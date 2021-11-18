Best dog diaper

While dog diapers can be a lifesaver for pet parents who are tired of cleaning up after their canines, it’s always a good idea to consult your vet first to rule out the possibility of underlying health conditions.

Which dog diapers are best?

Many pet parents turn to dog diapers to help manage incontinence brought about by age or illness. However, they can be useful for a range of other issues as well. Whether you’re dealing with excessive territorial marking, housebreaking a new puppy, or need a way to contain menstruation, dog diapers can certainly be a handy solution.

Your dog’s gender determines which type of dog diaper you need, but there are other considerations to keep in mind as well, including disposable vs. reusable diapers, size, and comfort. When it comes to male dog wraps, Pet Magasin Washable Belly Wraps are easily some of the best around. In addition to being easy to use and a breeze to clean, these reusable dog diapers also surpass competitors in terms of softness and comfort.

What to know before you buy dog diapers

Types of dog diapers

Dog diapers come in two different forms to fit both males and females. Male dog diapers also referred to as male wraps or belly bands have a simple design that wraps around your dog’s waist and belly, with fasteners situated along the back. Female dog diapers, on the other hand, closely resemble regular diapers but come with a cutout for the tail.

Disposable vs. reusable

Dog diapers are available in both disposable and reusable forms. While there’s no denying that disposable dog diapers are convenient, using them can become rather costly if your dog has ongoing issues with incontinence or territorial marking. Unlike disposables, reusable dog diapers can be washed and reused as many times as necessary, making the most economical choice for long-term use. However, if you only need to use dog diapers occasionally or to assist with housebreaking a new puppy, disposables can be well worth considering.

Size

When it comes to preventing leaks, proper sizing is essential. A good fit can also help improve comfort and reduce the chances of your dog interfering with their diaper. Luckily, dog diapers come in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from extra small to extra-extra-large. While manufacturer sizing charts can be helpful, it’s always best to measure your dog’s waist carefully before you buy.

What to look for in quality dog diapers

Fasteners

Reusable dog diapers generally feature hook and loop fasteners. Male dog wraps typically come with a strip of Velcro on each end and is designed to fasten on your dog’s back. Reusable female dog diapers also utilize hook-and-loop closures but are designed with tabs on either side that are meant to be pulled up before fastening on the back or sides. Much like regular diapers, disposable dog diapers usually come with sticky fold-out fasteners.

Comfort

Dog diapers that offer a decent amount of adjustability are usually the most comfortable. Some premium reusable female dog diapers come with parallel rows of snap fasteners on the front that can be used to achieve a tighter or looser fit. Elasticated hems, leg holes, and tale holes are also worth keeping an eye out for, regardless of whether you’re purchasing disposable or reusable dog diapers.

Style

Dog diapers are available in a host of different styles. From simple designs with solid colors to cute prints and patterns, there’s a style out there to suit just any pooch. While most disposables tend to be rather basic, some brands do offer different colors and prints.

How much you can expect to spend on dog diapers

Small and extra small disposable dog diapers tend to be the most affordable, with prices starting out at around $10-$15 for a pack of 30. Packs of three reusable dog diapers and medium to large disposables in packs of 30 are usually priced around $15-$20. Bulk packs of disposable dog diapers and multi-packs of high-end reusable models generally cost anywhere from $20- $30 and up.

Dog diapers FAQ

How can I keep my dog’s diapers from leaking?

A. A good fit is vital when it comes to preventing leaks. Ideally, your dog’s diaper should provide complete coverage and have a snug fit. If the fit seems to be correct but your dog’s diaper still leaks, inadequate absorbency may be to blame. If you want to improve absorbency without purchasing new dog diapers, try placing cloth diaper booster pads inside your dog’s current diapers.

How often should dog diapers be changed?

A. Just how frequently you need to change your dog’s diapers all boils down to how often they pee or poop. Remember to check your dog’s diaper throughout the day and change it as needed.

What are the best dog diapers to buy?

Top dog diapers

Pet Magasin Washable Belly Wrap

What you need to know: These reusable male dog wraps are soft, comfortable, absorbent, and easy to clean, making them a top choice for both long-term and short-term use.

What you’ll love: Soft and comfortable with elasticated edges that create a good seal around your dog’s body, this product features a waterproof shell and an absorbent lining to keep fluids contained. It comes with secure hook-and-loop closures and is a washing machine-safe for hassle-free cleaning.

What you should consider: The sizes seem to run a bit large. A small handful of users complained of lingering urine odors, but this probably has more to do with maintenance than the product itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog diapers for the money

Paw Inspired 32-Count Disposable Female Dog Diapers

What you need to know: These disposable female dog diapers deliver a good fit and excellent absorbency at an unbeatable price.

What you’ll love: Between an ultra-absorbent core and gathered leak-proof edges, these diapers do an outstanding job of containing urine. They have earned high praise from pet parents with older dogs experiencing incontinence. Repositionable, fur-resistant fasteners make it easy to achieve a good fit and they feature a soft quilted interior for superior comfort.

What you should consider: While these diapers absorb and lock fluids in, they’re not quite as effective at containing solid waste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

OUT! Disposable Male Dog Diapers

What you need to know: Unlike most, these heavy-duty disposable male dog wraps feature hook-and-loop fasteners and can easily be reused if they haven’t been soiled.

What you’ll love: Hook-and-loop closures allow for quick and easy adjustments without sticking to your dog’s fur. This product features a highly absorbent core and leak-proof sides and they conveniently change color when wet. Nicely designed with a cute print, these are ideal for housebreaking, territorial marking, and even incontinence.

What you should consider: Determined dogs may manage to wriggle their way out of these diapers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

