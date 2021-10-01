Choline products offer support for the nervous system, boost energy levels and enhance cognitive functions, but not all choline products are created equal.

What is the best choline product?

You may not have heard of choline, as it is often overlooked by people considering their nutritional intake. Choline is an essential nutrient that is produced naturally by the body in small amounts, which are not sufficient to meet daily needs. There are several types and brands of choline products that claim health benefits, such as boosting metabolism, supporting mental health and improving cognitive function.

It is worth doing some research to find the best choline product for your needs. If you are looking for a choline product that is affordable and offers high potency and easy absorption, Alpha GPC Choline is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a choline product

Types of choline supplements

There are four primary types of choline supplements on the market. The simplest type is plain choline, which is found in the most inexpensive products. The most common type of choline supplement is choline bitartrate, which offers some of the benefits of choline but doesn’t support the nervous system.

The Alpha GPC and CDP-choline are the two other types of choline. Products that are formulated with these two types of choline offer a full range of benefits, including support to the nervous system. These two types of choline are also better absorbed by the body.

Forms of choline supplements

Most choline supplements come in the form of tablets, capsules, powder or gummies. The capsule form is the most common, followed by tablets. Choline capsules tend to have better bioavailability, allowing more of the choline to get absorbed by the body. Choline tablets have a longer shelf life and can accommodate higher doses of choline in the same dose size compared to a capsule.

For users who struggle to swallow pills, consider buying powder or gummies because they are easier to swallow. Chewable gummies are ideal for children. There are also some prenatal gummies with choline available on the market.

Ingredients

Some choline supplements are formulated with other ingredients that help complement the benefits provided by choline. This includes ingredients such as omega-3, which provides a boost in brain nutrients.

Dosage

The dosage of choline products ranges from 100-650 milligrams per serving. Although choline is found naturally in several food items, it is difficult to get the recommended intake of choline without using supplements. If you have symptoms of choline deficiency, you might want to get a choline product that offers a high dosage.

What to look for in a quality choline product

Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Several choline products are available in non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian versions. This can be important for users who suffer from allergies or are sensitive to certain ingredients.

Inositol

Some choline supplements also contain inositol, which is also known as B8. Inositol is known to help with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

Nootropics

Nootropics are substances that enhance brain functions, such as focus, memory and concentration. Users looking to boost cognitive functions can consider products that contain nootropics with choline.

How much you can expect to spend on a choline product

On average, you can expect to spend around $20 for a bottle of around 100 choline gel capsules, but a higher-quality product will range from $22-32 for the same number of capsules.

Choline product FAQ

What are the signs of choline deficiency?

A. Choline deficiency can lead to low energy levels and feelings of fatigue. Some people might suffer from memory loss, muscle aches, mood disorders and other symptoms. Keep in mind that these symptoms could be an indicator of other health conditions, so be sure to check with a healthcare professional.

Are choline products safe for children?

A. Generally, choline is safe for children at recommended doses. It can help children develop better cognitive abilities, such as memory retention and concentration. You should check with a pediatrician or other healthcare professional to make sure you are giving the right dose of choline to your child.

What are the best choline products to buy?

Top choline product

Alpha GPC Choline NOW Foods

What you need to know: A reputable brand, high potency and excellent absorption make this the top pick for choline products.

What you’ll love: This product offers a high dose of Alpha GPC, which is the best type of choline for maximum absorption. It’s suitable for vegans and vegetarians and is manufactured by NOW Foods, one of the industry leaders for nutritional supplements

What you should consider: It’s not suitable for users who are looking for low or medium dosage. The high potency of this product can lead to an upset stomach or headaches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top choline product for the money

Natural Factors Phosphatidyl Choline (PC)

What you need to know: An affordable option with good potency in a soft gel form.

What you’ll love: This product is completely natural and produced with choline formulated from soy. It’s manufactured by Natural Factors, known for developing high-quality products. The soft gel form makes the product easy to swallow.

What you should consider: It’s not suitable for users who are allergic to soy. The soft gel form does reduce the shelf life of the product, as they can start to stick together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Nature’s Way Choline and Inositol

What you need to know: A high-quality choline option.

What you’ll love: This product is formulated with inositol, which is known to help improve circulation, reduce anxiety and elevate mood. It also offers liver support and promotes healthy cholesterol levels.

What you should consider: It does not contain CDP-choline or Alpha GPC choline, which are the two best types of choline for maximum benefits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.