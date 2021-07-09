Best superfood powder

The best superfood powders have ample vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It’s a rapidly growing market, with projections to hit $400 million in sales by 2027.

Which superfood powder is best?

Nutrient-rich superfoods like blueberries, kale and avocado are known for packing an extra-healthy punch. Superfood powders convert these foods into an easy-to-use form you can add to recipes and beverages to help get more fruits and veggies into your diet.

But with so many superfood powders on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are best. This guide can help you choose the right one for you. Country Farms Organic Super Greens Powder packs a mighty punch with 50 organic superfoods.

What to know before you buy a superfood powder

Superfood powders provide nutrients from fruits, vegetables, roots, leaves and spices without purchasing, preparing and eating so many foods. It can be an excellent supplement to your diet, but there are a few caveats to keep in mind.

You still need to eat fruits and vegetables

Superfood powders are a helpful supplement to an already-healthy eating plan, giving your body phytonutrients and antioxidants. But superfood powders shouldn’t be considered replacements for a multivitamin or for eating actual fruits and vegetables.

Superfood powders lack fiber and water

Superfood powders are also much lower in fiber than fresh fruits and veggies and don’t offer the high water content of those fresh foods they represent. The powdered drink form also doesn’t satisfy hunger as well as eating solid foods.

More ingredients in superfood powders aren’t always better

Superfood powders often have huge ingredient lists, but you’ll want to check the label to see what it includes and how much. Sometimes the vitamin or mineral quantities are too tiny to be effective.

Types of superfood powders

There are many kinds of superfood powders, but the most notable are multipurpose greed, red or mixed powders.

Green superfood powders

Green superfood powders include various green vegetables or plants such as spinach, broccoli and seaweed. This option can help boost your daily veggie count.

Red superfood powders

Red superfood powders use berries, are higher in antioxidants, taste sweeter and are often more expensive.

Rainbow or mixed superfood powders

Rainbow or mixed superfood powders combine the benefits of green superfood powders (boosting vegetables in your diet) and red superfood powders (providing more antioxidants).

What to look for in a high-quality superfood powder

When selecting a superfood powder, check out the ingredient label.

Allergens or special dietary needs

If you have food allergies or special dietary requirements, check the label of the superfood powder to rule those out first. Avoid any with ingredients you’re allergic or sensitive to (wheat, soy, etc.) and look for ones friendly to any special dietary needs (vegan, organic, non-GMO, etc.).

Vitamins and minerals

Vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and potassium are common in superfood powders, but unfortunately, most contain proprietary blends without individual quantities that make them hard to compare. Look for a few key superfoods that contain the vitamins you need.

Enzymes and probiotics

Many leading brands of superfood powders contain enzymes that help your body break down food and probiotics that help your immune system. There’s strength in variety, so look for one with multiple kinds of enzymes and probiotics.

Sugar and artificial sweeteners

A little sugar may help a superfood powder’s taste, but keep it to only a few grams so that it doesn’t cancel the powder’s health benefits. Check the label for artificial sweeteners like acesulfame potassium, aspartame, neotame, saccharin and sucralose.

How much you can expect to spend on superfood powder

Superfood powders range widely in price from $10-$150. The price depends on the brand, ingredients and volume, but higher prices don’t mean higher quality. Read the ingredients and customer reviews.

Superfood powder FAQ

These are several common questions about superfood powders.

How can I make my superfood powder drink smoother?

A. Choose a superfood powder that contains lecithin. Use an electric blender, smoothie maker, handheld shaker with a ball or a spoon to mix and break up the clumps.

How can I make my green superfood powder taste better?

A. To dull the veggie taste of a green superfood powder, try putting it into a fruit smoothie.

What’s the best superfood powder to buy?

Here are some of the leading superfood powders to consider.

Top superfood powder

Country Farms Organic Super Greens Powder

What you need to know: It has 50 USDA organic superfoods, probiotics, prebiotics, greens and grasses, plus 4 grams of fiber per serving.

What you’ll love: It tastes good and stirs easily into beverages and recipes.

What you should consider: It’ll turn slimy if you leave it sitting in water for too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top superfood powder for the money

EVLution Nutrition Stacked Greens Raw Superfood

What you need to know: It’s a vegan and gluten-free blend made with organic greens.

What you’ll love: It’s smooth, easy to mix, has a tasty cinnamon apple flavor, and includes iron, fiber, protein and potassium.

What you should consider: Minerals only offer a scant amount of Recommended Daily Values.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Purely Inspired Organic Greens Superfood Powder

What you need to know: This unflavored powder is USDA organic, vegan, and without artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors.

What you’ll love: It has 18 vitamins and minerals with fruits, veggies, sprouts and grains.

What you should consider: Some customers report a super-sweet taste, too-small jar and a too-short scoop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Amazing Grass Green Superfood Antioxidant

What you need to know: This vegan, gluten-free, sweet-berry-flavored powder has spirulina, elderberry, bilberry and probiotics.

What you’ll love: It has no added sugars or GMOs and is easy to blend.

What you should consider: It contains stevia and silica.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Macrolife Naturals Miracle Reds Superfood

What you need to know: This red powder is packed with super berries, greens, probiotics and enzymes for energy and muscle recovery.

What you’ll love: It has 19 superfoods, including cherry, papaya, yucca, aloe vera and ginger.

What you should consider: It’s pricey, not organic and you should use it with citrus.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jane VanVooren Rogers writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.