Best sleep gummy

The artificial light emitted by devices such as your phone can suppress the production of melatonin in your brain. Put away your screens at least an hour before bedtime to encourage a restful sleep.

Which sleep gummy is best?

Everyone understands the importance of a good night’s sleep, but for many people, getting a full eight hours is easier said than done. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about a third of Americans get insufficient sleep. This can be improved by adjusting your evening schedule and adopting restful practices, but sometimes you need extra help.

Sleep gummies are formulated with ingredients like melatonin to encourage a natural sleep. Olly Restful Sleep Gummy Supplements are the top pick because they have a delicious fruit flavor and a balanced blend of botanicals.

What to know before you buy sleep gummies

Commonly-used ingredients

Like other sleep support supplements, sleep gummies rely on various natural ingredients to promote relaxation and ensure a good night’s sleep. Some of these over-the-counter supplements use a high dose of a single ingredient, while others utilize a specially formulated blend of botanicals and chemical compounds to soothe a restless mind.

Melatonin: Perhaps the most common ingredient found in sleep gummies, melatonin is a chemical that is naturally produced by the brain to encourage sleep. External stimuli like artificial lights can suppress the production of melatonin, however, so a supplement can be used to get you back on a healthy schedule. With melatonin, 1 to 3 milligrams is a common dosage.

Perhaps the most common ingredient found in sleep gummies, melatonin is a chemical that is naturally produced by the brain to encourage sleep. External stimuli like artificial lights can suppress the production of melatonin, however, so a supplement can be used to get you back on a healthy schedule. With melatonin, 1 to 3 milligrams is a common dosage. L-theanine: This amino acid is naturally found in green tea leaves and can be used for stress reduction and relaxation. A dosage of 100 to 400 milligrams is sufficient in most cases, particularly when it’s combined with other ingredients.

This amino acid is naturally found in green tea leaves and can be used for stress reduction and relaxation. A dosage of 100 to 400 milligrams is sufficient in most cases, particularly when it’s combined with other ingredients. Chamomile: This small flowering herb has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. It’s widely used as a mild sedative and studies have shown that it could also improve cardiovascular health. There is no standard dose for chamomile, but 800 to 1,500 milligrams is common.

This small flowering herb has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. It’s widely used as a mild sedative and studies have shown that it could also improve cardiovascular health. There is no standard dose for chamomile, but 800 to 1,500 milligrams is common. Valerian root: This plant might have an unpleasant smell, but it has been used for centuries as a natural sleep aid and herbal relaxant. It could also be beneficial for individuals with anxiety and 300 to 600 milligrams is a standard dose.

This plant might have an unpleasant smell, but it has been used for centuries as a natural sleep aid and herbal relaxant. It could also be beneficial for individuals with anxiety and 300 to 600 milligrams is a standard dose. Cannabidiol: Also known as CBD, this chemical occurs naturally in marijuana, but contains none of the psychoactive ingredients that cause a “high.” Although it’s still federally regulated, CBD is legal in all 50 states and widely used for its anti-inflammatory and sleep benefits. A common dose is 15 to 30 milligrams.

Also known as CBD, this chemical occurs naturally in marijuana, but contains none of the psychoactive ingredients that cause a “high.” Although it’s still federally regulated, CBD is legal in all 50 states and widely used for its anti-inflammatory and sleep benefits. A common dose is 15 to 30 milligrams. Magnesium: This mineral is found naturally in nuts, certain vegetables, and your own body, but many people are still magnesium-deficient. Magnesium can relax your body and help you stay asleep longer. A proper dose is 100 to 300 milligrams, depending on the severity of your deficiency.

What to look for in a quality sleep gummy

Flavors

Sleep gummies are a great choice for people who don’t enjoy taking supplements in forms like pills or powders. Many gummies have an added fruit flavor, while others may retain the natural herbal taste of their ingredients.

Quantity and storage

A bottle of sleep gummies can contain anywhere from 30 to 120 gummies. While a large container may be tempting, check for an expiration date and store the gummies in a cool, dark environment to prevent melting. Keep in mind that these supplements are only meant to be used as a short-term remedy, so it may be best to start with a smal-l to medium-sized container.

Vegan and vegetarian

If you follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, check the ingredients to make sure your gummies don’t contain gelatin, an animal byproduct. Products with entirely plant-based formulas will usually indicate this on their packaging, and some supplements may be certified vegan by third-party organizations like Vegan Action.

How much you can expect to spend on sleep gummies

The cost of a container of sleep gummies will usually depend on the quantity and ingredients. Most shoppers can expect to spend around $10-$30 for a bottle of 60 to 120 gummies.

Sleep gummy FAQ

Is it OK to eat sleep gummies every night?

A. While it’s generally agreed that melatonin and other sleep support supplements are safe to take on a short-term basis, long-term use is not recommended without approval from your doctor.

Who shouldn’t take sleep gummies?

A. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with autoimmune disorders and those taking certain prescription medications should not take sleep gummies that contain melatonin. If you’re unsure, talk with your doctor.

What’s the best sleep gummy to buy?

Top sleep gummy

Olly Restful Sleep Gummy Supplements

What you need to know: These gummies have become very popular for their balanced potency and delicious flavors.

What you’ll love: The list of ingredients includes a mild dose of melatonin, L-theanine, chamomile and a variety of other botanicals. Many users report a restful sleep with no feelings of grogginess in the morning.

What you should consider: These sleep gummies could melt if they are not stored properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sleep gummy for the money

Nature’s Bounty Tropical Punch-Flavored Sleep Gummies

What you need to know: These tropical sleep gummies are affordable and fast-acting.

What you’ll love: The perfect-sized container for people with acute sleep issues or jet lag, one serving of two gummies contains 3 milligrams of melatonin and 200 milligrams of L-theanine. This product is produced in the United States.

What you should consider: The flavor might be too much for some people, as the formula uses both corn syrup and sugar to add sweetness.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

21st Century Vitajoy Melatonin Gummies

What you need to know: These gummies contain a high dose of melatonin with a pleasant strawberry flavor.

What you’ll love: A serving of two gummies contains a generous 5 milligrams of melatonin, and the supplement’s formula is suitable for both vegans and vegetarians. Users enjoy the flavor and soft texture.

What you should consider: These sleep gummies contain melatonin and no other ingredients to encourage sleep, which may or may not be a drawback, depending on the user.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.