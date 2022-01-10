Best digital wall calendar

Digital wall calendars are great for the average individual, but they’re also beneficial for folks with memory difficulties, like those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other related conditions.

Which digital wall calendar is best?

The best digital wall calendars can make it easy to keep track of the date and time, even if you’re sitting across the room from them. And while they’re a simple product, finding one with large enough print for you and the room you plan to put it in, as well as one that reads the day, date and time in a style you like, may not be as easy.

Out of several wall calendar options, this Robin Digital Wall Calendar offers the utmost in legibility and overall design, making it easy for users to catch the time and date in a single glance.

What to know before you buy a digital wall calendar

Recipient

You may be buying a digital wall calendar for yourself, though it may be equally likely you’re buying it for public use or someone else. Depending on who you’re buying a digital wall calendar for, the features you may need it to include can vary. For instance, large print wall calendars are often appreciated and considered the best digital wall clocks by those with conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer’s since they make it easy for users to re-orient to the current date and time on an ongoing basis.

Location

Where you plan to put the digital wall calendar will affect various things, most significantly including how easy it is to see from where you tend to spend time. If you plan to put the digital wall calendar in a bedroom, for example, you may also want to use it as a daily alarm clock. However, those putting a wall calendar in their offices may want the item for a variety of reasons, including quick access to the date and time.

Details included

While it’s a given that digital wall calendars will include information like the day of the week, the date, the specific time and the estimated time of day, some will also include additional information that may be helpful. Additional information featured on digital wall calendars can often include the weather, the moon phases, other outdoor conditions and more.

What to look for in a quality digital wall calendar

Large print

Most importantly, a digital calendar mounted on the wall needs to have large enough print to see from various locations within the room. If the larger print is essential to you or the person you’re gifting this digital wall calendar to, you can also find models with extra-large print or print that’s extra clear and legible for those with poor eyesight.

Screen type

Digital wall calendars always have some sort of digital interface for relaying information, though the type of screens usually varies between LED and LCD. While LED is probably the more common screen type for digital wall calendars, LCD screens are also somewhat common and offer a similar digital print style.

Style

It may or may not matter to you, but some digital wall calendars come with more decorative styles that bring users enjoyment. If this is important to you, there are several digital wall calendar colors and designs available from online retailers that are more fun to look at than their straightforward, practicality-focused counterparts.

How much you can expect to spend on a digital wall calendar

A digital wall calendar is a simple piece of technology, so they usually fall within price ranges users can manage. Still, their prices vary depending on the kind of wall calendar you’re looking for, with most cheap digital wall calendars costing at least $20, while most models tend to range from around $30-$100.

Digital wall calendar FAQ

Do they make digital wall calendars with touch screens?

A. Most digital wall calendars do not include touch screens, though you can find many large tablets and other devices that do include touch screens while still being suitable for use as a digital wall calendar. Still, these options may cost more than the average digital wall calendar product.

Can digital wall calendars sync with a smartphone?

A. While digital wall calendars that sync with a smartphone aren’t always easy to find, you can find several alarm clocks that use Bluetooth or WiFi to sync with the user’s phone, in addition to displaying the day’s date. These products are typically less oriented toward large print and high visibility, and they often aren’t meant to be mounted on the wall.

What are the best digital wall calendars to buy?

Top digital wall calendar

Robin Digital Wall Calendar with Custom Alarms and Reminders

What you need to know: With a simple, colored border and large, easy-to-read print, this digital wall calendar is a great pick for helping with memory loss and general calendar needs.

What you’ll love: Along with the large print and nice colors available, this digital wall calendar measures about eight inches and includes the ability to set alarms and calendar reminders. Buyers can also find this digital wall clock in mint, black, white, lavender, sage or tomato.

What you should consider: This digital wall calendar is more expensive than most other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top digital wall calendar for money

Raynic Large LED Clock and Digital Wall Calendar

What you need to know: This affordable wall calendar features a classic digital LED look and a large enough display and print that most users don’t have trouble seeing, even on a wall.

What you’ll love: Measuring 11.5 inches, this digital wall clock includes three alarms, as well as the temperature, date, time and year. Unlike many wall clocks and calendars, this model can also be powered using batteries and includes two USB charging ports.

What you should consider: Some found this model’s features a bit confusing at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Svinz Day Clock and Digital Wall Calendar with Five Alarms

What you need to know: This digital wall calendar model also features a simple, large print date display with an eight-inch screen and battery operation to make it easy to place wherever you want.

What you’ll love: This wall calendar shows the day of the week, time of day, specific time and date, all in a simple-to-read digital format. This model also dims automatically between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. and features up to five different daily alarms.

What you should consider: This wall calendar’s backlight went out for some after long periods of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.