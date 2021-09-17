Best bed desk

Tilting bed desks should feature clips or a ridge to prevent your laptop or paperwork from sliding off your desk.

WHICH BED DESK IS BEST?

If you’re struggling to find a comfortable spot to work from at home, a bed desk might be the answer. You can combine the comfort of bed with the ergonomic benefits of using a solid desk.

This guide can help you find the right bed desk for you — one that’s the correct size, adequately adjustable, and has any necessary storage. We’ve listed some of our favorite models, including Saiji Adjustable Laptop Stand, which is our top pick thanks to its sturdy, lightweight design and ease of adjustability.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A BED DESK

Size

It’s important to choose a bed desk of the right size to accommodate your laptop, plus anything else you need on your desk. Most bed desks are fairly compact, with space for an average 15- to 17-inch laptop, plus room to use a mouse or keep a small stack of documents. You can, however, find larger bed desks that span a whole bed, with legs on casters on the floor on each side of the bed, so you can roll it away when you don’t need it. These larger models cost more but are suited to people who need a large amount of space to work.

Materials

The most common materials for bed desks are a combination of aluminum for the legs and wood or wood veneer for the desk surface, which makes a desk that’s strong yet lightweight. You can find some models made entirely of wood or bamboo. Bamboo is great if you want a lightweight and sustainable option but isn’t quite as sturdy as wood. You can also find a handful of plastic bed desks, though their quality varies.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY BED DESK

Adjustability

Bed desks can be height adjustable or have an adjustable desk surface that allows you to tilt them up and down to change the angle. Height adjustability is important for your comfort using the desk, because a too-high desk causes strain on the hands, arms, and wrists. Some people find writing, drawing, and using laptops easier on an angled surface, in which case, a tilting desk is a suitable choice.

Storage space

You can find some bed desks with built-in storage, such as drawers for paper or other office supplies, pen holders, or slots to hold your smartphone for easier access.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A BED DESK

The majority of bed desks cost somewhere between $25-$100, but some large models that fit over a full or queen bed can cost up to $500.

BED DESKS FAQ

Is working from bed a good idea?

A. If you’re working eight hours a day from home, a full-size desk and desk chair is a more standard option. But some people are more comfortable working from their bed, and others simply don’t have the space for a conventional desk setup. Using a bed desk provides better ergonomics for a more comfortable experience working from bed. If you plan to work at your bed desk for long stretches, you might want to buy a special pillow to provide lumbar support.

Are bed desks suitable for kids?

A. Bed desks are great for kids and teens who need a comfortable spot for homework or home learning, but who don’t like sitting at a conventional desk setup. Kids may work best in strange positions, and a bed desk can accommodate this while still providing a solid surface to work on. Bed desks aren’t only for beds, you can also use them on the floor or on the couch, making them great for kids who like to move around into different working positions through the day.

WHAT BED DESKS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top bed desk

Saiji Adjustable Laptop Stand

Our take: This is a simple but highly functional bed desk for laptops up to 17 inches with storage space.

What we like: It is easily adjustable and has a contemporary finish. It folds flat for storage.

What you should consider: Some users find the lowest height setting a little too tall.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top bed desk for the money

Sofia + Sam Multitasking Laptop Bed Tray

Our take: Lightweight yet sturdy, this bamboo bed desk performs well at an affordable price.

What we like: It features a handy drawer for storage, a smartphone slot and a built-in mouse pad. It accommodates laptops up to 18 inches. It offers an adjustable angle.

What you should consider: It is not height adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

NEARPOW Laptop Bed Tray Table

Our take: This is available in medium and large sizes with adjustable stoppers for mouse and laptop to suit both right-handed and left-handed people.

What we like: The height and angle of the desk are adjustable. It is available in three finishes. The legs fold flat for easier storage and it is lightweight.

What you should consider: Using a mouse is tricky in an angled position.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

