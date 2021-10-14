Health benefits of hibiscus tea

What are the benefits of hibiscus tea?

Hibiscus tea offers many health benefits. It is made from dried parts of the hibiscus plant and features a vibrant, deep-red color. It has a tart flavor that can be compared to cranberry juice and is categorized as a herbal tea. Typically, tea comes from the camellia sinensis species, but hibiscus is a separate shrub that produces flowers. It is native to warm climates and traditionally was used for calming purposes and heart health. Although not as popular as other brands of tea, hibiscus tea is on the rise due to its supposed medicinal properties.

How to brew the best hibiscus tea

To brew hibiscus tea, measure the number of leaves you would like to put into a teapot. As a general rule of thumb, use 2 teaspoons of leaves for every 8 ounces of water. Bring the water to a boil and add the boiling water to the pot. Let the hibiscus tea leaves steep for 15 minutes for the most tart flavor and add honey if desired.

What to know before you buy a hibiscus tea

Form

Bagged tea: Hibiscus tea that comes in bags is already portioned off and is easy to brew. All you need to make this tea is hot water and patience when steeping. This is an inexpensive way to brew tea and saves time.

Loose-leaf tea: Loose-leaf hibiscus tea provides the highest quality of leaves and is popular among tea enthusiasts. Loose-leaf tea takes a long time to prep while providing a more vibrant taste. You need multiple products to brew this tea, such as an infuser and a strainer.

Tea pods: Tea pods are the most unsustainable way to brew tea. Although they are quickly made with the use of a Keurig, they are less robust in taste than loose-leaf tea.

Pre-brewed tea: If you do not have time to create the perfect cup of tea and need a healthy refreshment on the go, consider purchasing tea already brewed. This hibiscus tea will come in sweetened and unsweetened forms and is at most grocery stores. Although purchasing pre-brewed tea is convenient, it is not sustainable in the long run and is not served hot.

Benefits

Hibiscus tea has been said to decrease body temperature, treat heart disease, soothe a sore throat, lower cholesterol, and lower high blood pressure. None of these claims are supported by factual evidence, but some users have experienced positive correlated side effects. The vitamins and minerals present in hibiscus tea serve to strengthen the immune system and may promote well-being.

Weight loss

Although not as popular as green tea, some people have used hibiscus tea to combat weight gain. There is no factual evidence that this tea promotes weight loss, but some who drink it for this purpose notice a reduction in lower body mass index and body fat when consumed in conjunction with healthy food. Due to the effect hibiscus has on lowering cholesterol, some people think this plays a factor in the ability to lose weight.

What to look for in a quality hibiscus tea

Caffeine-free

Hibiscus tea is naturally caffeine and calorie-free. It does not cause jitters, headaches, or restlessness and you can safely drink it at any time of day depending on your preference. It is one of the few teas that naturally contain no caffeine while still providing a sweet pick-me-up taste.

Vitamins and minerals

There are many vitamins and minerals present in hibiscus tea. This type of tea is rich in carotene, riboflavin, ascorbic acid, calcium, iron, and vitamin C. The combination of these vitamins and minerals work to strengthen the bones, provide elasticity to the skin, promote proper hemoglobin production and help improve eyesight among multiple benefits.

Sugar substitute

Depending on how it is brewed and for how long, hibiscus tea can serve as a replacement to a sugary drink while still having some sweetness. Hibiscus tea is naturally sweet and tart in flavor, similar to cranberry.

Organic

If a brand of hibiscus tea is organic, that means it is free of synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides. Organic hibiscus tea is grown in healthy soil and relies on the biodiversity of local conditions rather than chemical sprays. When purchasing hibiscus tea, consider buying organic and non-GMO for added health safety.

What are the best hibiscus teas to buy?

Honest Tea Organic Fair Trade Berry Hibiscus Flavored Herbal Tea

This tea is brewed from real tea leaves picked at their freshest, never from a concentrate. There are no artificial sweeteners or added colors and it contains a lot of flavors. It is made in the U.S. with no high fructose corn syrup.

FGO Organic Hibiscus Flowers

This bag contains certified organic, cut, and sifted hibiscus flowers from Egypt. The flowers are organic and non- GMO and can be used in drinks as well as soaps.

The Tao of Tea Hibiscus Ginger Tea

This tea is caffeine-free and is made with 100% organic hibiscus flower and 100% organic dried ginger. It is sweet and tart with warm and spicy notes. This product is naturally gluten-free.

Buddha Teas Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea

This product is a natural source of antioxidants, packed full of vitamin C, and supports the circulatory system while calming the nervous system. It is certified organic and non-GMO. The teabags are bleach-free for safer drinking.

Frontier Co-op Hibiscus Flowers

This product features high-quality hibiscus flowers in 1-pound bulk packaging. Frontier Co-op hibiscus flowers are handpicked and sun-dried, which gives the flowers a natural red color and sweet flavor. This product is certified organic, kosher, and non-irradiated. This product may assist with natural relaxation.

Stash Tea Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

This wild raspberry hibiscus tea features a fruity smell and provides the sweet taste users crave without added sugar. It features red hibiscus, lemongrass, valencia orange peel, rosehips, rose petals, and raspberry extract. All the ingredients are natural and the product is inexpensive.

