Best Amazon pillow cover

Which Amazon pillow covers are best?

Pillow covers can help add beauty and an extra level of style to your home. With so many styles and designs to choose from, there are pillow covers that can match any and every living or bedroom. They also help provide an extra layer of comfort and cleanliness to your home, making sure that your pillows stay crisp and pristine for longer. With this in mind, choosing the right pillow covers comes down to a few key considerations. For a top pick, check out the Amazon Basics Shaggy Long Fur Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers.

What to know before you buy Amazon pillow covers

Pillow covers vs. pillowcases

Pillow covers, or pillow shams as they are also known, are covers that encase an entire pillow and are mainly used for decorative purposes. They are different from traditional pillowcases because where a pillowcase will be opened on one side or have a slit in the middle, a pillow cover will either have an overlapping design or zipper that keeps the case on the pillow at all times.

Where to use pillow covers

Pillow covers help add a nice level of design and aesthetic to your bedroom by layering or coordinating colors on your bed to create contrast. Many contemporary bedrooms use pillow covers on throw pillows to create nice layered bed decoration, providing nice depth and comfort. Of course, it depends on your level of comfort and desire to use pillow covers to accentuate your room.

Why use a pillow cover?

Pillow covers are primarily used to help protect the contents of the pillow, making sure they stay soft and in their shape for longer. They also work similarly to bedsheets in how they protect pillows from getting dirty. They are also easy to remove and wash, making them a useful and practical way to keep your bedroom environment tidy and your pillows lasting longer.

What to look for in a quality Amazon pillow cover

Aesthetic

Determining which pillow covers will be best for you will mainly depend on the kind of aesthetic style you want your living or bedroom to have. This will help determine what colors or patterns you may want on your pillow covers to give your room the extra oomph you are looking for.

Occasion

Many pillow covers may come with designs that are geared toward specific seasons or holidays. A very popular trend for pillow covers revolves around the holiday season, where many pillow covers may offer season’s greetings or other festive designs to bring the decor of your home together for the holidays.

Size

It is important to make sure that your pillow covers match the size of your pillows. The average throw pillow is 18×18 inches in diameter, making most pillow covers come in that size. However, many pillow covers have options of different pillow sizes depending on the kind of pillow. With this in mind, it is imperative to be conscious of the size of the pillow covers before purchasing so you don’t end up with a pillow cover that is either too big or too small.

How much you can expect to spend on Amazon pillow covers

Pillow covers are relatively inexpensive and often come in sets. Because they are designed to work mainly for throw pillows, pillow cover sets will cost $15-$30. The main factor that contributes to a higher price will be the designs on the pillow covers, as more intricate designs will cost more than covers with more simplistic, patterned designs.

Amazon pillow cover FAQ

How often should you wash your pillow covers?

A. Like bed sheets, pillow covers can be washed every other week or so to help them stay clean and maintain their shape. The oils and dirt from sweat and other things will eventually cause the quality of your covers to deteriorate over time, so washing them regularly is recommended.

Do they make hypoallergenic pillow covers, as well?

A. Yes, just like hypoallergenic bed sheets, you can find hypoallergenic pillow covers as well. It is important to check product descriptions before buying if you intend on purchasing them.

What are the best Amazon pillow covers to buy?

