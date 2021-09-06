The best kids’ desk organizer

Some newer kids’ desk organizers are designed with cable management, in which they have cutouts or slots to accommodate power cords or wires for devices.

Which kids’ desk organizers are best?

Between school supplies and arts-and-crafts materials, it’s not surprising kids’ desks get messy. Instead of chasing after stray crayons, papers and anything else that ends up there, invest in a kids’ desk organizer.

With compartments, drawers and sometimes shelves, kids’ desk organizers provide homes for small supplies and materials. Our top choice, Marbrasse Bamboo Art Supply Organizer, provides easy access to these items with a six-compartment carousel design.

What to know before you buy a kids’ desk organizer

Safety

Most desk organizers aren’t designed specifically for kids, so you won’t find a wealth of safety information. Examine an organizer closely to determine whether it’s safe for your kids to use. Ideally, desk organizers for kids should have rounded edges, pinch-free drawers and secure components.

Size

Make a list of items you intend to store in the organizer so you know exactly how much storage space you’ll need. Smaller organizers have limited capacities but at the very least, they hold up to a dozen coloring supplies. Midsize kids’ desk organizers have more spacious compartments, including a few that can hold school supplies such as index cards or calculators. Larger desk organizers have bigger compartments and more organization, and many have slots or shelves for standard-size folders and notebooks.

Ease of cleaning

You can clean mesh organizers with compressed air. Wipe down plastic or acrylic organizers with nontoxic cleaners. For wood and bamboo organizers, use wood-safe cleaners to prevent staining or damaging their finishes.

Some households prefer using natural all-purpose cleaners, including some of the formulas in the BestReviews buying guide. Many of these cleaners are nontoxic and safe to use on most surfaces.

What to look for in a quality kids’ desk organizer

Aesthetics

Many organizers suitable for kids are available in different colors and designs, some of which may feature themes such as rainbows, unicorns or sports. Other desk organizers are plain and blend in with desks. These simple organizers can lend themselves to personalization, too. For example, you and the kids can decorate a plastic desk organizer with glitter glue, stickers or puff paints.

Organization

Kids’ desk organizers have varying levels of organization with drawers, shelves, compartments and cubbies. Many organizers have integrated pencil cups to store coloring and drawing supplies. Others have dedicated areas for specific items, such as magnetized paper-clip trays or square trays for sticky notes.

Modular designs

Some desk organizers have modular designs in which compartments come apart and can be rearranged. These are ideal if your kids need some flexibility in storage and organization or if they intend to use only one compartment at a time for certain projects. However, some modular organizers with lightweight compartments could fall over.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ desk organizers

Kids’ desk organizers with basic organization features cost $12 or less. Midsize organizers with more compartments run between $15-$30. Specialty desk organizers run between $30-$60.

Kids’ desk organizer FAQ

Is it better to buy drawer organizers instead of desk organizers for kids?

A. Desk organizers provide full visibility of school and art supplies at all times. This is especially important if your kids transition between items often, such as changing colored pencils to work on drawings. On the other hand, drawer organizers can free up considerable space on a desk.

Do you need a desk organizer if your kids aren’t distance learning?

A. Desk organizers come in handy for more than studying. They’re helpful for organizing art supplies, including items for painting or building model airplanes.

What’s the best kids’ desk organizer to buy?

Top kids’ desk organizer

Marbrasse Bamboo Art Supply Organizer

What you need to know: This lazy Susan-inspired kids’ organizer has six spacious compartments to hold plenty of pencils, markers and other art supplies.

What you’ll love: The organizer is made of bamboo and has a soft, smooth finish that is splinter-resistant. It’s just under 8 inches wide, so it’s ideal for smaller desks and workspaces. Given its simple design, the organizer is easy to decorate.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported the spinning mechanism was faulty after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top kids’ desk organizer for the money

POPRUN Vertical Pen Organizer

What you need to know: The grid design of this kids’ desk organizer keeps all markers and colored pencils visible and accessible.

What you’ll love: Made from high-grade ABS plastic, this organizer with removable compartments is both durable and easy to keep clean. It has six slanted compartments for writing instruments as well as five additional ones for other stationary supplies.

What you should consider: The removable compartments are lightweight and prone to tipping over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

EasyPAG Mesh Supply Caddy

What you need to know: A classic design, this compact mesh caddy holds the bare essentials and is ideal for smaller desks.

What you’ll love: The versatile organizer has a deep drawer for binder and paper clips. The upper deck is divided into four compartments, including one suitable for phones. It has nonslip feet and won’t scratch desks.

What you should consider: It has a limited capacity that may not be suitable for kids with a lot of supplies to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

