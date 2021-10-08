While candles are relaxing, they can also be very dangerous. Be sure to put your fall candle at least 12 inches away from anything flammable.

Which fall candle is best?

Few things solidify a new season in your home like a scented candle. There’s a wide variety of traditional fall spices and sweet, cozy smells that can transform your space into an autumnal paradise. Whether you prefer a natural scent that reminds you of the crisp weather or classic notes of pumpkin, there are endless choices to try throughout the season.

The best fall candle is Autumn Wreath by Yankee Candle. It combines the signature fall fragrances of apple and cinnamon with a woodsy twist. It’s perfect for those looking for a great mix of favorite autumn scents.

What to know before you buy a fall candle

Your favorite type of scent

If you love candles that smell like fresh baked goods, you may want to choose a candle on the sweeter end of the spectrum, such as pumpkin cookies or apple cake. If you like scents that are more cozy and comforting, you might try a flannel or woodsmoke candle. Candles with cinnamon or cloves may be a good in-between. It’s harder to choose the perfect scent online than in stores, but if you have an idea of what you like, you have a better chance of finding the right one for you.

If you already have fall decor in your home, such as fall garland or flower arrangements, you might want to go with a scent that matches or complements the look.

How often you’ll use it

If you plan on lighting your fall candle every night from the beginning of the season to the end, it’s worth it to invest in a larger size. If you only like to light them for special occasions or parties, you may only need a small or medium one. If you’re interested in trying multiple scents, it might be best to get smaller versions of different candles so you can try them all out.

If you’ll reuse the container

If you’re someone who likes to repurpose things, you may want to look for candles that come in quality glass jars. You can even find ones where the label is meant to come off easily with little mess left behind. You can reuse candle jars for food, bathroom items and anything else you like to store in lidded jars.

What to look for in a quality fall candle

Type of candle

Fall candles are most widely available in jar form, but you may also be able to find fall taper candles or even votives in certain specialty stores. Some fall jar candles even have wood wicks instead of regular fibers. Wood wicks make pleasing crackling sounds as they burn and can greatly contribute to the overall mood and coziness in your home.

Individual or set

Some candles come as a set, especially smaller or tapered ones. These typically complement each other and combine to make a unique smell. If you’re interested in combining scents or having multiple options, a set may be a great choice for you. If you prefer to have a lot of what you love, a large individual candle is perfect.

Strength of smell

While some candles are extremely pungent the moment you light them, others have scents that are barely noticeable. This can be perfect if you experience sensory overload or just don’t enjoy overwhelming smells; however, it can be frustrating to not experience your new candle unless you’re sitting right next to it. The best fall candles will be easily noticeable without being overwhelming.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall candle

Fall candles usually cost between $10-$30, depending on the size and the brand.

Fall candles FAQ

What are common fall candle scents?

A. Common fall candle scents include pumpkin pie, apple orchard, bonfire and flannel. Candle companies have combined and expanded on these classics to create new and original scents such as autumn weather and warm sweaters.

Are wood wick fall candles better?

A. Wood wick candles are overall more soothing to burn. Not only do they crackle, but they release less soot into the air and are more sustainable than cotton fibers. A wood wick will contribute well to any autumn atmosphere you cultivate.

What’s the best fall candle to buy?

Top fall candle

Autumn Wreath by Yankee Candle

What you need to know: This large glass jar candle combines all of the classic warm scents of fall with over 100 hours of burn time.

What you’ll love: This fruity candle is 22 ounces of well-made wax that burns consistently all the way down. Its most notable tones include leaves, apples, spices and vanilla. The scent is soothing and relaxing. The label is easily removable for simple reuse of the jar.

What you should consider: Some customers said the scent doesn’t travel very far and isn’t very strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top fall candle for the money

WoodWick Trilogy Autumn Harvest Candle

What you need to know: This candle features three layered scents in one large jar, including apple basket, spiced blackberry and pumpkin butter.

What you’ll love: The three scents of this candle melt together to make the ultimate fall experience. It has a satisfying wood wick and a reusable jar. The wooden lid is lined with rubber to ensure the flame is extinguished when closed.

What you should consider: Some customers received damaged goods.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple Pumpkin by Yankee Candle

What you need to know: This sweet and spiced candle has notes of apples, pumpkins and baked goods.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to fill your home with the smell of pumpkin and apple desserts. It’s a soft and gentle scent that’s not overpowering. It’s great for fall parties and building a cozy atmosphere.

What you should consider: The scent isn’t very strong. Some customers received warped or damaged products.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

