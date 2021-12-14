Best front door wreath

Which front door wreaths are best?

Choosing the right wreath for your front door can make your home even more welcoming. It’s a pleasant accent to elevate the curb appeal of your house, making visitors feel greeted and residents feel at home. While Easter and Christmas wreaths are common, you might be on the hunt for a classic wreath you can keep up for more than a few weeks of the year.

If you want a classic, streamlined wreath, be sure to consider the Lamb’s Ear Wreath. The simplistic design and charming ribbon will make your home endearing.

What to know before you buy a front door wreath

Check the durability

Your front door wreath is going to be outside for extended periods. Whether you have a porch or not, your wreath needs to be able to withstand winds, rain and any other unpleasant weather conditions. You may even find that birds will take to your wreath in the springtime for nesting supplies. All of these conditions mean you want to choose a durable wreath for your front door so you don’t need to replace it regularly.

Design

Christmas wreaths aren’t your only option for front door decoration. Wreaths can vary in design from simple and elegant to full and intricate. If you prefer a minimalist style, then try to avoid bursting wreaths with overflowing stems and greenery. Alternatively, if you love a luscious wreath, consider stopping by your local arts and crafts store to pick up some extra foliage you can add to whatever wreath you purchase.

Cleaning ease

Cleaning and caring for your wreath can help increase its lifespan. Extend the longevity of your front door wreath by cleaning it regularly and effectively, but always gently. Microfiber cloths are a great way to get dirt and dust off your front door wreath. Gently wipe it to make it bright and attractive again.

What to look for in a quality front door wreath

Size

Consider size first when choosing a front door wreath. You want to choose something that flatters your front door, rather than overwhelms it. That being said, you don’t want to choose something so small that it appears insignificant on your porch. If you need to, measure the dimensions of your front door. Read the description of your desired wreath carefully to ensure it will fit how you want without covering windows or designs you would like to show. If it helps, take photos of your door and compare them with a wreath option to see if they suit each other in terms of color, size and design.

Foliage and colors

When it comes to foliage and colors, your options are endless, especially if you’re willing to consider artificial wreath options. You can go with leaves or branches. You can choose between various flowers or blossoms. If you prefer grasses, berries, acorns or even pinecones, you can find them in a wreath. If there are particular foliage types or colors you prefer, but are having a hard time finding in a wreath, you can purchase additions at your nearby arts and crafts store and install them yourself.

Lights

Some wreaths come with LED lights included, adding additional sparkle to your front door. While Christmas wreaths are the most common to include lights, you don’t need to limit glitter and glamour to the holidays. One massive advantage to LED lights is they last a lot longer than many other light types and can be battery- or solar-operated. This can help keep your front door shining all season long.

How much you can expect to spend on a front door wreath

Front door wreaths come in a variety of shapes, sizes and qualities — and these features impact their price. Expect to spend anywhere from $25-$150 on a front door wreath.

Front door wreath FAQ

Can I make my own front door wreath?

A. Yes. There are many tutorials online that you can follow to make your front door wreath. Most arts and crafts stores have all the materials you need to put together a wreath you love that’s suitable for all seasons.

How do you store a front door wreath?

A. The best way to store a front door wreath is in an airtight container large enough to hold the greenery and foliage. Don’t attempt to crush the leaves, flowers or foliage to fit into a space that’s too small for it. Store the container in a dark and dry place to help extend the lifespan of your wreath.

What are the best front door wreaths to buy?

Top front door wreath

Lamb’s Ear Wreath

What you need to know: This adorable, simplistic front door wreath is perfect for any lover of farmhouse style or streamlined designs.

What you’ll love: This handmade wreath using faux lambs’ ears and a classy bow will add a touch of character to your front door. Timeless and elegant, it’s suitable for anyone drawn to minimalistic styles using charming foliage. Choose your diameter and bow preference at checkout, then expect your wreath to be delivered quickly.

What you should consider: Since this wreath is handmade to order, some wreaths may be slightly different than the item pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top front door wreath for the money

20 Inch Green Eucalyptus Wreath for Front Door

What you need to know: If you’re a fan of welcome signs for your front porch, but also want a beautiful wreath, this affordable design will cover all the bases.

What you’ll love: Affordable and durable, you can expect this natural-looking wreath to bring charm to your stoop. It’s perfect for any season, embellishing your front door effortlessly. You can use it indoors or outdoors.

What you should consider: Many users complain about the quality of this wreath, and some say the sign is poorly sized compared with the wreath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company 24 in. White Tulip Wreath

What you need to know: If you’re a fan of rustic styles and contrasting foliage, this wreath filled with tulip blossoms will be just the right thing for your front door.

What you’ll love: Luscious and elegant, this wreath offers the perfect balance of natural appeal and popping colors. The white tulips and bristling stems will elevate front doors of various colors and styles.

What you should consider: Complaints are saying the tulips arrived with smudges and the wreath required a bit of fluffing to look appealing.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.