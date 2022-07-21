In ancient Mesopotamia, pillows were made of stone and only used by the wealthy to elevate their heads and keep insects away from their faces.

Which floral throw pillow is best?

Adding throw pillows to a sofa, chair, bed or bench is a great way to elevate the look of a room. They can help create a casual look and tie a color scheme together while still being functional and comfortable.

You have dozens of colors, patterns and styles to choose from when selecting throw pillows, but floral designs are versatile. Floral designs can be small, large, formal, casual, abstract, colorful or monochromatic, so you can find one to fit almost any design scheme. The best is Bayou Breeze Java Cotton Floral Throw Pillow.

What to know before you buy a floral throw pillow

How to decorate with floral designs

Throw pillows can be used in a living room, bedroom, or bathroom to decorate a chair, sofa, bed or hallway bench. Floral designs are a great way to add a pop of color to any room, but you must be strategic about it or risk overwhelming the space.

The floral design can work well with other colors, patterns, and styles as long as you work with a prearranged color scheme. Traditionally, you want one primary color to anchor the room and tie the other colors and patterns together. This helps your floral pillows blend in with a sofa or curtain.

For a sofa or bed with a detailed pattern, opt for a pillow with a larger, more open floral design. When mixing multiple floral designs, look for pillows with the same background color to create cohesion. Light colors and neutral tones make good background colors.

Size

The dimensions of a throw pillow are measured without the stuffing. Most pillows are either 18 inches by 18 inches or 20 inches by 20-inches. When decorating a larger sofa, you might want 22-by-22-inch or 24-by-24-inch pillows. Smaller pillows might be more appropriate for a smaller space.

If you want to display different-sized pillows, stage the larger pillows in the back of the couch or bed and the smaller pillows up front.

Throw pillow sets

You can purchase throw pillows individually, but if you want to keep a consistent look, you can buy the same pillow, or pillows in the same style, in sets of two, four, and six.

What to look for in a quality floral throw pillow

Shape

Most throw pillows are square. They are more functional and have a classic aesthetic, but you can also find pillows that are rectangular, circular, and novelty shapes. These tend to be more stylish than functional.

Material

Pillow covers can be made from cotton, polyester, linen, silk, leather, wool, satin, and microfiber. Cotton is popular because it’s soft and easy to clean. Polyester is also popular because it’s durable but not always as smooth and soft as cotton.

Indoor/outdoor

Throw pillows can be used to decorate your deck or patio furniture, but not all throw pillows were designed to be used outside. Outdoor pillows tend to be more durable and waterproof to survive the elements. There are indoor/outdoor pillows that can work in both areas. You can also use Scotchgard on indoor pillows to make them waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on a floral throw pillow

They can range in pricing from $20-$150. Pricing can vary based on size, material, decorative details, and whether you purchase a single pillow or a set.

Floral throw pillow FAQ

What is the best filling for a throw pillow?

A. The most inexpensive filling is polyester. However, it tends to be lumpy and less comfortable, and it may only last two years. The best-looking and most comfortable filling is a mix of down and feather. These can last between five and 10 years.

How do I clean a throw pillow?

A. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions to see if the cover is machine-washable. How you care for a pillow depends on the material. Try to avoid using harsh chemical products. If the pillow has intricate design details, you might want to have it dry-cleaned.

What’s the best floral throw pillow to buy?

Top floral throw pillow

Bayou Breeze Java Cotton Floral Throw Pillow

What you need to know: Featuring a bold blue floral print, this handcrafted throw pillow is well made, sturdy and soft.

What you’ll love: You can add dimension to your space with this pillow that has vibrant colors, detailed embroidery and piped edges. It comes with a zippered opening, so you can remove the insert for easy cleaning or replace the fill.

What you should consider: This pillow may seem smaller when removed from the eco-friendly packaging, so fluff it and allow 24 to 48 hours for it to breathe and return to its normal size.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top floral throw pillow for the money

Saro Rose Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: Flip the script on floral throw pillows with this round rose-shaped throw pillow that comes in 12 colors.

What you’ll love: This polyester throw pillow is a great way to add color and texture to your couch or chair. The high-quality craftsmanship is visible in every detail and petal, giving it a funky and romantic look while also being soft and comfortable.

What you should consider: These pillows are spot-clean only. Given the fabric and construction, you should use them exclusively indoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrought Studio Thijmen Hydrangea Bunch Throw Pillow

What you need to know: This sophisticated and bold floral pillow is designed for indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: The intricate design features two hydrangeas paired with a dark shiplap background to add an elegant splash of color. This is machine-washable for easy laundering.

What you should consider: The background of the pillow appears to be black, but some customers feel it’s more of a deep gray.

Where to buy: Wayfair

