Best tea infuser mug

Do you want a second cup of tea without the caffeine boost? Add more hot water to your used tea leaves for a lighter brew.

Which tea infuser mug is best?

There’s nothing better than a hot cup of tea in the morning. If you’ve made the jump from tea bags to loose-leaf tea, then you already know the importance of a quality tea infuser. These simple straining tools can come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from simple basket infusers to novelty animal shapes.

Many tea lovers are drawn to infuser mugs because they’re simple, stylish and compact. For a quality infuser that has all of these great features, check out the CoBak Heat-Resistant Tea Infuser Mug.

What to know before you buy a tea infuser mug

Tea types

Aside from herbal tea, every type of tea comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. The differences are due to how the leaves are processed after harvesting. Tea infusers can be used to make any type of tea, but each kind has slightly different brewing instructions.

Black tea: Perhaps the most popular type of tea in Western countries, black tea should be brewed with boiling water at a temperature of about 212 degrees. Only brew black tea for 3-4 minutes to avoid a bitter cup.

Perhaps the most popular type of tea in Western countries, black tea should be brewed with boiling water at a temperature of about 212 degrees. Only brew black tea for 3-4 minutes to avoid a bitter cup. Green tea: A healthy and historical beverage, green tea has less caffeine than black tea and should be steeped with water that’s around 170 degrees. Most tea aficionados will recommend brewing green tea for 1-2 minutes.

A healthy and historical beverage, green tea has less caffeine than black tea and should be steeped with water that’s around 170 degrees. Most tea aficionados will recommend brewing green tea for 1-2 minutes. White tea: Loaded with antioxidants, this delicate tea is minimally processed and should be brewed with water that’s well below boiling, around 160-180 degrees for 1-5 minutes.

Loaded with antioxidants, this delicate tea is minimally processed and should be brewed with water that’s well below boiling, around 160-180 degrees for 1-5 minutes. Oolong tea: Between the processing of green and black tea is this smooth variety. Oolong tea should be brewed with water that’s around 195 degrees for 2-3 minutes.

Between the processing of green and black tea is this smooth variety. Oolong tea should be brewed with water that’s around 195 degrees for 2-3 minutes. Pu-erh tea: This traditional, fermented tea is growing in popularity because of its potential weight loss benefits. Pu-erh can be brewed with boiling water at around 212 degrees for up to 5 minutes.

This traditional, fermented tea is growing in popularity because of its potential weight loss benefits. Pu-erh can be brewed with boiling water at around 212 degrees for up to 5 minutes. Herbal tea: Also known as tisane, herbal tea is a blend of flowers, fruits or herbs and contains no real tea leaves. Boiling water can be used and the brew time can vary depending on how strong you want the flavor to be, usually around 5 minutes.

How to use a tea infuser mug

First, heat fresh, cold water to the desired temperature. While the water is heating up, use a teaspoon to scoop the recommended amount of loose leaf tea into the infuser basket. Once your water is ready, pour it evenly atop the tea leaves and brew for the instructed length of time. Remove the strainer basket and enjoy your mug of tea.

What to look for in a quality tea infuser mug

Portability

If you want to take your tea on the go, look for an infuser mug that’s crafted from durable materials and is easy to carry. If you commute to work, consider a mug that fits in your cup holder.

Dishwasher-safe

Many mugs can be washed in the dishwasher for added convenience. Just be sure to dispose of your used tea leaves before washing the mug to avoid a mess in your dishwasher.

Heat resistance

Most tea infuser mugs are crafted with some kind of heat resistance so you don’t burn your hands. A double-walled design is common because it keeps your tea hot while the outer wall remains cool to the touch.

Design

A tea infuser mug can come in a wide variety of different attractive designs, from traditional Asian mugs crafted from natural clay to sleek modern vessels with ergonomic handles.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea infuser mug

The cost of a tea infuser mug can vary depending on the size and quality of the materials. Most users can expect to spend $10-$30 for a high-quality mug.

Tea infuser mug FAQ

Why is loose-leaf tea bitter?

A. Bitter tea is almost always the result of improper brewing. Try using water that’s under boiling temperature and brew for less time.

Why is loose-leaf tea better than tea bags?

A. Most tea bags are full of ground-up, dried tea leaves that have been highly processed by the manufacturer. Loose-leaf tea consists of whole leaves that have undergone minimal processing and retain more of their natural flavor and health benefits.

What’s the best tea infuser mug to buy?

Top tea infuser mug

CoBak Heat-Resistant Tea Infuser Mug

What you need to know: This stylish mug features a ceramic finish and an ergonomic handle.

What you’ll love: This tea infuser mug comes in three colors: black, English white and speckled black. The sleek walnut handle is designed to keep your hands away from the hot surface, and the strainer uses fine 0.16 millimeter holes so no leaves fall through.

What you should consider: Some users report that the ceramic material chips easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infuser mug for the money

Mora Ceramics Large Tea Mug With Loose-Leaf Infuser

What you need to know: This popular infuser mug is durable and reasonably priced.

What you’ll love: Crafted with a lead-free ceramic glaze, this mug features a large, sturdy handle and a stainless steel straining basket. It can also hold 18 ounces of brewed tea and comes in six color options.

What you should consider: This infuser mug is not heat resistant or insulated, potentially resulting in burned hands or tea that cools off quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VAHDAM Sparkle-Glass Tea Cup With Infuser

What you need to know: If you want a sleek, glass infuser mug from a reputable company, this might be the product for you.

What you’ll love: The mug is constructed from transparent glass so users can watch their tea as it brews. The strainer mesh is ultra fine so no leaves escape. Vahdam is also a Fair Trade-certified and completely carbon-neutral brand.

What you should consider: Users report that the glass can break somewhat easily, making this mug less portable than similar products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.