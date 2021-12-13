Best nursery bookshelf

Reading to a baby provides them with knowledge and insight into the world around them and helps to make sense of what they see, hear and read.

Which nursery bookshelf is best?

When designing a nursery, there are many things to consider. One great addition to any nursery is a bookshelf. Though your newborn won’t be picking up books themselves for quite some time, reading with your baby is a great way to bond and teach them about the world around them.

When it comes to nursery bookshelves, it can be hard to tell if you’re picking one that best fits your needs. Models like the Humble Crew Book Rack Storage Bookshelf offer eye-catching, functional shelves that will continue to serve their purpose even as your little one gets older.

What to know before you buy a nursery bookshelf

Styles

Unlike bookcases for kids, a bookshelf for a nursery is often designed with adult use in mind since they are typically the ones using them. However, shelves that are lower to the ground are good for young ones as they continue to develop. Different styles of nursery bookshelves cater to different needs.

Floating shelves: These are isolated shelves that can be mounted to the wall and provide storage in places where it wouldn’t normally be possible. They create a clean, organized look.

Standard: This is the most typical design for a bookcase, with a closed back and a series of shelves. Nursery standard bookshelves offer lots of display space and can include cubbies or other storage space.

Sling shelves: Sling shelf and other forward-facing bookcases display books so that their covers are facing forward. This type of display makes book covers and bright colors more engaging to the children they belong to.

Size

The size of nursery bookshelves can vary, and the one you pick depends on the amount of space you’re working with. Many models are short in height so that small children can access the shelves, but some are much taller.

Safety

One of the biggest concerns for nursery bookshelves is their potential to tip over onto a child. This is especially true for bookshelves made of heavier material like wood or shelves that are tall. Most nursery bookshelves can be mounted to the wall, so be sure to check and get the needed materials separately, if needed.

What to look for in a quality nursery bookshelf

Aesthetics

Many nursery bookshelves are made with simple but eye-catching designs that make them great pieces for other rooms in your home besides the nursery. When your baby outgrows their nursery bookshelf, it can be used in a playroom or living room.

Adaptability

Babies grow and develop quickly, and their bookshelf should be able to grow alongside them. While a nursery bookshelf may not get much use from your baby initially, they should be able to have easy accessibility to it as they grow older.

Wall mounting

Mounting a bookshelf to the wall provides security and safety. This is especially true for nursery bookshelves. Curious babies and small children who love to explore often try to climb things. With a tall or heavy bookshelf, this can quickly become dangerous. Shelves that can be mounted to the wall eliminate this problem.

How much you can expect to spend on a nursery bookshelf

Nursery bookshelf prices can vary depending on the size and material. Sets of floating shelves made of wood or particleboard and most smaller sling shelf bookshelves with four rows for books cost between $22-$50. Larger sling shelf bookshelves with additional cubbies made from particleboard or wood and small standard bookshelves can cost from $50-$100. Bigger standard bookshelves with two to three shelves and additional cubbies for toys typically cost from $100-$250.

The most expensive nursery bookshelves can come in fun animal shapes and include additional shelving space for storage containers and other toys. These can cost $300-$1,200.

Nursery bookshelf FAQ

Does my nursery bookshelf need to be anchored to the wall?

A: Depending on the size and type of your nursery bookshelf, you may want it anchored to the wall, especially if you know your baby to be a climber. While some bookshelves include equipment to mount it to the wall, some do not, so be sure to check each product.

What else besides books can go in my nursery bookshelf?

A: Some nursery bookshelves are capable of storing much more than books. They’re great for holding stuffed animals, letters, picture frames and other small toys as well.

What’s the best nursery bookshelf to buy?

Top nursery bookshelf

Humble Crew Book Rack Storage Bookshelf

What you need to know: This sturdy bookshelf has wooden sides and deep fabric storage pockets that display books with their covers facing forward.

What you’ll love: Offered in a number of colors, this bookshelf has a compact design that makes it fit comfortably without taking up too much space. It has rounded corners that help prevent injury in case your little one stumbles into it.

What you should consider: Small books fit into the pockets completely and may not be visible from a distance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top nursery bookshelf for the money

Weiai Invisible Floating Bookshelf

What you need to know: These floating shelves are perfect for storing books high up or low to the ground.

What you’ll love: They are made from a durable, transparent acrylic that helps them blend in no matter where you put them. Sitting at 4 inches wide, they make great storage for books, photos and small toys. Mounting hardware comes included, making installation easy and quick.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say the included anchors did not hold up well and they needed to purchase different ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sauder Pogo Bookcase/Footboard

What you need to know: This durable, wooden bookshelf includes two deep shelves for books and bottom storage for toys, making it a great addition to any bedroom or playroom.

What you’ll love: Relatively easy to assemble, this shelf is perfect for storing books and toys all in one place. It sits low enough to the ground for children to pick books off the shelves themselves.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say the shelf isn’t too sturdy and can topple over easily. It is one of the more expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

