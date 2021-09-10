Best taper candle

Which taper candle is best?

There’s something to be said for classic taper candles. These long, thin candles are available in a wide array of colors, sizes and scents, so they can set the ideal mood for any occasion. They fit in most candleholders, too, making them a perfect centerpiece for a dining table or an accent piece on a mantle or side table. Our top pick from Bolsius features a dripless, smokeless design.

What to know before you buy a taper candle

Wax type

Taper candles can feature a few different types of wax. Paraffin wax is the most commonly used and doesn’t contain any additives. It’s a petroleum by-product and made to be colorless, odorless and tasteless. Paraffin wax taper candles are usually the most affordable, too.

Some taper candles use all-natural beeswax, though. They usually have a golden color from the pollen that the bees bring back to the hive and burn more cleanly than paraffin wax. You’ll pay more for beeswax candles.

You can also find taper candles made of soy wax, which melts at a lower temperature than other waxes. Additives like paraffin wax are usually added to the soy wax to help it work more effectively for the candles. Soy wax candles typically offer a longer burn time than other options, but they can be pretty expensive.

Wick

A taper candle’s wick is a crucial feature because it affects how the candle burns. Most taper candles have flat braided or square braided wicks.

Flat braided wicks are the most widely used and usually offer a consistent burn. They encourage the flame to “curl,” which allows the wick to self-trim. Square braid wicks typically provide a larger, more vigorous flame and work especially well for beeswax candles.

What to look for in a quality taper candle

Diameter

The majority of taper candles feature a base with a 7/8-inch diameter. Most candleholders are designed for candles of this size. If you plan to use candleholders you already own, make sure to choose the right size taper candles.

Length

The length of taper candles affects how long they can burn. Longer candles obviously offer a longer burn time than shorter options, but they’re more likely to be knocked over.

In general, most taper candles range from 6 to 18 inches in length. You can find some that are 24 inches or longer.

Scent

Most taper candles are unscented, but there are some scented varieties. Some people prefer candles that give off a scent because they help create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Unfortunately, scented candles can cause reactions in individuals with allergies, so if you or anyone you live with are sensitive to fragrance, opt for unscented taper candles.

Color

While many taper candles are white, you can find taper candles in a range of colors. Neutral shades work well for everyday use, while brighter colors like red, gold or green are perfect for the holidays.

How much you can expect to spend on a taper candle

You’ll usually pay between $1 and $2 per candle for taper candles. Cheaper varieties can go for less than $1 per candle, while scented, colored or those made with beeswax typically cost closer to $2 per candle.

Taper candle FAQ

How long does a taper candle usually last?

A. That depends on various factors, including the candle’s length and diameter, and the air temperature in the room. In most cases, a taper candle burns at a rate of approximately one inch per hour.

Are taper candles safe?

A. As with any candles, there’s some danger involved with having an open flame in your home, so you have to safely use taper candles. Don’t place them in an area where they’re close to flammable decor items, likely to be knocked over or exposed to drafts. Never leave the candles unattended once you’ve lit them or allow them to burn down all the way, either.

What’s the best taper candle to buy?

Top taper candle

Bolsius Long White Taper Candles

What you need to know: Practical enough to work for power outages but elegant enough for a wedding, these candles offer versatility and affordability.

What you’ll love: These top-quality candles won’t break the bank. They don’t drip or smoke as they burn. Featuring a cotton wick, it can burn for longer than seven hours.

What you should consider: It does not have a scent and requires a larger candleholder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top taper candle for the money

D’light Online Elegant Taper Candles

What you need to know: Budget-friendly, these versatile candles are available in plenty of colors.

What you’ll love: These sets don’t drip or smoke while burning and are an excellent value for the price.

What you should consider: Each candle only burns for 4.5 hours.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

BCandle 100% Pure Beeswax Taper Candles

What you need to know: All-natural candles are made with organic beeswax that feature a light scent and soft honey color.

What you’ll love: They come in sets of 2, 3, 4, 6, 12 and 16 candles. Featuring 100% organic beeswax, each burns for eight hours.

What you should consider: They are pricier than other candles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

