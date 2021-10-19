Health benefits of krill oil

Krill oil supplements are gaining popularity as an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Taking the right krill oil supplement can help support several organs and systems of the body including the heart, brain, lungs and immune system.

Krill oil offers several types of health benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in food such as salmon, nuts and flaxseed. Most people do not get enough omega-3 fatty acids in their diet, so they take omega-3 supplements to reach the recommended daily intake. One of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids is krill oil, which might be more expensive than regular fish oil, but offers several health benefits. Krill oil is extracted from small Antarctican crustaceans. Supplements that contain krill oil can be beneficial to the heart, immune system, blood vessels, mental health, brain functions and several other organs and systems of the body.

Source of healthy fats

Several systems of the body need fats to function properly. When it comes to adding fat to your nutrition, the key is to feed the body with healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids found in krill oil. Food that is high in healthy fats can help prevent abnormal heart rhythms, lower blood pressure, prevent atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and several other health benefits.

With regular krill oil supplementation, you can reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and provide a boost to the good cholesterol (HDL) in your body. Having the right balance of LDL and HDL can help protect against heart stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Another key advantage of using krill oil is that it helps lower blood pressure, which can help reduce the chances of cardiovascular diseases.

Supports brain functions

Krill oil contains EPA and DHA, which are also found in fish oil. Several studies have pointed to the benefits of EPA and DHA to cognitive functions, behavior and mood. The nature of fatty acids found in krill oil helps improve the efficiency and bioavailability of absorption of EPA and DHA.

By taking krill oil supplements, you can promote healthy blood flow in the body which is essential to brain function including memory retention.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Krill oil contains astaxanthin, which is an extremely powerful anti-oxidant, which helps protect the cells in your body from free radicals. The body uses antioxidants to balance free radicals, which cause illness and aging. Inflammation isn’t inherently bad, as it is a natural process of the body to heal itself, however, chronic or prolonged inflammation can lead to a host of health problems including heart diseases, inflammatory bowel syndrome, the buildup of plaque in the arteries and other conditions.

Supports the health of skeletal muscles and joints

Some studies show krill oil supplementation can improve joint pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of krill oil also help improve the health of skeletal muscles and joints. This means regular supplementation can help reduce stiffness in the joints, improve range of motions and reduce pain associated with chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. The joint lubrication and anti-inflammatory properties of krill oil can help prevent joint injuries and aid in faster recovery from joint injuries.

Choosing a krill oil supplement

Serving and ingredients

High-potency krill oil products are going to have at least 1,000 milligrams of krill oil per serving. The serving might be in one capsule or more. If you struggle to swallow pills, you should buy a product that offers softgels.

Most krill oil supplements are going to contain astaxanthin, but you should check the label carefully. Avoid krill oil products with artificial dyes or ingredients that you don’t recognize. Make sure you check the expiration date of the product. Consuming expired krill oil can be unsafe. You should reduce or stop taking krill oil supplements if you experience any side effects.

For best results, you should follow the dosage instruction provided by the product manufacturer. Krill oil is safe for use for most people. Individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding or using blood-thinning medications should not be using krill oil with consultation from a physician.

Krill source

The reputed and reliable brands of krill oil are going to offer sustainable sourcing of the krill oil. As krill oil is only extracted from krill, it is important to make sure this precious source remains protected. The purest form of krill comes from Antarctica. You should choose a krill oil product that is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council, which ensures you are buying from certified manufacturers.

Choosing a high-quality krill oil brand also ensures you get a product that is without any heavy metals or toxins. Apart from running their tests, some manufactures have third-party testers verify the safety and purity of the product.

Krill oil price

Generally, krill oil supplements are going to be more expensive per serving compared to regular fish oil supplements. You can expect to pay 30 to 50 cents per 1,000 milligrams of krill oil. This means a bottle of good quality krill oil is going to cost you around $15-$30 depending on the number of servings.

