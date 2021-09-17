Best deck scrub brush

You can use standard floor cleaning products with deck scrubbers to help shift stubborn dirt and sanitize floors.

Which deck scrub brushes are best?

Deck scrub brushes are tough scrubbing brushes on long handles. Not only can you use them to clean decking, but they’re also great for giving almost any hard floor a really good scrub without having to get down on your hands and knees.

To learn more, check out our buying guide for information on factors such as bristle material, head size, and built-in scrapers. At the end, we’ve listed some recommended models, including the mighty SWOPT Premium Rough Surface Deck Brush, which is our number-one option.

What to know before you buy a deck scrub brush

Bristle material

When it comes to choosing the right deck scrub brush for the task at hand, bristle material matters.

The most popular natural fibers for deck scrubbers are tampico and palmyra. Tampico is made from the agave plant and is relatively soft, so it won’t damage more delicate indoor floors, but it may not have the strength for extremely heavy-duty scrubbing. It’s especially good for wet use as the fibers hold water well. Palmyra is made from palm and is extremely rugged and medium-stiff, making it ideal for heavy deck scrubbing tasks, either wet or dry.

You can also find deck scrub brushes with synthetic bristles, which are often longer-lasting than their natural counterparts but aren’t as eco-friendly. Nylon bristles are durable and resistant to acids and are great for use either wet or dry. Polypropylene bristles are affordable but aren’t great for wet scrubbing. Polystyrene bristles can be used wet or dry but are somewhat on the soft side, so they’re not the best option for heavy-duty use.

Head size

The size of the head on a deck scrub brush can range from a compact 5 inches to a gigantic 18 inches. Anything over 12 inches can be somewhat difficult to maneuver and tricky to get in tight spots, but if you have a large area to scrub, you get through it more quickly with a larger head. Smaller deck scrub brushes are lightweight and affordable, but they’re best suited to cleaning relatively small areas of decking or flooring.

What to look for in a quality deck scrub brush

Handle

Not all deck scrubbers come with a handle attached. Some are sold as the head only, but with a hole or two to fit a handle that you need to buy separately. This is inconvenient and you need to make sure your chosen handle is compatible, so choose a model with a handle already attached unless you have a handle already and simply need to replace the head.

Built-in scraper

Some deck scrub brushes have a built-in scraper on the head. You can use this scraper for removing tough, stuck-on dirt that the bristles aren’t able to remove.

How much you can expect to spend on a deck scrub brush

Deck scrub brushes can range in price from less than $10 for models without handles included to over $50 for the most rugged industrial deck scrubbers. You can find some excellent models for around $20-$40, however.

Deck scrub brush FAQ

How do deck scrub brushes differ from other brushes?

A. Deck scrub brushes are specifically designed with heavy-duty scrubbing in mind, whereas standard brooms and brushes often have softer bristles meant for sweeping, aren’t meant to be used wet, or won’t stand up to use with strong cleaning products.

Do I need to clean my deck scrubber after use?

A. To keep it in good condition and prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria building up, you should thoroughly rinse the bristles of your deck scrubber and allow them to dry before storing it. Dry your deck scrubber outdoors in direct sunlight (if the weather allows), since sunlight naturally kills bacteria.

What are the best deck scrub brushes to buy?

Top deck scrub brush

Swopt Premium Rough Surface Deck Brush

Our take: This is a strong deck scrubber with stiff bristles suitable for cleaning most indoor and outdoor surfaces.

What we like: It has a single interchangeable handle with a padded grip for indoor and outdoor needs.

What you should consider: There are a few complaints about the easily broken plastic connectors.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top deck scrub brush for the money

Weiler Deck Scrub Brush

Our take: This deck scrub brush is available in three sizes and is highly affordable, though you’ll need to buy your own handle.

What we like: It offers three bristle material options. It has two handle holes — one for tapered handles and one for threaded handles. It is also suitable for general sweeping.

What you should consider: There are some issues with bristles shedding.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Shurhold Marine Mate Stiff Brush with Handle

Our take: Thanks to its rugged design, this deck scrub brush can stand up to almost anything.

What we like: The stiff bristles tackle dirt effectively and are resistant to most solvents, acids, and alikalis. It is suitable for use on fiberglass, gelcoat and painted surfaces.

What you should consider: The 6-inch head could be larger.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

