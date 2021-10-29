Best robotic window cleaner

It’s crucial to remember to thoroughly and regularly clean the included microfiber cloths or pads to ensure maximum cleaning efficiency and prevent streaking.

Which robotic window cleaners are best?

It’s incredible to think of all the ways that automation and robotics have improved the quality of life for people worldwide, especially in the areas of cleaning. Just like robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners can easily and quickly clean your windows for you while you focus on more important matters.

The top robotic window cleaner is the HOBOT 268 Window Cleaning Automatic Robot. This is one of the fastest and quietest available robotic window cleaner models on the market and is easily controllable with an included remote; it also includes three cleaning modes plus a dry and a wet microfiber cleaning pad.

What to know before you buy a robotic window cleaner

Adhesion methods

Robotic window cleaners adhere to your windows using either magnetic or vacuum adhesion.

Magnetic: As you may have guessed, magnetic vacuum cleaners use magnets to secure themselves. It’s a gentler method of attachment that works very well for thin windows, but you’ll need to have access to both sides of the window to attach the robotic window cleaner properly.

Vacuum: Vacuum robotic window cleaners use an intense suction to adhere themselves to the window. They are the easiest to attach though they also have the risks of falling off the window if the suction is too weak or cracking the window with too strong suction against a thin or already damaged window.

Power types

Robotic window cleaners are powered via battery or cable.

Battery: Battery-operated robotic window cleaners have several strong pros and cons. They’re the easiest to attach to windows but frequently have low-capacity batteries that might need charging or replacing before it finishes the entire window cleaning job.

Cable: Cable-powered robotic window cleaners will always be able to finish the job but can be very difficult to keep attached thanks to the cable sometimes being in the way or too short, requiring an extension cable.

What to look for in a quality robotic window cleaner

Control method

You can control most robotic window cleaners by either a specific remote device or a smartphone app. Nearly all robotic window cleaners package a remote control with the cleaner that allows you to select between cleaning modes or help guide the cleaner. Smartphone apps are usually available as an alternate control method, with a few robotic window cleaners only controllable via a smartphone app.

Anti-fall measures

There are several different methods of decreasing the risks that your robotic window cleaner might fall though not all models feature one. Tethered safety cords are perhaps the most common anti-fall measure with backup batteries to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and mapping sensors which function as “anti-fall algorithms,” serving as the next most common options.

Size and speed

Robotic window cleaners come in many shapes and sizes with various powers of motor, which all combine to greatly affect how long it takes to clean any given window. The faster your robotic window cleaners, the higher it’s likely to cost, with some of the most expensive models reaching cleaning speeds of 4.7 inches per second.

How much you can expect to spend on a robotic window cleaner

As with most technologically advanced items on the market, a good robotic window cleaner will cost you a pretty penny, usually between $150-$200. There are low-cost options available for less than $100, but these models are very basic and might not clean as well as you’d want them to. Meanwhile, the high-end tier of robotic window cleaners typically runs $300-$400. If you have a lot of windows, you’ll likely want to look within this price range.

Robotic window cleaner FAQ

Is it possible for a robotic window cleaner to crack my windows?

A. It is technically possible that the force of a vacuum-style robotic window cleaner can crack your window though it’s unlikely. Most cracking or damage done to windows by a vacuuming robotic window cleaner is to ultra-thin windows or to windows that have already been damaged in some way. If you know you have thin windows (less than 3 millimeters thick) or are just worried in general, you should select a magnetic robotic window cleaner.

How loud are robotic window cleaners?

A. Robotic window cleaners contain motors that allow them to move as they do, meaning all of them will make some level of noise. That said, most robotic window cleaners are fairly quiet unless they’re one of the cheaper options, only making around 65 decibels worth of noise. That’s roughly as loud as an average conversation.

What are the best robotic window cleaners to buy?

Top robotic window cleaner

HOBOT 268 Window Cleaning Automatic Robot

What you need to know: This robotic window cleaner works fast on windows big and small.

What you’ll love: Three cleaning modes ensure you can get the right kind of cleaning done and remote control makes it easy to control.

What you should consider: This robotic window cleaner can sometimes leave streaks behind, especially if the window is exceptionally dirty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robotic window cleaner for the money

Mamibot iGLASSBOT W120

What you need to know: A few nuisances keep this robotic window cleaner from being a top-tier option, but it’s one of the better ones in this price range.

What you’ll love: This robotic window cleaner can be controlled via a smartphone app or included remote control.

What you should consider: This model can get rather loud when in use and can fall off the window if the cleaning pads are too wet or too dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sophinique X5 Smart Glass Cleaning Robot

What you need to know: This is another excellent, budget-friendly robotic window cleaner option.

What you’ll love: Smart sensors allow this robotic window cleaner to clean automatically while also featuring manual control options for more specific cleaning.

What you should consider: The shape of this robotic window cleaner means it can’t reach into some window corners for a full cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

