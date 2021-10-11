Best vitamin D supplement

Which vitamin D supplements are best?

There is nothing quite like enjoying some fun in the sun to provide your body with some much-needed vitamin D. If you cannot be out in the sun, have a milk allergy or abide by a strict vegan diet, you may have a vitamin D insufficiency but a supplement will help to provide the essential nutrients needed for proper health. For a generous amount of vitamin D available at an affordable price, Now Foods vitamin D 5000 IU Softgels is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a vitamin D supplement

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

If you think you have a vitamin D insufficiency, consult with your doctor and get a blood test. A normal test will reveal a level of 30 ng/mL or higher of vitamin D. If your level is in the 20-29.9 ng/mL range, you suffer from vitamin D insufficiency, while less than 20 ng/mL indicates a vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D’s many functions

When your body is exposed to sunlight, it produces vitamin D which is essential for healthy bones and teeth. Without it, your bones will become weak and brittle. The vitamin also plays a crucial role in helping your body to absorb calcium from food that is passed through your small intestine. It also regulates the amount of calcium and phosphorus in your bloodstream and helps your body maintain a strong immune system.

The essential vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin along with vitamins A, E, C, K, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9 and B12. It is the only vitamin that your body can produce while all the others must be consumed by either food or supplements. Before your body can use it, vitamin D must be converted into a hormone called activated vitamin D or calcitriol. As a fat-soluble vitamin, vitamin D is best absorbed with high-fat foods which are then stored in your liver and body’s fatty tissue.

What to look for in a quality vitamin D supplement

Vitamin D forms

There are many ways to get the proper amount of vitamin D. Whether you opt for softgels, tablets, gummies or drops, each type of vitamin D supplement is effective. Gummies can have added sugar, so be sure to read the label carefully. If you have digestive issues, you should try vitamin D drops or softgels, because they are easier for your stomach to absorb than tablets.

Vitamin D and vitamin K

These vitamins both work to regulate calcium in both your bones and blood, so finding a supplement that contains both will provide your body with the essential nutrients you need for good health.

Vitamin D with magnesium

Magnesium helps your body metabolize vitamin D, so taking a vitamin that has both may help prevent a vitamin D deficiency.

USP-certified

A USP-verified mark on a dietary supplement means that the product contains the ingredients that are listed on its label. This verification ensures you are getting the full value of the product that you pay for.

How much you can expect to spend on a vitamin D supplement

The most inexpensive form of a vitamin D supplement is a tablet, and you can usually find a quality brand for under $10. If you are looking for softgels or gummy vitamins, they can cost up to $25 for a bottle.

Vitamin D supplement FAQ

How much vitamin D do I need a day?

A. For people ages one to 70, the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D is 600 IU (international units). The average vitamin D supplement is between 1,000-5,000 IU. You should take between 1,000-2,000 IU each day unless your doctor prescribes differently. Some studies have reported higher doses may contribute to kidney stones, nausea or vomiting.

Does the sun give you vitamin D?

A. The sun’s direct rays on your skin will help your body produce vitamin D. When you are exposed to the UVB rays in natural sunlight, the “sunshine vitamin” will help your body to produce vitamin D out of the cholesterol in your skin. This process is called “vitamin D synthesis.”

What’s the best vitamin D supplement to buy?

Top vitamin D supplement

Now Foods vitamin D 5000 IU Softgels

What you need to know: This potent pick offers a generous amount of vitamin D and comes with a reasonable price tag.

What you’ll love: Each veggie softgel contains 5,000 IU for maximum benefit and is free of soy and GMOs. This vegetarian and kosher supplement is designed to boost cardiovascular health and bone strength.

What you should consider: Some have reported the softgels stick together in the bottle, especially during the warmer months.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top vitamin D supplement for the money

California Gold Nutrition Vitamin D3 2000 IU Softgels

What you need to know: This simple yet solid supplement is designed both for those with active lifestyles and anyone needing a boost of vitamin D.

What you’ll love: You can get a high potency dosage of vitamin D with this supplement that is gluten free and non-GMO. It delivers the same form of vitamin D that your body makes while using sunlight but without harmful UV exposure.

What you should consider: The softgels can sometimes clump together in the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

HUM Nutrition Here Comes The Sun High Potency Vitamin D3 2000 IU

What you need to know: The softgels are easy to take and digest and they do not contain any artificial ingredients.

What you’ll love: This supplement is soy-, gluten-, wheat- and GMO-free and are easy to swallow. The fast-absorbing softgel helps to support a healthy immune system while also boosting your mood and aiding in calcium absorption.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have said they do not find this supplement as effective as others.

Where to buy: Sold by HUM Nutrition and Amazon

