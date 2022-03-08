Which blue decorative pillow is best?

Decorative pillows can be a great way to stylize and liven up your furniture. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, materials and colors, so you can always find a good decorative pillow to match your style.

Blue is versatile and has many different shades that make it easy to fit into your decor. Finding the best throw pillow for you will depend on what room you plan to use it in and what size you’re looking for, but the top pick is the Laura Ashley Mila Throw Pillow.

What to know before you buy blue decorative pillows

Shades of blue

When it comes to picking out the right shade of blue for your decorative pillow, you have a lot of options that range from dark blue, light blue, baby blue, powder blue, royal blue and sky blue. Deeper shades of blue include cornflower, aqua, iris, navy, robin egg, indigo, sapphire, cobalt and ultramarine to name only a few.

Blue decorative pillows are available in solid colors, but you can also find various patterns and designs. Finding the right shade or combination of blue for a throw pillow can help take the design of your space up a notch and allow the colors in the room to truly pop.

Size

Decorative, or throw pillows, come in a variety of sizes, but the standard sizes for a sofa or a bed are 18 inches by 18 inches or 20 inches by 20 inches. For sectionals or larger sofas, pillows that are 22 inches by 22 inches or 24 inches by 24 inches might be a more appropriate fit. If you’re decorating a smaller space or a kid’s bedroom, you might want to look for a smaller pillow. These dimensions refer to the size of the pillow without stuffing.

What to look for in blue decorative pillows

Shape

Next to color and shade, the shape is arguably one of the most defining characteristics of any decorative pillow. Traditionally, round decorative pillows tend to be more stylish, while square pillows are more functional and can better help to complete a more classic aesthetic.

If you’re looking for a more supportive pillow, lumbar throw pillows have a long, rectangular shape that can help provide additional back support.

Materials

The outside fabric of blue decorative pillows comes available in a variety of materials that include cotton, velvet, linen and wool, while the material used for the inside fill includes polyester, down and foam.

How much you can expect to spend on blue decorative pillows

The cost of decorative pillows can vary based on size, fabric and design details. A basic blue decorative pillow can start around $50, while a pillow with embellishments, top-of-the-line fabrics and sets can run you up to $300.

Blue decorative pillows FAQ

What is the purpose of a decorative pillow?

A. They serve two purposes: aesthetic and function. Visually throw pillows can make different colors come together as well as make a room look more casual as if it was “thrown” on a piece of furniture or elevated based on the fabric or embellishments. Regarding functionality, decorative pillows can give your neck, head and back additional support.

Can I sleep on my throw pillow?

A. The main purpose of throw pillows is not for sleep, even though you may doze off on one once in a while. Their size and shape are not best suited to support your head while sleeping.

How many pillows should I have on my bed?

A. According to interior designers, it is recommended to have between six and 10 pillows on each bed.

What are the best blue decorative pillows to buy?

Top blue decorative pillow

Laura Ashley Mila Throw Pillow

What you need to know: Add soft color and a rectangular silhouette to your bed, couch or chair with this chambray blue decorative pillow.

What you’ll love: This pillow is a perfect mixture of softness and style with a quilted pattern and fringe around the edges.

What you should consider: This pillow should not be dry cleaned or put in a washing machine. It is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue decorative pillow for the money

Lush Decor Tufted Diagonal Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: This budget-friendly square navy accent pillow can be conveniently used in any space to add texture and style.

What you’ll love: This pillow can dazzle in any location as its tufted design is visually pleasing, while your skin will love the feel of the soft cotton. Its large 20-inch by 20-inch measurements allow this navy decorative pillow to be used solo as a statement without taking over the entire space if you decide to pair it with multiple pillows.

What you should consider: This pillow should be spot cleaned only.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Oake Chunky Knit Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: Make your room extra cozy with this decorative blue pillow with a chunky knit and solid ground design.

What you’ll love: This pillow is made from high-quality acrylic and cotton for a durable construction that keeps the knit design from pilling and pulling. Pair with a matching chunky knit throw blanket for a top-notch farmhouse or cabin-style room.

What you should consider: Customers noted the shape of this pillow out of the box can be warped, but after a little fluffing, it will settle back to the round shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.