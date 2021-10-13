Which vitamins and minerals are best for immune system support?

Vitamins aren’t the only important nutritional elements you need to support immune health. Other micronutrients such as iron and magnesium play a critical role in immune system health.

Which vitamins are best for the immune system?

The immune system does a great job of protecting us from nasty colds, infections and the flu. However, sometimes it needs an extra boost. As shown in a recent review published by the National Institutes of Health, vitamins are a great way to reinforce the immune system.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is most probably the least spoken about vitamin that can supercharge your immune system. Vitamin A supports your body’s ability to develop bone marrow. This bone marrow produces white blood cells that protect your body from colds, cases of flu and other pathogens that can leave you feeling a little low. The immune system stays strong when the vitamins that support it are in a healthy supply.

Vitamin B

Vitamin B turbo-boosts the immune system by giving you a complex of eight vitamins that have various immune system roles within your body. This complex not only gives you more red blood cells but also provides more energy and vitality that will ensure you don’t become susceptible to common infections. Vitamin B is also known to help increase the body’s ability to absorb other nutrients, which again have a great effect on the immune system.

Vitamin C

The undisputed champion of immune-boosting vitamins is vitamin C. Vitamin C helps protect the body against colds and flu. What’s more, it can give you the lift you need if you often feel tired and run down. Vitamin C is also known to decrease the duration of colds and touches of flu. This is because vitamin C produces proteins such as interferons which help fight viral infections. Vitamin C is found in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. If you’d like to learn more about the best vitamin C supplements to buy, check out the full guide by Best Reviews.

Which minerals are best for the immune system?

Vitamins are not the only thing a healthy immune system needs. Minerals are vital to providing cell support. People who feel chronically tired and run down may be suffering from low levels of critical minerals. By increasing the intake of minerals, the body has an enhanced ability to fight any attacks and leave you feeling healthy and energetic.

Zinc

Zinc is present in many of the body’s functions. It’s important to note that the human body lacks an effective and efficient zinc storage system. This means that zinc often has to be supplemented. Zinc is a key ingredient in activating the body’s T-cells. These cells attack damaged, infected and cancerous cells present in the body. T-cells also help to regulate and control immune responses.

Iron

Iron plays a key role in the body’s ability to produce red blood cells. A lack of red blood cells caused by iron deficiency can lead to anemia. If left untreated, anemia can lead to a breakdown in the body’s natural defense system. If the body lacks iron, it can lead to fatigue and a low immune system. Highly caffeinated drinks can also cause low iron levels that can impact the immune system. Red meats and vegetables are great sources of iron.

Magnesium

Magnesium helps to keep the immune system strong. It does this by helping the body to produce red blood cells which are also vital for energy production. Magnesium also helps the body to maintain immune cell adherence and helps the body develop the antibodies it needs to fight off infections. If that’s not enough, magnesium also helps keep the body strong which keeps the immune system strong. It does this by supporting several body functions including hormone production and regulation while keeping cardiac and brain function healthy.

Best vitamin and mineral sticks to buy

365 by Whole Foods Market, Vitamin A

Vitamin A is found in green foods, but sometimes your body can use a boost, especially in the flu season. This product is great if your body is feeling worn out, tired and even when you feel a cold or touch of flu coming on.

Sold by Amazon

Solgar Vitamin B12 Tablets

If fruits like avocados, strawberries and bananas are missing from your diet this may be the right product for you. Vitamin B12 is a great way to supplement your body’s ability to fight infection, produce more red blood cells and boost energy and resilience against infection.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Solaray Vitamin C

This product is great if you don’t get enough supply of vitamin C organically in your diet already. The supplement is also ideal if foods high in vitamin C give you stomach irritation.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Puritan’s Pride Zinc

This product helps prevent zinc deficiency that could have a significant effect on your body’s immune system. Zinc also works great in the body’s recovery process, meaning it’s great for those involved in sports.

Sold by Amazon

California Gold Nutrition, Ferrochel Iron

This supplement works great by boosting iron levels and therefore supporting the overall immune system. Users who drink a lot of caffeine may feel an immediate boost.

Sold by iHerb

Solaray Magnesium

This supplement works great for those with low magnesium levels. It gives the body the vital mineral it needs to fight off infections and keep the heart and brain healthy.

Sold by Amazon

Pure Encapsulations O.N.E. Multivitamin

This product is great for users who want it all. In one handy pill, all of your vitamin and mineral requirements are met.

Sold by Amazon

