Brooms have been widely associated with witches since the 1450s, when French writer Martin Le Franc illustrated women flying through the air on the common household object.

Which witch’s brooms are best?

Come Halloween time, you may be searching for the best witchy and spooky things to decorate your home and office. Cute witches’ brooms are fun and versatile decorations. Not only do they look great hanging on the walls or sitting on an altar, but you can incorporate them in costumes or in your spiritual practice.

The best witch’s broom available is the California Costumes Witch’s Broom. It’s detachable for easy portability and comes with interchangeable colored ribbons.

What to know before you buy a witch’s broom

Use

If you plan to use it to clean or cleanse your home, you’ll need one that’s durable and sturdy with thick bristles. If it’s for a costume or decoration, you can choose design and aesthetics over functionality. If it’s for spiritual practice, you may want one that’s handmade, blessed or decorated with charms.

Size

How much space you have in your home or altar space will help you determine how long of a broom you can accommodate. If you plan to travel with it, purchase one that’s short enough to easily transport or comes apart into pieces. If you’re using the broom for a costume, make sure you can carry it around all night. Costume brooms should be no longer than 50 inches for simple use.

Ceremonies you can use it for

Witches’ brooms have been used in many ceremonies throughout history. These include but aren’t limited to weddings, housewarmings and cleansings. Brooms are used in cleansings to clear out old and negative energy, which makes them perfect for celebrating starting life in a new home.

What to look for in a quality witch’s broom

Materials

If you’re getting a witch’s broom for decoration, it may be made of cheaper plastic or nylon. If you’re only putting it up once a year, you won’t have to worry about it falling apart. However, if you plan to regularly use it in your home, you’ll likely want something more durable and long lasting. If this is the case, look for one that’s made of broom corn or thick straw with a hardwood handle.

Color

If you’re going for something spooky to add to your space, you’ll likely want a broom that’s black or another traditional Halloween color, such as green or orange. If you’re using it for spiritual practices, you may want a more natural color, but go with whatever shade calls to you the most. If it’s for a costume, go with a color that complements your outfit.

Decorating quality

The witches’ brooms that are best for decorating often feature cute additions such as glitter, little witches or multicolored ribbons. Some are designed to hang on your door and offer “punny” welcoming messages. If you’re buying a broom to decorate with, consider what goes best with your overall Halloween aesthetic. What’s best for spiritual work or a costume may not fit in your living room display at all.

How much you can expect to spend on a witch’s broom

Witches’ brooms can cost $15-$60. Brooms for costumes and decorating are on the lower end, while handmade authentic witches brooms cost more.

Witch’s broom FAQ

Will witch’s broom decorations fall apart?

A. If a witch’s broom is low quality, as in made of poor materials or was badly constructed, it may fall apart in storage or after just a couple of uses. It’s worth it to invest a few extra dollars to get one that will last longer without making a mess.

What costumes can you incorporate a witch’s broom into?

A. Aside from the obvious classic witch, you can add a witch broom to a Harry Potter character costume, a “Hocus Pocus” costume, a “Kiki’s Delivery Service” costume or a more relaxed apprentice-witch outfit.

What’s the best witch’s broom to buy?

Top witch’s broom

California Costumes Witch’s Broom

What you need to know: This two-piece black snap-on broom has four interchangeable colored ribbons included.

What you’ll love: Its total length is 51 inches when the pieces are connected, but it’s easy to take apart. It’s cute and lightweight, which makes it great for both decorating and using as part of a costume. The broom is versatile and sturdy for many years of varied use.

What you should consider: Some customers reported the pieces had to be glued to stay in place. It’s long and awkward to carry around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top witch’s broom for the money

Amscan Classic Witch Broom

What you need to know: This rustic witch broom with a bamboo handle has sturdy straw bristles.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight and short, which makes it great for child costumes and decorating small spaces. It’s handy for altars and cleansing spaces. It’s cheap but well made for the price.

What you should consider: It’s shorter and thinner than many customers expected. The straw easily falls out and makes a mess, which makes it less functional for cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rustic wedding broom by Broomchick

What you need to know: A high-quality handmade broom, it is versatile for cleaning and cleansing use.

What you’ll love: This broom is made of harvested raw materials and is available in several multicolored options. It’s beautiful and blessed, which makes it perfect for rituals. It’s well made and doesn’t fall apart after repeated use. This broom comes without decoration, that allows you to add your own wedding colors.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side. Because it’s handmade, it takes longer to receive than other brooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

