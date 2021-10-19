Hemp gummies vs. CBD gummies

There’s still a lot of research being done about CBD and hemp oil benefits. Currently, the only FDA-approved CBD product is cannibidiol, which is used to treat seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy.

What’s the difference between hemp gummies and CBD gummies?

Throughout the U.S., a growing interest in holistic healing seems to be hitting an all-time high. Many people are swapping their ibuprofen bottles and pharmaceutical pills for natural ways of treating their health concerns.

Hemp and CBD gummies offer an alternative approach to handling pain, stress, anxiety and poor sleep. If you’re curious about which type of edible is best for you, there are a few differences between the two you should take into account.

Hemp gummies

This type of gummy contains the extract of hemp seed oil, which is made from the seeds of hemp plants. These seeds are packed with a plethora of essential amino acids, as well as a number of vitamins, including vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and microelements such as chromium, thorium and strontium. Though it is derived from the cannabis family, hemp is defined as a cannabis plant that contains 0.3% or less THC. This means you shouldn’t experience any mind-altering effects from hemp gummies.

Hemp gummy pros

Hemp gummies are a great option if you’re looking to supplement nutritional deficiencies with fatty acids and vitamins. They provide a number of health benefits, such as improving skin, reducing inflammation, easing digestion and reducing pain. Hemp gummies are generally less expensive than CBD gummies.

Hemp gummy cons

Though most of these gummies mask the nutty taste of hemp seed oil, some don’t completely get rid of this potent flavor. While some help with sleep, relaxation and general discomfort, their therapeutic effects usually aren’t as strong as CBD gummies.

Best hemp gummies

New Age Hemp Gummies

What you should know: This is a well-priced and accredited option that offers pain relief.

What you’ll love: Made from U.S.-grown hemp, each gummy is packed with 100 milligrams of hemp oil and contains vitamins E and B, and omega 3, 6 and 9. Produced in a GMP-certified facility, these gummies are also GMO and gluten-free. This is a great pick for those seeking overall body relaxation.

What you should consider: Some users have noted an unpleasant taste.

Twin Peak Hemp Co Hemp Gummies

What you should know: A U.S.-made option, it helps with insomnia and other sleep issues.

What you’ll love: These organic, vegan and gluten-free gummies are packed with vitamins and reported to offer stronger stress relief than a lot of hemp-based competitors.

What you should consider: Not a lot of users seem to enjoy the taste.

Wellution Hemp Gummies

What you should know: This is a best seller that has more than 20,000 users.

What you’ll love: Available in a number of tasty flavors, this gummy excels at joint and muscle pain relief. It’s also popular for its ability to fight pain and reduce anxiety.

What you should consider: There’s been some reports of inconsistency in effectiveness.

CBD gummies

The main active ingredient in CBD gummies, cannabidiol, is derived from the flowers of matured hemp plants. Hemp-derived CBD gummies also contain less than .03% of THC, so they shouldn’t elicit any psychoactive effects. Many CBD users find that this type of edible helps with joint and muscle pain, nausea, stress, depression, anxiety and poor sleep.

CBD gummy pros

CBD gummies offer a range of mental health benefits on top of pain relief. They’ve been known to significantly decrease anxiety and depression, as well as pain and discomfort. CBD users also find that CBD products promote better sleep.

CBD gummy cons

The FDA has yet to approve over-the-counter CBD products, warning users that some companies provide misinformation on their labeling. Proper research prior to purchase is essential.

Best CBD gummies

CBDfx The Original Mixed Berries CBD Gummies

What you should know: A prime, all-encompassing brand, it has a broad range of calming therapeutic effects.

What you’ll love: These gummies are simply designed without artificial sweeteners or preservatives. They’re vegan and gluten-free.

What you should consider: These gummies fall on the more expensive end of the spectrum.

Cornbread CBD Gummies

What you should know: A less-expensive choice, they are ideal for those seeking stress relief and help with pain in joints and muscles.

What you’ll love: Secured in a child-proof bottle, these gummies are long-lasting and only require two a day for pain relief. They come in flavors of strawberry, ginger and apples, among others.

What you should consider: Refrigeration may be required, as they’re known to melt in hotter weather.

CBDFx Gummies With Turmeric and Spirulina

What you should know: Made in the U.S., it’s a solid pick for those seeking all the benefits of CBD effects with the added bonus of multivitamin, anti-inflammatory properties.

What you’ll love: These cruelty-free, vegan gummies made of all-natural ingredients contain 50 mg of broad spectrum CBD, 50 mg of turmeric and 20 mg of spirulina per serving, providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory treatment.

What you should consider: Despite using cane sugar to mask the taste of turmeric and spirulina, some users mentioned a not-so-great flavor.

Should you get hemp gummies or CBD gummies?

The choice between adding hemp or CBD gummies to your health routine largely depends on which health concerns are your highest priority. While most would agree the relationship between mental and physical health is interchangeable — you can’t have one without the other — sometimes one area requires more attention than the other.

Generally speaking, if your primary focus is more mental and less physical, CBD gummies are probably the way to go. Alternatively, if you’re hoping to naturally reduce physical issues like inflammation, digestion and cardiovascular health, hemp gummies may be better suited for you.

