So, depending on the size preference of what may be small, other box fans may qualify. Knowing what size is needed before purchasing can make a big difference.

The best small box fans

Best of the best small box fan

Vornado 573 Small Flat Panel Air Circulator Fan

What you need to know: This is a great box fan with an adjustable neck to promote the best possible air circulation despite the device’s small size.

What you’ll love: It comes with three different speed settings for the perfect power regardless of the situation. It also comes with a 5-year warranty, so you can resolve any issues with the fan without a hassle.

What you should consider: Without proper cleaning, the fan will become noisy over time, especially on the higher speed setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck small box fan

Comfort Zone CZ9BWT Portable 9-inch 2-Speed Quiet Box Fan

What you need to know: A portable and affordable box fan that comes with two different speed settings for versatile use no matter the situation.

What you’ll love: This is one of the quietest box fans on the market today, making it perfect for nighttime use and other smaller spaces.

What you should consider: The quality of the product is not up to par compared to other fans that cost slightly more money. Many users report issues with durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

BLACK+DECKER Mini Box Fan

What you need to know: This is an affordable and high-quality box fan that provides great air circulation despite just a 9-inch frame.

What you’ll love: An easy-to-use control panel that helps adjust the three different speed settings available on the device. Also still incredibly quiet despite the relative power of the fan.

What you should consider: It can be very difficult to clean with complex instructions needed to do so. Lack of cleaning will result in motor issues down the line and sometimes even a complete breakdown.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Elanket Box Fan

What you need to know: This is a mighty box fan with a solid range on the motor for even slightly larger rooms. The fan also has three different speed settings to fit any situation.

What you’ll love: The fan is incredibly energy efficient to ensure that using it often does not waste power. The low fan setting is also very quiet for easy use at night without being disturbed.

What you should consider: Some users report that the power is not enough for some rooms, especially those with poor ventilation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Treva 10-Inch Portable Desktop Air Circulation Battery Fan

What you need to know: This is a portable box fan with a sleek design, made with durable materials to ensure no damage during transport.

What you’ll love: It has two different speed settings for better versatility. It also has two different possible power sources making the device run by a battery when not plugged in for outdoor use.

What you should consider: It lacks the same kind of power that many other box fans have, meaning it is better for a smaller setting to circulate air better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

