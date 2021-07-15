Fall is approaching, make sure you have these 14 home essentials

Many people embrace hygge come fall time, seeking out simple pleasures that appeal to the senses while putting away the screens and stresses of the day.

Which home products are essential for fall?

Fall brings with it a sense of coziness, where colorful scenery sets the backdrop for comfortable clothes and sumptuous repasts. It’s a season of gathering with friends and family at home and embracing drinks that warm the body and the spirit.

Moving from summer to fall requires the introduction of certain household items to make the home more inviting. The temperature drops and the sun doesn’t stay out as long, so it’s important to make sure every room in the house offers tranquility and comfort. Here are the home goods you need as fall approaches.

Fall home essentials

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo

This popular countertop appliance belongs in every kitchen and is of particular use in the fall season when soups, stews and other hearty meals are enjoyed. The Instant Pot Duo comes in at an affordable price and provides a sizable volume when cooking for many guests. It includes numerous presets, including buttons for rice and chili, with options to slow-cook, saute and steam.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

HiCoup Kitchenware Crystal Wine Decanter

For many, fall means richer, bolder wines like cabernet sauvignon and other full-bodied reds. A decanter provides a vessel to oxidize wine and show off its full range of flavors. This stunning swan-style decanter has a lovely aesthetic as well.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

An essential piece of cookware for those planning hearty fall meals like casseroles, fresh bread, chicken dishes and pasta is the Dutch oven. These heavy-duty, versatile pots are the signature product of the luxury kitchenware brand Le Creuset. They come with a high upfront investment, but are handmade and durably designed to last a lifetime in a variety of stunning colors.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

DII Fall Kitchen Towels

Changing seasons means it’s time to swap out some decor. DII makes high-quality towels for all needs and occasions, including this pair of fall-themed options that can be used right on through to December. If you’re craving a specific holiday theme, DII also offers dish towels marking Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Sold by Amazon

Kalorik Milk Frother

A milk frother offers you the chance to enjoy your favorite cozy fall beverages in the comfort of your home. Steam milk (or your preferred milk alternative) to add to espresso for cappuccinos or lattes, or mix in something more fall-themed, like turmeric, chai or the beloved pumpkin spice.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Living room

Pure Enrichment Essential Oil Diffuser

One easy and inexpensive way to make your space more inviting is with an essential oil diffuser. This option from Pure Enrichment runs quietly for up to 10 hours, filling the room with your aroma of choice. It also adds moisture to the air and provides a calming glow.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Yankee Candle Large Jar Apple Pumpkin

For those seeking an intoxicating aroma along with the soft, natural glow that only a candle can provide, Yankee Candle offers high-quality, long-lasting options. This large jar is perfect for fall, featuring a combination of apple and pumpkin that isn’t overpowering. With a burn time of up to 150 hours, this candle is the ideal welcoming scent for the fall season.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Bedroom

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket provides not only warmth and coziness but relief from chaos as well. This option from Weighted Idea is available in a variety of sizes and colors to match your needs and decor. Use this at the end of a long day when you want to decompress and relax.

Sold by Amazon

UGG Hailey Throw Blanket

For those wanting less weight and more coziness, a throw blanket is a better fit. UGG makes a variety of soft and warm options, including this Hailey throw that comes in a few different styles and is easy to care for.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Bathroom

Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy

Warm, relaxing baths may fit your lifestyle as the seasons change, so it’s important to be prepared and organized when readying for a soak. A caddy allows you to bring a book, drink or even tablet to your soothing bath. This option from Royal Craft Wood features a variety of slits and compartments and is also offered in a few different finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Bodycology Bath Fizzies

Enhance bathtime by incorporating a bath bomb that offers soothing relief on the skin and a pleasant aroma in the air. These options by Bodycology feature vitamin E to nourish the skin and are offered in a variety of different scents, including dark cherry orchid and white gardenia.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Fall spirit throughout the home

Nearly Natural Maple and Pine Cone Wreath

A festive wreath can get you in the fall spirit and adds liveliness to any part of the home. This well-made option by Nearly Natural features colorful maple leaves and realistic pine cones for an authentic autumn feel.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Azul Board Game

Board games can be just as aesthetically satisfying as they can be fun and challenging. That’s the idea behind Azul, a thoughtful, tactile game that’s perfect for cozy fall days away from screens. It’s suitable for kids and adults and takes about 30 to 45 minutes to play. Azul does involve a bit of strategy, so don’t get too distracted by the stunning colorful mosaics.

Sold by Amazon

Twinkle Star Fairy Lights

As the days get shorter, it’s important to utilize warm lighting all around the home to make spaces brighter. These fairy lights from Twinkle Star run 33 feet and can be hung in any room to make the atmosphere cozy and relaxing.

Sold by Amazon

