Best mop for laminate floors

To keep your laminate floor looking great, opt for a microfiber mop that can be thoroughly wrung out to avoid water damage.

Which mop for laminate floors is best?

With its low cost per square foot and easy maintenance, laminate flooring is a favorite of many homeowners. Able to mimic the look of wood and stone, laminate is a popular flooring option. To keep your laminate floors clean, all you have to do is sweep or vacuum and occasionally mop.

The ultra-absorbent microfiber mophead and spray feature of the O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop makes it the ideal mop for laminate floors.

What to know before you buy a mop for laminate floors

As you sift through the many mops on the market, there are a few things you should consider before you select one for your laminate floors.

Mop material

The material on your mophead will make a huge difference when it comes to cleaning your laminate floors. You want something that can get the job done but that’s gentle enough to not damage your floors. Microfiber is your best bet, as long as you make sure to wring it out thoroughly.

Reusable vs. disposable mophead

Depending on the mop you choose, you’ll have either a reusable mophead or have to purchase disposable mopheads. The disposable mopheads provide you with a guaranteed-clean mophead every time. While they are convenient, the cost of purchasing replacements can add up and it creates a lot of waste.

On the other hand, reusable mopheads have a higher initial cost but are a lower long-term expense. They are typically made of better materials, too, though they require laundering.

No steam cleaners

You may be tempted to purchase a steam cleaner, but for laminate flooring, this is not a good option. First, they aren’t necessary. If you want a steam cleaner for the sanitization aspect, you can use a chemical sanitizer instead. The risk with a steam cleaner is it can damage the laminate with heat and moisture. In the end, the risk is greater than the reward.

What to look for in a quality mop for laminate floors

Wringing mechanism

Finding a mop and bucket with a wringing mechanism is crucial for laminate flooring. Usually, this is a lever or twisting mechanism on the mop bucket. Even better is a spin mop, one that has a spinning function on the bucket. This will dry the mop the most effectively and does the work for you.

Adjustability

For the most comfortable mopping experience, make sure your mop height is adjustable. Along with improving your comfort as you clean your floors, an adjustable handle will make it easier to maneuver in tight places and under things.

Swivel head

Be sure to look for a mop with a swiveling head. These are far easier to use and improve maneuverability greatly. Instead of fighting with your mop, you can make quick work of big jobs with less effort.

Spray function

A spray mop is an option you should seriously consider for your laminate flooring. With a spray mop, there’s no guesswork about the amount of liquid you’re using. You can also add the solution directly to the mop, eliminating the need for a mop bucket and making clean up much easier. You’ll also use the least amount of moisture because it’s regulated by the spray function.

Microfiber mophead

Investing in a mop with a microfiber mophead is your best bet for keeping your laminate floors clean. The soft microfiber won’t scratch your wear layer and the microfiber will grab onto more dust and dirt. These also require less moisture to be effective and can still scrub tough areas safely.

How much you can expect to spend on a mop for laminate floors

For a quality mop for your laminate floors, plan on spending $25-$50. For that price, you can find one with a reusable microfiber mophead and enough features to ensure you safely mop your flooring.

Mop for laminate floors FAQ

How often should you mop a laminate floor?

A. Your mopping habits should depend on how quickly your floors are soiled and how soiled they become. If you have a house full of kids and pets, you will likely need to mop at least every couple of weeks. However, if your floors stay clean longer, you can put off the chore. To keep on top of the dust, you should plan on mopping at least once every couple of months.

What’s the best type of mop for laminate floors?

A. The ideal mop for laminate floors is one that has a microfiber mophead that can either be thoroughly wrung out or that’s attached to a spray mop. The important thing is controlling the amount of liquid you put on your laminate flooring and using the correct mophead to avoid damaging your wear layer.

What’s the best mop for laminate floors to buy?

Top mop for laminate floors

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop

What you need to know: With a microfiber mophead and the spray function, this is the ultimate mop for laminate floors.

What you’ll love: Not only is the mophead microfiber, it’s dual sided, meaning you can mop faster and avoid having to switch the mophead halfway through. You can also use this mop as a dry mop to effortlessly sweep and dust your laminate flooring.

What you should consider: If you mop too aggressively, the mophead may detach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top mop for laminate floors for the money

Swiffer Wet Jet

What you need to know: A tried-and-true cult favorite, this is an affordable spray mop that’s often recommended for laminate floors.

What you’ll love: The starter kit comes with everything you need: solution, disposable mop pads and the mop handle. The mop pads feature a lock strip meant to catch more moisture and germs, leaving your floors more hygienic and clean.

What you should consider: You will have to plan on purchasing replacement mop pads regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Staples and Wayfair

Worth checking out

O-Cedar Easy Wring Spin Mop

What you need to know: This is a classic option with all the features you want in a mop for your laminate floors.

What you’ll love: From the microfiber mophead to the wringer mechanism in the bucket, this is one of the best options for laminate flooring. The mophead is designed with a triangular point to get into corners and the telescoping handle makes cleaning easier than ever.

What you should consider: Compared to other brands, the bucket is a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.