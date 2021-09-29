Best Frigidaire dehumidifier

It’s best to close doors and windows when using a dehumidifier so moisture from the outside air doesn’t continually enter your home, making it harder to control the humidity.

Which Frigidaire dehumidifier is best?

Nobody likes to have high humidity at home. Your arms stick to the furniture, it’s too easy to sweat, you can’t cool down and allergies are aggravated. If this sounds like your home, you might benefit from a Frigidaire dehumidifier.

The best dehumidifier will be sized to fit your home and have controls that allow you to customize the unit’s operation so you can get the most out of it. The Frigidaire High Humidity 60-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier can reduce the humidity in large, excessively damp areas to create a healthier living environment.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire dehumidifier

Who needs a dehumidifier?

Humidity is the amount of moisture that is in the air. According to the Mayo Clinic, the ideal humidity is between 30%-50%. If the level is too high or too low, you can have problems that range from mild discomfort to structural damage of your home, depending on how far outside of those limits the relative humidity is. For people on the upper levels, above 60%, a quality Frigidaire dehumidifier may be a worthwhile investment.

Signs of high humidity

It is very easy to tell when the humidity level in your home gets too high. The telltale signs range from sticky, clammy skin to having moisture on your windows and walls. After even a short amount of time, a home with high humidity will begin to smell musty and grow mold. Additionally, it is important to understand that wood is hygroscopic, which means it seeks to reach an equilibrium with the humidity in the air. When the humidity is high, all the wood in your home will absorb moisture and swell, potentially causing problems with buckling floors, doors that won’t open or close and more.

Dehumidifier benefits

When you have a dehumidifier running in your home, you will notice a difference within a day in many instances. The water spots on your walls and windows will disappear, musty smells will decrease in intensity and, if you have allergies, your symptoms will start to diminish as well. You will also experience a more pleasant living environment, your clothes will be drier, doors may stop sticking, you will have reduced pest and dust mite issues and you may even experience lower energy bills.

You need to buy the right size dehumidifier

The most important aspect of purchasing a Frigidaire dehumidifier is buying one that is the right size. In general, a 22-pint dehumidifier is best for up to a 300-square foot space that has low humidity while a Frigidaire 70-pint dehumidifier will work in a space up to 1,500 square feet. It is important to note that the humidity level will affect performance. For example, a Frigidaire 30-pint dehumidifier might not be large enough to handle a 300-square-foot space that has excessive humidity. You may need to move up to a Frigidaire 50-pint dehumidifier model.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire dehumidifier

Frigidaire dehumidifiers are quality machines. While there may be some minor differences between models from other years, they generally have the same core components. When purchasing a current Frigidaire dehumidifier you will generally get a washable filter, custom humidity control, continuous draining, automatic shut-off when the unit is full, a front-load water reservoir, a variety of fan speeds and a portable design. Additionally, all current Frigidaire dehumidifiers are Energy Star-certified.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire dehumidifier

The price of a Frigidaire dehumidifier is directly related to the unit’s size. A smaller, 22-pint model will cost about $220 while a 60-pint model will cost around $520. Some retailers, however, have considerably lower prices, so it is important to shop around to get the best deal.

Frigidaire dehumidifier FAQ

Where should I place my Frigidaire dehumidifier?

A. You need to place your dehumidifier in the room that has the moisture problem. The ideal position in that room will be a central location so the machine has the best chance of drawing air from all areas of the room equally. Alternatively, if there is one section of the room that has a greater problem with moisture than other sections, it might be best to place the unit closer to that problem area. The rule of thumb is to make sure there is room for adequate airflow around the machine, which means keeping it at least 6 inches away from walls and furniture or any other obstructions that may inhibit airflow.

What type of maintenance does a Frigidaire dehumidifier require?

A. Maintenance for a Frigidaire dehumidifier is fairly simple. When the water reservoir is full, empty it. If you see mold and mildew building up inside the bucket, take a moment to clean it out with mild detergent and water. The only other task you need to perform is washing the filter under clean water whenever the clean filter light is on.

What’s the best Frigidaire dehumidifier to buy?

Top Frigidaire dehumidifier

Frigidaire High Humidity 60-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier

What you need to know: If you need a dehumidifier that can take care of either a large space or a high humidity area, this is your best option.

What you’ll love: The filter in this 60-pint, Energy Star-certified dehumidifier captures dust to help clean the air in your home. If you need to move the unit, the caster wheels make that an easy task while the continuous drain option frees you from worrying about emptying the water reservoir.

What you should consider: This model carries a significantly higher price, and it is only recommended for larger areas with high humidity.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Frigidaire dehumidifier for the money

Frigidaire Low Humidity 22-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier

What you need to know: For individuals looking for an affordable solution for smaller rooms with low humidity problems, this model offers great value.

What you’ll love: This dehumidifier can operate at temperatures down to 41 degrees. The front-load water reservoir with a splash guard and built-in handle makes it easy to remove, carry and empty. The three fan speeds allow you to adjust the operation of this dehumidifier to suit your needs.

What you should consider: This unit is best for individuals with smaller rooms that are only slightly to moderately damp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Frigidaire Moderate Humidity 35-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This mid-size dehumidifier can remove up to 35 pints of moisture from the air each day, making it a good choice for moderately damp situations.

What you’ll love: The washable filter in this Energy Star-certified dehumidifier makes cleaning and maintenance a simple task. It has a custom humidity control so you can set the level of comfort you desire in any room. The optional continuous drain allows you to run the unit as much as you need without worrying about emptying the water reservoir.

What you should consider: If you do not use the continuous drain feature, the water reservoir can be tricky to remove and replace when emptying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.