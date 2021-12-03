Best radon detector

Radon was discovered building up in basements of residential locations as recently as the 1980s, and it didn’t take long for its harmful effects on a person’s body to cause the popularization of radon detectors.

Which radon detector is best?

Environments with high levels of radon are known to cause lung cancer, which is why it can be important to test for radon – especially in old homes, basements and the like. No matter where you’re planning to keep your radon detector, be sure you’re getting reliable readings and you’re able to monitor levels easily on a day-to-day and month-to-month basis.

With the Airthings 2930 Wave Plus Radon Detector, it’s easy to keep up on readings from the Airthings app and trust you’re getting the most accurate measurement possible.

What to know before you buy a radon detector

Location

To ensure an accurate measurement, consider where you plan to put your radon detector before you buy it. While the best radon detectors can measure radon levels in any space or environment, radon gas flows upward from the ground, meaning it’s most common in our basements and in older buildings.

Understanding radon levels

Radon levels are measured in Picocuries Per Liter (pCi/L), and the higher their density in the air, the more likely they are to cause lung cancer. In general, radon levels below 4 pCi/L are considered somewhat safe, although even lower is better for reducing the risk of lung cancer. Anything at or above a level of 4 pCi/L is considered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be worth taking corrective measures against.

Mobile app vs. built-in interface

Radon detectors largely have two types of interfaces in the modern market, with the classic being a built-in display for tracking measurements, usually from an LCD screen. Others now use a mobile phone app to offer more detailed tracking information and an even easier time keeping tabs on your space’s radon levels.

What to look for in a quality radon detector

Accurate

Most importantly, make sure the radon detector you end up with is accurate. In comparison with cheap radon test kits, radon detectors tend to be more accurate. As radon can fluctuate from day to day, getting a radon detector that measures levels over the long term is especially important to get accurate average readings.

Easy-to-read and understandable display

Finding a radon detector with an easy-to-read and understandable interface is important. Radon levels can seem a little intimidating at first, but once you understand the levels and your device’s way of communicating that information, it isn’t hard to use to measure your ongoing levels of radon.

Added measurements

Some radon detectors include other air-quality measurements, which many find worth upgrading for. These details often include temperature, humidity, CO2 and other factors still, though if you’re looking for specific measurements, you’ll likely be able to find something that works.

How much you can expect to spend on radon detectors

Depending on what style of radon detector you’re hoping to buy, they can vary significantly in price. While you can find cheap radon test kits for as low as $8-$23, actual ongoing-measurement radon detectors usually run $90-$250, with some commercial-level products costing even more.

Radon detector FAQ

Are radon detectors required?

A. Depending on where you live, radon detectors may be recommended by your municipality or regional government. Radon is considered common in homes, and many places have homeowners test every couple of years or before they sell a home or space.

How accurate are radon detectors?

A. Radon testing is typically accurate, but levels of radon tend to fluctuate by nature within homes and basements, making it best to buy a radon detector that can measure levels day to day and on a long-term basis.

What’s the best radon detector to buy?

Top radon detector

Airthings 2930 Wave Plus Radon Detector and Air Quality Monitor

What you need to know: This smart radon detector features mobile app tracking for radon and carbon dioxide, as well as for a variety of air quality factors such as air pressure, humidity, temperature and more.

What you’ll love: The device monitors air quality and radon levels on a continuous basis and users can track real-time data with the Airthings app via Bluetooth. It’s very user-friendly, featuring a simple hand-wave motion-enabled color indicator showing red for poor air, yellow for fair air and green for good air.

What you should consider: This radon detector model is a lot more costly than others without the added air-quality features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top radon detector for the money

Elifecity Battery Operated Portable Home Radon Detector

What you need to know: This battery-powered radon detector is an excellent, affordable portable option, featuring an easy-to-read LCD screen for tracking radon measurements.

What you’ll love: With the inclusion of short-term and long-term averages for measuring radon levels on an ongoing basis, this affordable radon detector is a great pick for those on a budget.

What you should consider: This radon detector is most effective in an environment of 95 percent humidity, and some buyers had issues with getting it to read accurately outside of this parameter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ecosense RD200 RadonEye Home Radon Detector With Real-Time Monitoring

What you need to know: The RD200 RadonEye features a quick-working radon sensor with real-time monitoring via the mobile app and Bluetooth connectivity.

What you’ll love: This radon detector works more quickly than other models with 30 radon counts per hour and updating every 10 minutes. It offers detailed radon monitoring over time with the mobile app, while real-time results can be accessed via Bluetooth.

What you should consider: This radon detector model must be plugged into an electrical outlet to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.