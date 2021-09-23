Best western home decor

You can layer accent fabrics like cowhide on top of your leather furniture pieces to add some visual interest to the space.

Quality western home décor

The American West is always a popular home design style. The style centers around idealized images of sprawling ranches and desert landscapes. Designers take inspiration for furniture, art and decorative items from these images, creating a unique grouping of fabrics and patterns. With generous usage of fabrics like leather, western home décor can add elements of warmth and comfort to any home.

Elements of western home décor

Color

The colors used in western décor are rich and natural. Shades of brown, burgundy, emerald and orange commonly appear in western color palettes. These colors often serve as the base for a room. It’s popular to contrast these natural shades with a brighter color. Turquoise, a stone also used in western-style jewelry, is a favored option for adding a pop of color to a room.

Fabrics

Rooms with western décor usually center around furniture pieces made with leather or suede. The leather used may be brown, but brighter colors like red or burnt orange can also fit nicely into your western design scheme. You can layer accent fabrics like cowhide (real or imitation) on top of your leather furniture pieces to add some visual interest to the space.

Motifs

Accessories make your space feel complete, and decorative items with a western motif are the finishing touches to your room. Pictures of cowboys, cacti, cattle or a desert landscape are always popular choices. Iron wall art can complement the natural elements of the design scheme and may be in the shape of stars or horses. Lamps or light fixtures featuring bull horns or antlers are a staple. A rug with the same pattern as a western saddle blanket or made from cowhide can tie the entire room together.

Best western furniture

Joss & Main Axton 88-Inch Leather Sofa

This leather sofa is just the right shade of light brown for any western room. The leather will scuff naturally to create a relaxed look. Made from solid wood with a walnut finish, the only assembly the frame requires is attaching the legs. You’ll be comfortable on the seat back cushions stuffed with down and seat cushions filled with high-density foam. For some tips on selecting the right sofa, visit the BestReviews guide on sofas.

Sold by Wayfair

Easton Lounge Chair

This lounge chair’s reclaimed wood and faux leather upholstery make it a good fit for a more modern western space. Shaped in mid-century style, the distressed wood and soft fabric give it a relaxed look. This chair would serve as a comfy spot for reading or drinking coffee.

Sold by Macy’s

WELLAND Cedar Root Wood Log Side Table

Artisans hand-carve these side tables from cedar stumps. Because they’re handmade, every table is unique. The natural lacquer finish makes them easy to care for and clean. This item can serve as a side table, plant stand, coffee table or nightstand.

Sold by Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Elysabeth Studded Velvet Club Chair

If you’re looking for a statement piece for your western room, this cow print chair is a fun pick. The upholstery is velvet and the legs are oak with a dark brown finish.

Sold by Amazon

Glitzhome Farmhouse Storage Ottoman

This set comes with two metal side tables with wooden tops. These side tables double as storage bins and have hollow, spacious interiors. They’re ideal for storing extra blankets or pillows.

Sold by Amazon

Best western wall art

Kate and Laurel Sylvie Highland Cow Framed Canvas Wall Art

Artist Amy Peterson designed this canvas print of a photograph of a highland cow. This floating canvas wall art is easy to hang by the attached metal sawtooth hangers. The frame is lightweight and sized at 33 x 23 inches.

Sold by Amazon

DWK Longhorn Cow Skull Wall Hanging

If there’s one element unique to western style within American décor, it’s hanging a cow skull on the wall. This replica is made of cold cast resin. The extensive detailing makes it look as close to the real thing as possible. It weighs 5 pounds and is 27.5 x 18.5 x 7 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Collections Etc Metal Western Horse Shadow Wall Art

This beautiful piece of metal wall art features intricate cutwork details creating a scene of running horses. You’ll love the rustic finish created by its iron composition. Hooks are attached to the back for easy hanging.

Sold by Amazon

Best western décor accessories

Rostyle Faux Cowhide Rug

This faux cowhide rug can warm up the floor of your western room. It comes in three different sizes and works well for the space in front of your fireplace or favorite chair. You can clean it in the washing machine and air dry it.

Sold by Amazon

TOFU LED Vintage Flickering Flame Outdoor Hanging Lanterns

These rustic LED lanterns create the illusion of a real flame flickering inside the glass. Batteries power the lanterns, and a remote allows for convenient control. The lanterns automatically shut off after 6 hours. They’re water- and dustproof and come in a two-pack.

Sold by Amazon

AIVIA Western Navajo Decorative Sofa Cover

Inspired by southwestern art, this blanket can be thrown over the back of your leather sofa. You can also use it as a wall hanging or tablecloth. It’s machine-washable in cold water and should be air dried.

Sold by Amazon

Emvency Throw Pillow Covers

These pillow covers make great accents for your bed, couch or chair. This set comes with four and each has its own unique western design. They’re 18 x 18 inches and made from A grade velvet. They’re machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Quorum International Windmill Ceiling Fan

If you want a truly unique piece, this ceiling fan combines elements of wood and metal for a style that will fit perfectly with your western décor. The fan is standard-size, and you can adapt it to add a light fixture.

Sold by Amazon

