Which St. John’s wort tea is best?

Centuries before modern science began to clinically test St. John’s wort, people used this wildflower to enhance their mental health. With scientific evidence of its effectiveness growing, more people are turning towards this natural medicinal remedy for depression and other mental health challenges.

For the best St. John’s wort tea that is wildcrafted, tastes great and comes in a reusable tin, try Wild Bliss St. John’s Wort Tea.

What to know before you buy St. John’s wort tea

Before you fire up the tea kettle, there are a few things to consider about St. John’s wort tea.

Loose tea vs. tea bags

St. John’s wort tea is available in either loose tea or in prepackaged tea bags.

Loose tea is helpful if you would like to adjust the strength of your brew or if you prefer to blend your St. John’s wort with another tea. On the other hand, prepackaged tea bags are convenient and handy to take with you on the go.

Flowers or leaves

St. John’s wort tea can be made from all aerial parts of the plant — that is, everything that grows above the ground. This includes flowers, leaves and stems.

For medicinal purposes, the flowers are the most potent part of the tea and lend it a lovely red color when it’s brewed. The leaves also have medicinal qualities, but they are not quite as strong as the flowers alone. Most St. John’s Wort tea is a blend of both flowers and leaves.

Blend or single origin

St. John’s wort has a slightly bitter flavor that some people enjoy. If bitterness is not a taste you like, skip the single-origin tea and look for a blend instead.

What to look for in a quality St. John’s wort tea

Organic

At the very least, the best St. John’s Wort tea will be made in a USDA-certified organic facility, but premium tea will be wildcrafted. This means it is gathered growing wild and is uncultivated. This type of process is naturally organic, but look for that designation on the package as well.

Sustainable packaging

The sustainable packaging of your St. John’s wort tea should include not only the box or tin that it comes in, but also the tea bags and tea bag wrappers. Avoid tea bags that are bleached or include plastic and staples. These are not compostable.

Quality guarantee

Although there are no guarantees that St. John’s wort tea will relieve symptoms of depression or other mood disorders, the best quality teas will offer a guarantee of freshness and flavor. They are not guaranteeing results, just that you will enjoy a cup of tea or receive your money back.

How much you can expect to spend on St. John’s wort tea

The price varies depending on whether or not you buy loose tea or tea bags and in what quantity. Expect to spend $5-$15 on a high-quality tea.

St. John’s wort tea FAQ

What are the potential health benefits of St. John’s wort?

A. The major potential benefit is its effectiveness in treating depressive disorders. It appears to work on the brain in much the same way as antidepressant medications do, relieving symptoms of mild to moderate depression with few, if any, adverse effects.

St. John’s wort may also be helpful in combatting menopausal symptoms, especially when taken in conjunction with black cohosh.

Is St. John’s wort tea safe?

A. While St. John’s wort tea is generally recognized as safe, there are a few people for whom this beverage is not suggested.

If you are taking prescription drugs, including antidepressant medication, talk to your doctor about potential drug interactions. You should not drink St. John’s wort tea when receiving laser or ultraviolet therapy, and excessive exposure to sunlight can increase the chance of severe sunburn.

People who are pregnant or nursing should not drink St. John’s wort tea.

Other potential side effects are mild and can include:

Anxiety

Dizziness

Gastrointestinal upset, including constipation or diarrhea

Dry mouth

As always, talk to your doctor about your specific health concerns.

What’s the best St. John’s wort tea to buy?

Top St. John’s wort tea

Wild Bliss St. John’s Wort Tea

What you need to know: This medicinal-grade St. John’s wort tea is an excellent option if you are looking to reap the benefits of the tea.

What you’ll love: There are 20 tea bags in a reusable metal canister. It uses more of the flowers of the plant for greater benefit. The tea bags are plastic-free, biodegradable and sustainable. The tea is wildly sourced and certified organic.

What you should consider: This tea is more strongly flavored but still not unpleasant. It’s a high-quality product with more flowers in the tea than other options. It’s more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top St. John’s wort tea for the money

Good Nature Organic St. John’s Wort Tea

What you need to know: Good Nature offers a lighter-flavored tea in convenient tea bags.

What you’ll love: These 20 tea bags contain only St. John’s wort with no sugar, artificial colors, artificial flavors or preservatives. It is also certified organic and caffeine-free.

What you should consider: Some people found the flavor of this tea to be weaker than the other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Starwest Botanicals Organic St. John’s Wort

What you need to know: This is loose tea that can be blended with other teas or used in a chilled herbal infusion.

What you’ll love: This loose tea comes in a resealable mylar bag to preserve its freshness and taste. The tea is USDA-certified organic and processed following strict quality standards. Starwest Botanicals offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users would have liked to see more St. John’s wort flowers in this loose tea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.