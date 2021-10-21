Best fall pumpkin

If you live in an apartment, try putting a few small pumpkins by your front door or as many as you want on your balcony.

Which fall pumpkin is best?

It wouldn’t be fall without pumpkins. If you are looking to add some fall pumpkin decor to your collection this year, there are a variety of festive options. Besides the real thing, you can find artificial pumpkins that are hyper-realistic to use outdoors, cozy cloth pumpkins to decorate your coffee table and everything in between.

When choosing your fall pumpkins, think about where you’ll use them in your home and the benefits of purchasing artificial versus real pumpkins. The Succulent Artworks Faux Pumpkin Trimmed with Living Succulents makes for a perfect fall display that will last you for months.

What to know before you buy a fall pumpkin

Indoors

If you are looking for pumpkins to use indoors, there are a wide range of options, from decorative glass pumpkins to those made from plastic. You can put indoor pumpkins just about anywhere, including your coffee table, dining table, by your fireplace or even in a windowsill.

Outdoors

There are a lot of great places to use pumpkins in your outdoor fall decor. The front door is a great focal point, or you can line your front porch stairs or walk with them. If you live in an apartment, try putting a few small pumpkins by your front door or as many as you want on your balcony.

Artificial vs. real pumpkins

Real pumpkins are great if you like to change your decorations from year to year. If you want a large volume of pumpkins, buying a bunch of real pumpkins at once is much more cost effective than if you get artificial ones. Artificial pumpkins are great if you want to start a collection of fall decor. These pumpkins will last for years, even when placed outdoors.

What to look for in a quality fall pumpkin

Sets vs. individual pumpkins

You can purchase fall pumpkins in sets or as individual items. Purchasing in a set will usually get you a lower price per pumpkin and can make it easier and more convenient to fill out a space you are decorating. However, if you want larger, more realistic-looking pumpkins, then you will probably have to purchase each pumpkin individually.

Painted

If you love the look of fall painted pumpkins, they come in a variety of colors and patterns. Artists usually use a plastic pumpkin as the base. This ensures you’ll have a pumpkin that lasts for many years. As most of these pumpkins are hand-painted, they can be on the pricey side. The more intricate the design, the more you’ll have to pay.

Fabric

Fabric pumpkins are a popular item for fall decor. Some of the more popular fabrics are plaid, sweater materials and burlap. If you want something a little fancier, velvet pumpkins in bright colors are also available. Fabric pumpkins work well for any inside display, especially in any space where you’re going for a cozy aesthetic.

Realistic

Perfect for outdoor displays, you can find realistic-looking artificial pumpkins. They are usually made of plastic and carry a weather-resistant coating. They come in all sizes, and with enough you can create your very own pumpkin patch that will last for years.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall pumpkin

While you can find artificial pumpkins for as cheap as a few dollars, if you want something especially decorative, expect to spend $20-$100 depending on the size.

Fall pumpkin FAQ

How long do real pumpkins last?

A. Healthy pumpkins can last anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks. If you carve your pumpkin to make a jack-o’-lantern, you can expect it to last 5 to 10 days. This can vary based on temperature and when the pumpkin was picked.

What do I do with my real pumpkins when fall is over?

A. If you don’t just want to toss your pumpkin when the season is over, there are a few options for recycling. You can use your pumpkin for composting or you can cut it up for local wildlife to eat. Some towns hold pumpkin collection drives and then donate them to zoos and shelters.

What’s the best fall pumpkin to buy?

Top fall pumpkin

Succulent Artworks Faux Pumpkin Trimmed with Living Succulents

What you need to know: This beautiful arrangement will last you through fall and into spring.

What you’ll love: This artificial pumpkin comes filled with living succulents. These are handmade and easy to care for. When the season is over, you can remove the succulents and plant them in your garden or in a pot. It comes in three sizes and three colors. You can use the pumpkin base next year to make your own arrangement.

What you should consider: The succulents are living and require maintenance.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fall pumpkin for the money

Ogrmar Set Of Handmade Velvet Pumpkins

What you need to know: This set of velvet pumpkins makes a pretty and unusual addition to any fall display.

What you’ll love: Made from a soft stretch velvet, these pumpkins add a touch of elegance to your fall decor. The stuffing is cotton and wrapped around some small stones for increased stabilization. There are six pumpkins in the set in purple, orange, gold, white, gray and olive.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of buyers receiving only five pumpkins rather than six.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle Large Stem Pumpkin

What you need to know: If you are looking for an artificial pumpkin that looks realistic, this one is perfect to use indoors or outdoors.

What you’ll love: This artificial pumpkin will last for many years. It holds up well outside and is stable enough not to blow over in normal winds. Cast in polyresin, it is resistant to water. At 16 inches tall, it is the size of a real pumpkin.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported the stem as fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.