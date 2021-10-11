Health benefits of green tea

Out of all of the various blends of tea, green tea is the one that contains the most antioxidants.

What are the benefits of green tea?

Green tea comes in various forms and can be enjoyed hot or iced. Regardless of the many possibilities for brewing, the level of antioxidant properties remains the same. This drink poses a wide range of health benefits, including improved digestion. Green tea contains a minimal amount of L-theanine, which provides greater relaxation.

Though these health benefits are not 100% proven, those who regularly drink green tea note the benefits that it brings to their body and mind. Before purchasing green tea consider the form in which you will purchase it, the benefits and its studied effects on weight loss.

How to brew the best green tea

To brew green tea, measure the amount of leaves that you would like to put into a teapot. As a general rule of thumb, use 2 grams of tea leaves for every 6 ounces of water and let the water come just short of boiling before pouring over the tea leaves. Depending on the particular type of green tea, the ideal temperature of the water will range from 160-180 degrees Fahrenheit, which can be measured using a thermometer. Let the tea leaves steep for 5 minutes and then add sugar honey or lemon for added flavor.

What to consider when purchasing green tea

Form

Bagged tea: Green tea that is pre-portioned in the form of bags provides a quicker brewing time. The reduction of time it takes to brew the tea also reduces the flavor of the tea, due to the leaves being ground. These items are ready to go after steeping and are the cheapest form of tea.

Loose-leaf tea: Loose leaf tea is the highest quality of tea and is appreciated by tea enthusiasts for its bold undertones and robust taste. There is a wider range of teas available in this form, though the longest to make. Some loose leaf teas can be expensive, as well as the equipment it takes to make the tea.

Tea pods: Those who own a keurig have probably heard of a tea pod. This form of tea is contained in plastic and is not environmentally friendly. Despite this negative quality, it is one of the quickest ways to brew quality tea without having to buy the equipment.

Pre-brewed tea: Green tea that is pre-brewed can be found in grocery stores and gives you the genuine taste of green tea without the hassle of preparing it. These items can come in sweetened or unsweetened form and allow for drinking on the go.

Benefits

Green tea contains a catechin called epigallocatechin. This is a natural antioxidant that can help to prevent cell damage and reduce the presence of free radicals in the body. The reduction of free radicals makes it less likely for many types of diseases to form in the body. Green tea has also been known to boost your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight. Though the benefits of tea are not proven, those who drink tea notice a positive change in their energy levels, skin health and the ability of the digestive system to break down foods.

Weight loss

Green tea contains a small amount of caffeine that serves as a stimulant, as well as epigallocatechin gallate. This substance has been known to boost the metabolism. With these two substances present in green tea, it is possible that fat is broken down quicker than normal. There are no proven statistics that state that any tea should be used to lose weight. The ingredients present in various teas can cause the digestive system to react a certain way, but that does not mean that it is strictly for weight loss.

What is in a quality cup of green tea

Caffeine

The average cup of green tea contains around 29 mg of caffeine. This is a relatively small amount compared to coffee at 120 mg of caffeine. The presence of caffeine in green tea can increase alertness and serve as hangover prevention. It has been known to ease the digestive system. The amount of caffeine present in tea can vary depending on the duration of infusion and amount of tea.

Vitamins and minerals

There are many vitamins and minerals present in green tea. This drink contains vitamin C, B2, beta carotene, vitamin E, folic acid, potassium, calcium and manganese. These vitamins and minerals work collectively to form collagen, maintain healthy skin, vision and provide an abundance of antioxidants. The presence of antioxidants reduces free radicals within the body, which can improve multiple health factors and decrease stress.

Organic

If a brand of green tea is organic, that means it is free of herbicides and pesticides. Organic tea is grown from healthy soil and relies on the luck of local conditions rather than the use of toxic chemical sprays. When purchasing green tea, consider buying organic for the safety of your health.

What green tea should I buy?

Organic Sencha Green Tea

This tea contains medium levels of caffeine for an energy boost without the jitters from caffeine. It is minimally processed and boasts a light, refreshing flavor. This tea contains an abundance of flavonoids and antioxidants, as well as high levels of catechins that are beneficial to overall health. It is prepared using bleach-free tea bags.

Sold by Amazon

Pureleaf Unsweetened Green Iced Tea

This iced tea comes pre-made and is brewed from real tea leaves that were picked at their freshest rather than a powder or a concentrate. It contains no artificial sweeteners or added colors. This item has no calories.

Sold by Amazon

Encha Organic Matcha

This green tea sources 100% organic matcha powder that is ground from matcha leaves, plucked each spring from Japan. It is USDA-certified organic and consists of only the finest quality organic tea leaves. This match tea provides sweet and earthy tastes, with a smooth consistency when whisked into water. Matcha naturally boosts energy and focus and offers clean and consistent energy without the crash of caffeine.

Sold by Amazon

Celestial Seasonings Decaf Green Tea

This green tea is decaf and goes down smoothly. It features a great source of vitamin C per serving and also contains white tea. It has a strong unique flavor and is no longer sold in stores, only online.

Sold by Amazon

Organic Gunpowder Green Loose Leaf Tea

This organic tea provides a natural boost of energy and is rich in antioxidants, as well as being 100% raw. It is packed in a reusable natural kraft bag and is non GMO. This green tea does not contain any additives.

Sold by Amazon

The Republic of Tea Honey Ginseng Green Tea

The combination of honey and ginseng in this tea creates a subtle, sweet flavor that makes it perfect for any season. It is gluten-free, sugar-free and carb-free to keep your body balanced and was featured on the Today Show.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.